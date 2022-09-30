Read full article on original website
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga AcademyBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
Red Bank Royalty: Maria Molino's Transformation From 'Ugly Duckling' To Full-Fledged SwanBridget MulroyRed Bank, NJ
This NJ Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Barbeque in the StateTravel MavenSomerville, NJ
Opinion: The Number of Lanternflies at the Jersey Shore Is Too Darn High!Ossiana TepfenhartLong Branch, NJ
The Oldest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must VisitTravel MavenEnglishtown, NJ
Kosoko Jackson to Headline 'FanNation: The Geekstravaganza' at Ocean County Library
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- It’s time to let your geek flag fly! Meet celebrated YA author Kosoko Jackson at the eighth annual “FanNation: The Geekstravaganza,” on Saturday, October 22, at the Ocean County Library Toms River Branch. The event starts at 10:00am. FanNation gathers fans of science...
One of the most historic sites in NJ also one of the most haunted
I'm a huge history buff, and by that I mean I like to look at old buildings and go on tours when I'm on vacation. So, maybe not a buff but I love learning about the past. One of the best weekend trips I ever took was just about two Halloweens ago when my wife and I along with our two good friends went to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Exit 82 Theatre presents "Clue"
(TOMS RIVER, NJ) -- Exit 82 Theatre presents Clue: On Stage across two weekends (October 14-16 and October 21-23). Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery!. The tale begins at a remote mansion, where six...
We+They=Us! Art Exhibit Celebrates Latin and Hispanic Artists in Rahway
(RAHWAY, NJ) -- As a part of our yearly Celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe and the Rahway City Council present WE+THEY=US!, The 4th Annual Celebration of Latin & Hispanic Artists at The Gallery Space (1670 Irving Street, Rahway) from September 18- October 14, 2022. The Artists...
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
Shake Shack and a new breakfast & lunch restaurant could be coming to Ocean County, NJ
I would appreciate one closer to me in Ocean County, and rumor has it a Shake Shack is planned for Brick. Well, it’s really not a rumor, it’s being reported by Brick Shorebeat. According to the report, Shake Shack isn’t the only restaurant planned for the location where...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: TREE ACROSS THE ROAD
Emergency personnel are on Grand Avenue between Lexington and Central for a tree across Grand Avenue. Use extreme caution on the roadways today.
PHOTOS from "Murder on the Orient Express" at Surflight Theatre
(BEACH HAVEN, NJ) -- All aboard! The exotic Orient Express is hurtling down the tracks to a murder! Surflight Theatre is presenting Agatha Christie's Murder on the Orient Express (adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig) now through October 9th. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos. Agatha...
New Jersey ice cream shop offers 40+ flavors year-round
I recently got a chance to stop by an ice cream shop that has been raved about by so many. Beanie’s has made every list of best ice cream places in New Jersey including NJ Mom, NJ.com, New Jersey Isn’t Boring and more. I finally decided to try...
ocscanner.news
TOMS RIVER: EVENTS CANCELED SO FAR FOR THIS WEEKEND
CANCELLATION OF SILVERTON FIRE COMPANY FALL FESTIVAL, POKER RUN, 5K & FUN RUN. The Officers and Members of Silverton Fire Company regret to announce the cancellation of our Annual Fall Festival, Poker Run, 5K & Fun Run due to the forecasted weather throughout this weekend. Unfortunately we will not be...
Features at NJ Stage in September 2022
Here's a look at the original feature articles and columns published by New Jersey Stage from September 1 to September 30, 2022. In addition to these stories, we publish between 50-60 press releases during the week. music features. by Spotlight Central. Music lovers replete with comfy beach chairs, colored blankets,...
Sign the Show screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Sunday, October 2
by Cat Brewer, is a delightfully informational documentary that brings to light the struggles that individuals in the Deaf and Hard of Hearing (HOH) community face when trying to gain access to interpreters at live shows. Whether it be concerts, festivals, plays, or comedy shows, this movie covers all the bases on how one should supply access to interpreters when scheduling large-scale events. Even though I may never know what it’s like to be deaf, this film has given me a better understanding of what it is like to live in their world.
The Past Revisited At Ocean County History Day
TOMS RIVER – It should be no surprise that a great deal can be learned from locals who enjoy studying the history of Ocean County and its lore. The 2nd Annual Ocean County History Day offered many opportunities for those inclined to revisit the past. The Ocean County Historical Society and Ocean County Cultural and Heritage put together the event, which included participation from an assortment of other historical societies.
Looking for love? These N.J. counties have the most singles to swipe right on
Hinge, Tinder, Bumble. There’s no shortage of dating apps, but are you in the best spot to find that match in New Jersey?. Just under half of the state’s residents are single, meaning they have never been married, are divorced or widowed, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau. About 2% are still legally married but separated from their spouses.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
The Summit Playhouse presents "Sense & Sensibility"
(SUMMIT, NJ) -- The Summit Playhouse presents Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's Sense & Sensibility from October 21 to November 5, 2022. This adaptation of Jane Austen's novel follows the fortunes and misfortunes of the Dashwood sisters after their father's sudden death leaves them financially destitute and socially vulnerable. The production is directed by Susan Speidel.
The Hauntings of New Hope screens at the Fall 2022 New Jersey Film Festival on Friday, September 30
Nigrin: Your short documentary film The Hauntings of New Hope profiles one of the most haunted locations in Pennsylvania. Tell us what motivated you to make this film. Vincent: I was tasked with making a documentary for my Video Field Production class’s final project and really struggled to find something I was passionate about and could stand to research and put effort into for the semester. The idea for this film came to me while I was brainstorming one night. At first, I wanted to solely profile The Creeper Gallery. But New Hope is so abundant in the paranormal that the project needed to expand to The Ghost Tours of New Hope as well. I’ve always said that if I could make a living ghost hunting, that’s what I’d do!
PHOTOS from 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival
(SEASIDE HEIGHTS, NJ) -- The 8th Annual Rock the Farm Festival took place September 24, 2022 in Seaside Heights. This family friendly event features incredible music all day long, food trucks, beer & wine garden, KidZone, and more. It includes performances by many of the area's top tribute bands covering a variety of everyone's favorite music. Photographer John Posada was on hand to take photos.
