WSLS

Woman dies after being hit by vehicle in Roanoke, police say

ROANOKE, Va. – A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Roanoke, according to Roanoke Police. Police said they responded to the 2300 block of Franklin Road SW for a call of a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Monday around noon. When officers arrived at...
ROANOKE, VA
wakg.com

Police Investigating Vehicle Break In’s in Halifax County

The South Boston Police Department along with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office and Halifax Police Department are investigating several reports of vehicles that have been broken into or tampered with overnight. Police believe the vehicle to be a 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata, silver in color with out of state tags,...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSLS

Vehicle fire cleared on I-81 South in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. The area has been cleared, according to VDOT. Traffic is now backed up for about four miles. Authorities said that no one was hurt in this incident. Christiansburg crews were dispatched just after 12:30 p.m. Monday. When they arrived at the scene, they said...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, VA
WSET

School bus and vehicle crash in Roanoke closes road

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — A school bus and vehicle were involved in a crash Monday morning with a section of Peters Creek road closed. Around 6:30 law enforcement received a call about the crash. There is no indication that students were on the bus, and no injuries have been...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Police release name of driver who died after crash in Franklin County

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Police have released the name of a man who died after a crash in Franklin County Thursday. Police say the crash occurred at 3:17 a.m. on Rt. 678, one-tenth of a mile south of Rt. 688 In Franklin County. 80-year-old Raymond Chisom was driving a Jeep...
wfxrtv.com

Lynchburg stabbing leaves one in custody

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) responded to a call on Jefferson Street at 6:28 last night for a report of a stabbing, resulting in one man in custody. According to LPD, charges are pending further investigation for an adult male suspect who was arrested without incident...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Suspect in custody after stabbing in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A suspect is in custody for a malicious wounding along Jefferson Street Monday. Lynchburg Police say they responded to 1009 Jefferson St. around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a stabbing. Officers found a man with “significant” stab wounds inside an apartment building and began administering aid. He was then taken to Lynchburg General Hospital in critical condition, according to police.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

House deemed total loss after fire in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A house in Roanoke County has been deemed a total loss after a fire Monday morning, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue. Authorities say the fire happened at 8:36 a.m. in the 5700 block of Enchanted Lane, in the Clearbrook area. A family of...
ROANOKE COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bedford Co. crash lands driver in hospital

BEDFORD Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: One person was sent to the hospital after a crash in Bedford County. Bedford emergency officials report the call came in around 3:21 p.m. for the report of an entrapment located near the intersection of Route 460 and Timber Ridge Road. Officials say when...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wakg.com

Martinsville Man Shot and Charged in Tennessee

A Martinsville man was shot and charged with reckless endangerment of a firearm in Tennessee early Sunday morning. According to WSET, Sevierville Police responded to a call outside of an establishment about shots being fired. Witnesses said that a vehicle took off after the shots were fired but police caught...
MARTINSVILLE, VA
WSET

Woman shot on Ferdinand Avenue SW in Roanoke: Police

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police was notified of a person with a gunshot wound in the 800 block of Ferdinand Avenue SW. This incident happened on Saturday at approximately 5:00 a.m. Responding officers found an adult female victim with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound police...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One person taken to hospital after Franklin Co. hit-and-run

FRANKLIN Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office has issued a correction to their earlier release, stating the suspect has been located but is not in custody. EARLIER: One person was taken to the hospital after being hit near the 16000 block of Snow Creek Road...
wakg.com

Man Sentenced for Role in El Parral Shootout

A Ridgeway man has been sentenced for his involvement in a shootout in the El Parral parking lot in Martinsville earlier this year. According to the Martinsville Bulletin, 27 year-old Laquon Deshawn Moss has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 17 years and six months suspended for amended charges of involuntary manslaughter and unlawful wounding.
MARTINSVILLE, VA

