Beachwood, NJ

New Jersey Stage

Exit 82 Theatre presents "Clue"

(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Exit 82 Theatre presents Clue: On Stage across two weekends (October 14-16 and October 21-23). Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery!. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD

Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ocscanner.news

TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND

CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Features at NJ Stage in September 2022

Here's a look at the original feature articles and columns published by New Jersey Stage from September 1 to September 30, 2022. In addition to these stories, we publish between 50-60 press releases during the week. music features. by Spotlight Central. Music lovers replete with comfy beach chairs, colored blankets,...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
New Jersey Stage

Sign the Show screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, October 2

by Cat Brewer, is a delightfully informational documentary that brings to light the struggles that individuals in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community face when trying to gain access to interpreters at live shows. Whether it be concerts, festivals, plays, or comedy shows, this movie covers all the bases on how one should supply access to interpreters when scheduling large-scale events. Even though I may never know what it’s like to be deaf, this film has given me a better understanding of what it is like to live in their world.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

The Past Revisited At Ocean County History Day

TOMS RIVER – It should be no surprise that a great deal can be learned from locals who enjoy studying the history of Ocean County and its lore. The 2nd Annual Ocean County History Day offered many opportunities for those inclined to revisit the past. The Ocean County Historical Society and Ocean County Cultural and Heritage put together the event, which included participation from an assortment of other historical societies.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Summit Playhouse presents "Sense & Sensibility"

(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Summit Playhouse presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility from October 21 to November 5, 2022. This adaptation of Jane Austen's novel follows the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production is directed by Susan Speidel.
SUMMIT, NJ
New Jersey Stage

The Hauntings of New Hope screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30

Nigrin: Your short documentary film The Hauntings of New Hope profiles one of the most haunted locations in Pennsylvania. Tell us what motivated you to make this film. Vincent: I was tasked with making a documentary for my Video Field Production class’s final project and really struggled to find something I was passionate about and could stand to research and put effort into for the semester. The idea for this film came to me while I was brainstorming one night. At first, I wanted to solely profile The Creeper Gallery. But New Hope is so abundant in the paranormal that the project needed to expand to The Ghost Tours of New Hope as well. I’ve always said that if I could make a living ghost hunting, that’s what I’d do!
NEW HOPE, PA
New Jersey Stage

PHOTOS from 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival

(SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ) -- The 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival took place September 24, 2022 in Seaside Heights. This family friendly event features incredible music all day long, food trucks, beer & wine garden, KidZone, and more. It includes performances by many of the area's top tribute bands covering a variety of everyone's favorite music. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ
New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage

New Jersey Stage covers arts & entertainment throughout the Garden State via a daily website.

 https://www.newjerseystage.com

