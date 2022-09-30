Read full article on original website
WSET
1 injured, charges pending after ambulance crash on Richmond Highway near Concord
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Wednesday morning involving an ambulance. According to officials on the scene, the crash involved an ambulance and another vehicle. State Police said at 6:49 a.m. they responded to the two-vehicle crash. They said this happened in...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect identified in case of stolen off-road vehicle, guns in Campbell Co.
CAMPBELL Co., Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Crews, 29 of Nathalie, is wanted for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny, and Larceny of a firearm after a Can-Am off-road vehicle, multiple guns and other items were stolen along Red House Road near the Campbell/Charlotte County line September 7, 2022. The off-road vehicle...
WSLS
Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Roanoke, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they responded to the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW for a call of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Monday around noon. When officers arrived at...
WDBJ7.com
Lexington man killed in weather-related crash in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lexington man was killed in a crash in Campbell County Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police say the crash occurred around 10 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bishop Creek Rd. 19-year-old Dylan Covington was driving west on Bishop Creek Rd when a...
wakg.com
Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County
The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
WSLS
Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
WSET
School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
WDBJ7.com
Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday. Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County. 80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep...
WSET
Victim in stable condition, 24-year-old charged after stabbing on Jefferson Street: LPD
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — One person is hospitalized and a suspect is in custody after a Monday evening stabbing incident in Downtown Lynchburg, the Lynchburg Police Department told ABC13. On Tuesday afternoon, LPD announced that 24-year-old Nery Duban Escobar-Torres was charged with aggravated malicious wounding. They said Torres stabbed...
wfxrtv.com
Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
WDBJ7.com
Suspect in custody after stabbing in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is in custody for a malicious wounding along Jefferson Street Monday. Lynchburg Police say they responded to 1009 Jefferson St. around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers found a man with “significant” stab wounds inside an apartment building and began administering aid. He was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
WSLS
House deemed total loss after fire in Roanoke County
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house in Roanoke County has been deemed a total loss after a fire Monday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say the fire happened at 8:36 a.m. in the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. A family of...
WSET
Traffic Alert: Oversized truck gets stuck on 5th Street in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Part of a popular Lynchburg road is closed off from drivers on Monday afternoon. There are roadblocks in place on 5th Street between Pierce and Wise Street, which is slowing down traffic for some drivers. According to video taken on the scene, an oversize load...
WSLS
8-year-old girl airlifted to hospital after being hit by vehicle in Danville, police say
DANVILLE, Va. – An 8-year-old girl was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a vehicle on Monday at about 4:05 p.m., according to the Danville Police Department. We’re told children were playing in the front yard when the little girl ran into the street and was hit by the car.
WDBJ7.com
Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital
BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
wakg.com
Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee
A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
Man found hiding under lumber at construction site in Alamance County, charged with larceny
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged for stealing lumber from a housing development. According to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy was on patrol in a construction development on Summer Walk Drive Sunday just before 10 p.m. when they noticed a pick-up truck at a home near the dead end. The […]
WSET
Woman shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers found an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
WDBJ7.com
One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run
FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
wakg.com
Man Sentenced for Role in El Parral Shootout
A Ridgeway man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shootout in the El Parral parking lot in Martinsville earlier this year. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, 27 year-old Laquon Deshawn Moss has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 17 years and six months suspended for amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
