Bonaventure Adds to Growing Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition of Two Apartment Communities Totaling 481-Units in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
Virginia Beach is preparing for flooded roads from a Nor’easter forecasted to create flooding along the Atlantic Coast and southern Chesapeake Bay.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
Residents worried that they may be at risk for flooding can now use the Virginia Institute of Marine Science's Tidewatch Map to find out how high the water is expected to rise in their location.
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — By Monday at noon, standing water had already submerged the end of the street just outside Rich Califf's newly purchased home in Cape Story by the Sea. “I understood that -- I guess I wasn’t prepared for the scope of it," he told 13News Now Monday.
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
NORFOLK, Va. — The forecast guidance is finally backing off on flooding predictions for Hampton Roads. 13News Now's meteorologists have been observing the tidal levels, and they've been lower than what was previously forecasted. We still anticipate some tidal flooding, but the tide forecasts are continuing to come down...
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
House flipping is a type of real estate in which an investor purchases a property with the intent to improve it and resell it for a profit. According to a survey by GuntherKia.com, a new breed of “flipper” is on the market. Individuals are buying cars, specifically electric vehicles, with the purpose of reselling them for a profit.
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
As residents get ready, here is what you can expect from the storm and how cities are preparing.
MARATHON, FL - The former home of the iconic JoJo’s Restaurant in the Florida Keys is poised to become a single-family residential development following a sale of the Marathon site arranged by Tobin Real Estate. Tobin’s successful sale paves the way for the 3.7-acre site’s new owners to start construction in October 2022.
NORFOLK, Va. — 'Tis the season: Pumpkin spice is in the air, and it's time to give your pumpkins some flare before they inevitably rot on your doorstep and become nothing but a messy reminder of the fun that was. Hampton Roads is here to help with the process...
GLOUCESTER – Bay Transit is expanding its Express Service Zone to Gloucester Point beginning Tuesday, October 11. Bay Transit is the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and Bay Transit Express is a shared ride service that shuttles riders to the Gloucester Courthouse area. Mike Norvell, the marketing and...
The Office of the Attorney General is investigating solar company Pink Energy, formerly known as PowerHome Solar, after a spokesperson said the office had received approximately 54 consumer complaints following a sudden shutdown.
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
Flooding could be as bad as during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Chincoteague, Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach have all declared emergencies.
