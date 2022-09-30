Bonaventure Adds to Growing Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition of Two Apartment Communities Totaling 481-Units in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO