Read full article on original website
Related
Whitefish Pilot
Foundation awards funds for new pickleball courts
Whitefish Community Foundation recently awarded a $20,000 Major Community Project Grant to support the construction of six pickleball courts at the Smith Fields Sports Complex. The foundation’s grant was matched by a $20,000 donation from Whitefish residents Sherry and Dave Lesar. Project Whitefish Kids is the sponsoring nonprofit organization and donated land for the courts.
Comments / 0