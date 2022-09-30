ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Urbana, IL

WCIA

Everyday Kitchen rolls out new fall menu

As the days get shorter, Everyday Kitchen has rolled out a brand-new all-day menu, plus dinner entrées, craft cocktails, and $5 happy hour features – all in celebration of comfort food. The star of the new All-Day menu is the “BFD” Bavarian Pretzel. Literally the size of your...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fall festival at the oldest farmstead in Coles County

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — On Saturday, the Charleston Five Mile House is hosting the Blacksmith Hammer-In, which includes blacksmithing demonstrations. From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., there will be an archaeology display. There is a bonfire and barn dance from 4 to 6 p.m., open to anyone who likes to dance, said organizers.Then, on Sunday, […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
Herald & Review

Decatur's Lincoln Square Theater adding events as renovations continue

DECATUR — With the upgrades and repairs well underway, the owners Decatur’s historic downtown Lincoln Square Theater can now put some attention on booking more shows and events. “And we’re just getting started,” said Tasha Cohen, Friends of the Lincoln Square Theater secretary. “It’s really exciting.”...
DECATUR, IL
chambanamoms.com

The Top Things to Do in October in Champaign-Urbana

Say this much for October: It might be one of the busiest months of the entire year. Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes and Apple Picking are happening; Halloween Events and Activities are on the calendar; and you can attend a Fall Festival near you. That’s just the beginning. Beyond that,...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Decatur church set to open pumpkin patch, corn maze

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur church will open its pumpkin patch on October 1. Passion Community Church will open its corn maze and pumpkin patch on Saturday, Oct. 1. It will be open every Saturday and Sunday. There will be food, a corn maze, kiddie train rides, hayrides, a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Amnesty week starts Oct. 11 for Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Starting October 11 to the 21, if you have delinquent tickets, you can settle them with the city. Amnesty Week is hosted by the Champaign County Circuit Clerk’s office. Suppose you have a balance on any criminal, traffic, DUI, ordinance violation(s), or conservation violation(s); you can pay off your balance without […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
videtteonline.com

Five things to do this weekend in Bloomington-Normal

There will not be a dull moment this weekend as it will be full of local events in Bloomington-Normal and at Illinois State University for Family Weekend. Here are five things to help you fill up your weekend. Family Weekend football game. ISU’s football team will face off against Southern...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur to start Sunday bus services

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — If you need to go to work or get groceries on Sunday, you are in luck. At the council meeting on September 19, the Decatur City Council authorized the Decatur Public Transit System (DPTS) to start Sunday bus services. Officials said DPTS plans a one-year pilot program offering Sunday bus services from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Exotic dancers sue Tuscola gentleman’s club for wages, tips

TUSCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — A gentleman’s club in Tuscola refuses to pay its exotic dancers for their work and instead requires them to pay management a “kickback” fee for each shift, according to a federal class action lawsuit filed Monday. The dancers claim Dirt Cheap, Inc., the ironically named company that runs The Hideout Club, […]
TUSCOLA, IL
WAND TV

Sept. 30 declared 'ADM Day' in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In recognition ADM's 120th anniversary, Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe has formally declared this Sept. 30 “ADM Day” in Decatur. ADM, formally known as Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, is a global agribusiness and nutrition company. “ADM is much more than Decatur’s largest employer. The company is a...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

An Illinois woman shares her story of heart complications

MACON, Ill. (WCIA) — World Heart Day was Sept. 29, and one woman in Macon has dealt with heart complications literally her entire life. The CDC reports that heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Trisha Songer of Macon was born in 1977 with a congenital heart defect, so she […]
MACON, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police continue shooting investigation

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) – The Champaign Police continue a shooting investigation. While on patrol, Champaign Police heard gunfire and saw numerous vehicles leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street. Upon arrival, officers located evidence of an injured person, but found no shell casings and the person had left […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Illinois woman stuck in fire calls 911; later found dead

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — An apartment fire in Paris early Saturday morning has resulted in two deaths. Around 6 a.m., the Edgar County 911 dispatch center received a call from a woman saying that her second-story apartment was on fire and she could not get out. The Paris Fire Department, Paris Police, Vermilion Fire Department, […]
PARIS, IL
WCIA

Danville veteran takes honor flight to Washington D.C.

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville veteran got to take the trip of a lifetime earlier this week. Vietnam veteran Kenneth Hunter II was selected to go on an honor flight from Springfield to Washington D.C. on Tuesday courtesy of Land of Lincoln Honor Flight. His son got to make the trip with him. Hunter […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Long wait times for flu vaccine

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The drive-thru flu clinic on Saturday has many people waiting long times for their flu vaccines. Carle Health tweeted on Saturday that the Carle Outpatient Services at the Fields has “experienced heavy volumes and long lines this morning. In order to ensure that all cars get through the line before the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Western Avenue to close for construction

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A section of Western Avenue will be closed around Tuesday because of construction. According to a press release, A and R Services will work on pavement construction on the southbound lane of Western Avenue between Chevy Chase Drive and Normandy Drive. Work is expected to start on October 4 depending on the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL

