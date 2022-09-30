Read full article on original website
Harper Nichole Nunez
Harper Nichole Nunez, age 8 months, of Westlake, La., passed away on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Harper was born Jan. 4, 2022, in Lake Charles, La., to mother Nikki Nunez. She was loved by anyone and everyone who ever met her. She stole hearts wherever she went. She was a strong willed little girl who fought hard despite her many obstacles. She had a large support system in family, friends, and the tender care of New Orleans’ Children’s hospital staff.
Cora Nadine Granger Drost
Cora Nadine Granger Drost severed the bonds of earth on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home in Sulphur, La. She was born Sept. 29, 1932, (The year James Chadwick discovered the neutron) in Carlyss, La., to Vernon Michael Granger Sr. and Minnie Ruth Ravia Granger and was a descendant of Cyprien Duhon, Jacob Ryan, and Pierre Vincent. Except for her time in college and a year in Olympia, Wash., where her husband Behrend Evans Drost, also of Sulphur, was serving time in the U.S. Army, she lived in Sulphur all of her life.
Frank Earl Foreman
IOWA – Frank Earl Foreman, born Jan. 12, 1920, son of the late Asa Joseph Foreman Sr., and Frances Broussard Foreman, passed away Sept. 30, 2022, at the age of 102. Frank attended school in Lake Arthur and graduated from Iowa High School in 1937. Frank graduated from McNeese in 1948 and continued his education at SLI (University of Louisiana) where he received his Bachelor of Agriculture degree in 1950.
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
SW La. to get $46M for coastal hurricane protection
Southwest Louisiana will receive an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection through the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act co-authored by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy. The funding will elevate about 200 structures in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermillion parishes to the 100-year flood plain. Cassidy, who initially received criticism from...
Alex “Black” Seay
Alex “Black” Seay, 97, of Hackberry, La., passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in a local hospital. Black was born on Sept. 10, 1925, in Choupique, La., to Louis and Lillian Seay. Black enjoyed being around friends and family all of his...
UPDATE: Moss Bluff fatal fire began in bedroom
A fatal fire that claimed the life of a woman and her three dogs on Saturday started in the bedroom of the home in the 1200 block of North Perkins Ferry Road. The State Fire Marshal Public Affairs Director Ashley Rodrigue said while official identification and cause of death are pending with the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, the victim is believed to be a 58-year-old resident.
Grand Lake’s Vigo embraces No. 1 role
Fully recovered from an injury last season, Grand Lake junior running back Ian Vigo has taken a leading role this year for the undefeated Hornets and their high-power flexbone offense. He missed three games last year but returned in time for the playoffs. Vigo said he worked in the offseason...
PHOTO GALLERY: Senior Citizens Bingo
Calcasieu District Attorney Stephen Dwight and ABF Community Development hosted a pre-Halloween senior citizens bingo on Monday at the Lake Charles Civic Center’s exhibition hall. (Rick Hickman / American Press)
Mitchell convicted in murder of Baton Rouge man whose body was found on DeQuincy road
A Lake Charles man was convicted Monday in the 2019 death of a Baton Rouge man whose burned body was found at the end of a dead-end street in DeQuincy. Nathaniel Mitchell III, 43, was found guilty of one count of second-degree murder in the death of Zacchaeus H. Burton.
10/4: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Calli Leigh Guillory, 25, 8063 Holland Road, Bell City — simple arson. Bond: $10,000. Michael Craig Singleton Jr., 39, Humble, Texas — possession of 400 grams or more of cocaine; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS.
LC Film Festival kicks off Friday
The 11th annual Lake Charles Film Festival will be taking place this weekend at the Holiday Inn, 2940 Lake St. The festival invites all filmmakers, actors, writers and film buffs to come out and enjoy a weekend of independent film screenings, filmmaking seminars and mixers. “If you want anything to...
Looking ahead to basketball season, Cowboys revamp with newcomers
In his first season as the head coach of the McNeese State men’s basketball team, John Aiken said he learned a lot. There were a few highs, like winning the first postseason game in the last five years for the Cowboys, and more than a few close calls. Ultimately...
DOTD receives bid for new Cameron ferry boats
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has accepted a bid from Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors of Houma for the construction of two new ferry boats for the Cameron crossing in Cameron Parish. The bid for the project came in at $49,706,865. The new boats will be 190 feet-by-50 feet-by-13 feet...
Three McNeese football players allegedly involved in robbery kicked off team
Three McNeese State football players were kicked off the team Tuesday for their part in an alleged robbery, the American Press has learned. All three are defensive backs, including starter Ke’Shon Murray. The other two are reserves, Jaylen Jackson and Johnquai Lewis. While first-year Cowboys head coach Gary Goff...
Three injured in Sunday shooting
Lake Charles Police are investigating a Sunday shooting that left three hospitalized. Sgt. Brenda Treadway said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of Anita Drive. Upon officers’ arrival, they learned that one subject was shot and transported to a local hospital by private means, Treadway said. Acadian Ambulance...
Ada O’Quain: Being able to give back has never felt like work
Ada O’Quain, 31, considers volunteerism “heart work.”. “It’s the stuff that feeds your soul and keeps you going,” she said. “Being able to give back to the community that means so much to me has never felt like work.”. “It has always been a joy.”
Kinder awarded $3.5M for drainage improvements
The town of Kinder has been awarded $3.57 million for drainage improvements in the Nixon Addition as part of the Louisiana Watershed Initiative aimed at reducing flood risks throughout the state. “This will allow us to improve drainage in the area of the Nixon Addition to include stormwater detention, storm...
8-year sentence handed down in newspaper carrier attack
A DeRidder man found guilty in August of second-degree battery for his role in last year’s attack of an American Press newspaper carrier has received the maximum sentence allowed. After deliberating for about one hour, jurors unanimously found Douglas Paul James guilty of beating 67-year-old Woodie Blanks after he...
Greyhounds’ LeGros breaks away from pack
WELSH – After spending a year in a supporting role, Kennon LeGros has taken full advantage of his chance to be a star, rushing for 642 yards and 11 touchdowns in four games to help the Welsh Greyhounds to an undefeated start to the high school football season. The...
