ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pennsylvania Almanac

South Hills showdown pits Upper St. Clair against Bethel Park

Jeff Donati has been on both ends of the Upper St. Clair-Bethel Park rivalry as a player and a coach. A 1990 Bethel Park High School graduate, he played football and baseball for the Black Hawks. After stints as an assistant football coach at BP as well as Mt. Lebanon, Donati is now the baseball manager at USC. He is also a varsity defensive assistant on Mike Junko’s football coaching staff.
BETHEL PARK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Indiana, PA
City
Butler, PA
Seneca, PA
Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Butler, PA
Sports
State
Indiana State
City
Saxonburg, PA
Butler, PA
Football
City
Seneca, PA
Seneca, PA
Sports
wisr680.com

Mars Celebrating Homecoming Week

The Mars Area High School is continuing its 2022 Homecoming Celebration with several themed days this week. Today has been designated as Jersey Day, while Wednesday is Movie Day and Be the Kind Kid Day, Thursday is Class or School Color Day, and Friday is Mars Day. This year’s theme...
MARS, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Shady Side Academy investigating alleged racial incident during varsity football game

FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) - More details are emerging from an alleged racial incident that took place on Friday during a Shady Side Academy football game. Several members of Shady Side's team reported that Freeport students directed racial slurs at them during and after the game. Shady Side's chief communications officer responded to KDKA saying:"At Friday night's varsity football game between Shady Side Academy and Freeport Area High School, several members of the SSA team reported that members of the opposing team directed racial slurs at them on the playing field during and after the game. As a school committed to equity and inclusion, we take all allegations of this type of behavior very seriously. Our athletic and school administration has begun an investigation into the situation, and we are currently exploring all appropriate avenues to address it, both with Freeport Area School District and the WPIAL."There was also a Shady Side-Freeport junior varsity game scheduled for Saturday morning which was ultimately canceled.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sru#Football Tonight#College Football#American Football#Wbut#Wisr#Iup#The Rock Station 97 7 Fm#Acc#Penn State#Butlerradio Com
wisr680.com

Gas Prices Holding Steady; National Average Jumps

Gas prices continue to inch down both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, dropped by two cents over the past week to settle at $3.91 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

BC3 Names Mack As Business Dean

Butler County Community College has named a longtime member of their team as the dean of their largest academic division. Sherri Mack was named as the full-time Dean of Business last week. Mack had served as the dean in an interim role since 2019. She began her career at BC3...
BUTLER, PA
wisr680.com

Two Recovering After Butler Twp. Accident

Two people are recovering after a crash this weekend in Butler Township. The accident happened Sunday evening around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Evans City Road and South Eberhart Road. Police say 70-year-old Margaret Slye of Saxonburg ran a red light at the intersection and collided into a car...
BUTLER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
wisr680.com

Cranberry Twp. Names Hadley’s Successor On Board

Cranberry Township has filled the vacancy on their board of supervisors. Karen Newpol was appointed to the board to serve the remainder of former supervisor Dick Hadley, who passed away earlier this year. Newpol is a very active member of the community, volunteering with the Sunrise Rotary, Community Chest’s project...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

61st class reunion set

The Evans City High School Class of 1961 had its 61st reunion Sept. 9 at Hartmann's Deep Valley Golf Course in Harmony. Those attending were in front row, from left, Jeannie Johnston, Betty Lorish, Retta James, Anita Goehring, Janice Marburger, Kathy Baney, Karen Wehrs and Paulette Johns; and second row, from left, Virginia Kollecek, Judy Meeder, Maudress Burr, Ronald Sitler, Anabelle McMurdo, Edward Gifford, Ronald Schlott, Gary Magill, Wayne Rapp and William Band. Submitted Photo.
EVANS CITY, PA
Travel Maven

This Historic Mountain Town in Pennsylvania is the Perfect Fall Getaway

Autumn is a beautiful season that provides endless opportunities to take in the stunning natural landscape as it lights up in bright yellow, red, and orange hues. From Pennyslvania's charming small villages to big cities, there are so many places to explore in the Keystone State during the fall months but this mountainside town is home to a little bit of everything.
LIGONIER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy