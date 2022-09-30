Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Football Friday Night: September 30
INDIANAPOLIS – One more Friday night of high school football before the calendar turns to October. Ben Davis (4-2) visiting Carmel (4-2) for a class 6A top ten battle highlights the week seven schedule. Hoosier Crossroads Conference powers Brownsburg (6-0) and Hamilton Southeastern (6-0) aim to stay perfect this...
wrtv.com
Indiana high school football scores and highlights: Week 7
INDIANAPOLIS — Watch highlights from Week 6 of Indiana high school football's 2022 season in the video player above. See all of the high school football scores in Indiana from Friday, September 30, 2022 below. Week 7 Scores:. Adams Central 63, Southern Wells 0. Andrean 44, Munster 0. Angola...
Top 40 Indiana basketball players of all-time: #38 Trayce Jackson-Davis
Standing at 38 days away from the 2022-23 season tipping off, we look at our top 40 Indiana basketball players of all-time. Now this player is a current Hoosier and could solidify his legacy in Bloomington if he can lead his team to a Big Ten title or national championship this season.
thedailyhoosier.com
Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” will be based in Bloomington next weekend
But wait, there’s more. A massive weekend at IU got even bigger when it was announced on Saturday Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” show will broadcast live from Bloomington prior to Indiana’s game against Michigan. The on-site program allows fans to watch Rob Stone, Reggie Bush,...
247Sports
College basketball rankings: Indiana, Virginia rise in CBS Sports' updated Top 25 And 1
As the opening tip of the 2022-23 season creeps closer, Indiana and Virginia are both gaining national favor. Mike Woodson and the Hoosiers are projected to win the Big Ten by many outlets. Even though North Carolina and Duke have been circled as the favorites in the ACC, some college coaches have told CBS Sports' Gary Parrish that Virginia should be included as a championship contender.
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
cbs4indy.com
Nothing but net–I mean sunshine–for Indiana!
INDIANAPOLIS – Looking at lots of sunshine for days across the Hoosier state! Enjoy this beautiful start to the month of October. The general experience for Sunday will be mostly sunny, a brief period of clouds in the first part of the day, and breezy conditions. Straight-up sunshine for...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
wamwamfm.com
Hurrican Ian Remnants in Indiana
Sometimes Indiana will get rain or other adverse weather as part of remnants from hurricanes that begin in the south. That does not appear to be the case with Hurricane Ian. “We have a real low shot that we might get some rain showers south and east of the city (Indianapolis). I expect we’ll stay dry, but you can’t completely rule it out just yet,” said Joe Nield, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
indyschild.com
2022 Indianapolis-Area Trick or Treat Times
Every child can agree that trick-or-treating on Halloween this the best day of the year. To help keep all the trick-or-treaters safe, please make sure to stick to your cities official trick-or-treat time. Below are the times we have for Halloween night, Monday, October 31. We will continue to update...
americanmilitarynews.com
Benician Harold Bray is last living USS Indianapolis survivor
With the passing of Cleatus Lebow on Thursday morning at the age of 98, Benician Harold Bray is now the lone living survivor from the legendary USS Indianapolis. Lebow, raised in Abernathy, Texas, joined the Navy in 1943. A year later, he was assigned to USS Indianapolis (CA-35). The Facebook...
Current Publishing
Carmel aviation entrepreneur to enter Hall of Fame
Michael Pittard only recently learned of the existence of the Indiana Aviation Hall of Fame. “I wasn’t even aware they had a Hall of Fame. When my son, Jeff, said he sent in a letter to nominate me, I was surprised,” said Pittard, who goes by the nickname Mick.
WISH-TV
Greenwood Park Mall Community Harvest event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Greenwood Park Mall is hosting it’s first annual Community Harvest Fall Festival. The festival will happen in Greenwood Park Mall’s food court from noon until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Style expert, Tiffani Adkins joined News 8 to talk about the event. Learn more by watching...
Illinois, Kentucky, and Indiana will be Part of New Extreme Heat Belt in the U.S.
If you think it can get hot during the summertime in the Tri-State now, it's going to get much worse. We all have those days here in Illinois, Indiana, and Kentucky where we complain about how hot and humid it is outside during the summer. Honestly, I would rather it be hot than cold...but not miserably hot. We have a few of those extremely hot days here in the Tri-State, and it looks like we are going to get a lot more of them.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
Riley Hospital building new custom wagon for 2-year-old Columbus boy
Days after a Columbus 2-year-old's wagon was stolen from his back patio, Riley Hospital for Children is stepping up to help.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
Indiana Daily Student
Multi-vehicle crash along South Old Ind. 37 causes several injuries Friday
An accident involving three cars, a dump truck and a Gator utility vehicle caused several injuries and property damage to Mays Greenhouse in Bloomington on Friday. The accident occurred around 3:30 p.m. Friday along South Old Ind. 37. A passenger in one of the cars involved in the crash said...
Indiana Trail Cam Captures Strange and Haunting Image in Backyard – What Is It?
I'm often sent videos and photos of strange things. Someone will take a photo or video of something and then when they get home, they see something in the image or footage they didn't see when they took it. Then, they send it to me, to see what I think, or, write about it to see what you think.
