ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
case.edu

Dinner Church

Members of the Case Western Reserve University community are invited to join United Protestant Campus Ministries for Dinner Church, a blend of worship and a community meal, Sunday, Oct. 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Church of the Covenant (11205 Euclid Ave.). Worship will be in the Protestant Christian...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

“What is Reproductive Justice?”

Members of the university community are invited to attend a talk titled “What is Reproductive Justice?” Tuesday, Oct. 11, as part of the “The Essentials of Reproductive Justice: Access, Autonomy, Action” series. This talk will begin at 9 a.m. in the Tinkham Veale University Center, Ballroom...
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

“Professionalism and Corporatization: The Changing Organization of Health Care”

Join the Center for Community Health Integration for a lecture and panel discussion featuring family medicine physician and health policy expert Lawrence Casalino. Casalino will present “Professionalism and Corporatization: The Changing Organization of Health Care” Saturday, Oct. 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at the Health Education Campus, Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion, Mandel Suite. Attend in-person or by Zoom.
CLEVELAND, OH
case.edu

5 actions to take to be more prepared and stay safe

As September and National Preparedness Month comes to a close, The Daily teamed up with the Division of Public Safety to review some tips and resources that can help members of the Case Western Reserve University community be prepared and stay safe on campus throughout the year. “While we can’t...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy