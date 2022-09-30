Read full article on original website
Demolition Of Johnson Hall At WSU Underway
The 62 year old Johnson Hall at Washington State University is coming down. Demolition of the 170,000 square foot building will make way for a new federally funded ag research building for the USDA and WSU. The 8 million dollar teardown is the largest demolition project in WSU history. Johnson Hall is the 4th largest structure on the Pullman campus. The building is being demolished with the help of robotic jackhammers called “munchers.” The robots will crumble concrete walls and floors from December through February. The Johnson Annex which houses the Department of Apparel, Merchandising, Design and Textiles is staying in place. The original Johnson Hall glassed-in foyer is also being kept.
Moscow Farmers Market relocates for University of Idaho Homecoming
The Moscow Farmers Market will relocate to the Jackson Street parking lot this Saturday to accommodate the U of I Homecoming Parade on Main Street. The Market will maintain its normal operating hours of 8 am to 1 pm. Main Street from D Street to Lewis Street, including several side...
Crews respond to burning barn near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. – Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
Washington State lands one spot shy of AP Top 25 ranking after comfortable win over Cal
PULLMAN – Washington State, coming off a narrow loss to a top-15 team in the country, rebounded with a convincing victory over Cal. Have the Cougars proven enough to crack the national rankings?. Almost. WSU (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) was just shy of an AP Top 25 ranking when the...
Fire crews respond to structure fire near Spangle
SPANGLE, Wash. — Fire crews responded to a confirmed structure fire in Spokane County Sunday afternoon. The fire started on the 1700 block of East Smythe Road near Spangle around 2 p.m. Sunday. Responding fire crews include Spokane County Fire District #3. According to neighbors, the fire started in...
Pilot of Two Engine BE-60 Plane Makes Successful Landing at Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport After Experiencing Engine Troubles
LEWISTON - On the morning of Thursday, September 29, 2022 at approximately 8:34 a.m., a pilot notified the Lewiston Airport Tower that he was having engine troubles and that he was bringing his aircraft back to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport. According to a press release from the Lewiston Fire...
Clarkston Man Charged with DUI Following Crash that Started Brush Fire on Down River Road
LEWISTON - 50-year-old Aaron Moses, of Clarkston, has been charged with felony DUI following a single vehicle crash and brush fire on Down River Road earlier this week. Moses has also been charged with driving without privileges, leaving the scene of an accident, and resisting or obstructing an officer, all of which are misdemeanors.
