ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

First coins featuring King Charles III unveiled by Royal Mint

By The Associated Press via Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38w2Vu_0iGdOXA100

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Royal Mint has unveiled the first coins to feature the portrait of King Charles III.

Britons will begin to see Charles’ image in their change from around December, as 50-pence coins depicting him gradually enter circulation.

The new monarch’s effigy was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings and has been personally approved by Charles, the Royal Mint said Friday. In keeping with tradition, the king’s portrait faces to the left — the opposite direction to his mother’s, Queen Elizabeth II.

“Charles has followed that general tradition that we have in British coinage, going all the way back to Charles II actually, that the monarch faces in the opposite direction to their predecessor,” said Chris Barker at the Royal Mint Museum.

King Charles III officially named Britain’s monarch

Charles is depicted without a crown. A Latin inscription surrounding the portrait translates to “King Charles III, by the Grace of God, Defender of the Faith.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JMVP9_0iGdOXA100
Two new coins bearing official coinage portrait of King Charles III, on the left is the new 50 pence coin, and right is the new 5-pound commemorative coin, which will be among the first coins to bear the new king’s head, during a press preview in London, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The likeness of the king was created by British sculptor Martin Jennings, and approved by the king. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

A separate memorial 5-pound coin remembering the life and legacy of Elizabeth will be released Monday. One side of this coin features Charles, while the reverse side features two new portraits of Elizabeth side by side.

Based in South Wales, the Royal Mint has depicted Britain’s royal family on coins for over 1,100 years, documenting each monarch since Alfred the Great.

“When first we used to make coins, that was the only way that people could know what the monarch actually looked like, not in the days of social media like now,” said Anne Jessopp, chief executive of the Royal Mint. “So the portrait of King Charles will be on each and every coin as we move forward.”

What’s in a name? King Charles III’s name has loaded history

Jennings, the sculptor, said the portrait was sculpted from a photo of Charles.

“It is the smallest work I have created, but it is humbling to know it will be seen and held by people around the world for centuries to come,” he said.

Charles acceded to the throne Sept. 8 upon the death of his mother, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, who died at age 96.

Around 27 billion coins bearing Elizabeth II’s image currently circulate in the United Kingdom All will remain legal tender and be in active circulation, to be replaced over time as they become damaged or worn.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Police still searching for suspect in Williston domestic violence incident

UPDATE – October 3: 11:13 a.m. WILLISTON, ND (KXNET) — Williston Police say they are still searching for Leonard Higdon, Jr., a suspect in a domestic dispute incident and a subsequent chase. “Law enforcement is still actively searching for Higdon with the assistance of multiple agencies,” the department noted in a Facebook post and e-mail […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Cheney rips Trump ‘death wish’ comments against McConnell: ‘Absolutely despicable, racist attack’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Monday ripped former President Trump’s recent remarks saying that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has a “death wish,” calling the comments against McConnell and his wife, former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, an “absolutely despicable, racist attack.” Cheney, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
KX News

EXPLAINER: Why Shannon Brandt is charged with murder of Cayler Ellingson

MCHENRY, ND (KXNET) — A Glenfield man has now been charged with murder after allegedly running over another person at a street dance in McHenry on September 18. 41-year-old Shannon Brandt was initially charged with vehicular homicide in the incident. However, according to the Foster County State’s Attorney, based on additional information collected by the […]
GLENFIELD, ND
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Barker
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Person
Charles Ii
KX News

Nikki Entzel trial: September 30, 2022

Hour 7, Day 4 Jangula continued to explain how the torch kit purchased by Earl worked. An examination of a torch kit found at the scene by Jangula noted that there was no use of the welding tip, and that both tanks of chemical (which would have been included and filled at no charge with […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months.  “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
WORTHINGTON, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Charles#Royal Family#Coins#Uk#Britons#British#The Royal Mint Museum#Latin
KX News

Bismarck Big Boy closed today due to shortage of workers

Drivers on East Main Avenue are probably seeing an unusual site: No traffic backing out into the street from the Big Boy drive-thru lane. “Unfortunately, Big Boy will not be able to open for business today. We do not have enough employees,” Big Boy CEO Chad Wachter said in a social media post Monday morning. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Road safety features on highway from Belfield to Watford City now in place

WATFORD CITY (KXNET) — A Highway Safety Corridor project on U.S. Highway 85 from Belfield to Watford City is now complete, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. The 70-mile stretch of highway now includes additional signage indicating reduced speed, no-passing zones, information about road conditions, and reminders to buckle up, drive sober, and […]
WATFORD CITY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
KX News

ND Highway Patrol car hidden in plain site

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas shared all the reasons why the department is ramping up efforts making their patrol cars less easy to identify. “I think that the unique thing would be the decals on how they’re less conspicuous during the daytime at least. At night they’re still going to be reflective,” Kadrmas […]
FARGO, ND
KX News

KX News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy