Cora Nadine Granger Drost severed the bonds of earth on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at her home in Sulphur, La. She was born Sept. 29, 1932, (The year James Chadwick discovered the neutron) in Carlyss, La., to Vernon Michael Granger Sr. and Minnie Ruth Ravia Granger and was a descendant of Cyprien Duhon, Jacob Ryan, and Pierre Vincent. Except for her time in college and a year in Olympia, Wash., where her husband Behrend Evans Drost, also of Sulphur, was serving time in the U.S. Army, she lived in Sulphur all of her life.

SULPHUR, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO