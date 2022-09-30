ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Bonaventure Adds to Growing Multifamily Portfolio With Acquisition of Two Apartment Communities Totaling 481-Units in Virginia

 4 days ago
WSET

Here's why fewer people may be buying homes next year in Virginia

(WSET) — The housing market in Virginia went through a cool year in 2022, but the Virginia REALTORS say the prospects for next year look even worse. “Sales activity in Virginia’s housing market cooled significantly in 2022, and we’re on track to have our sharpest annual drop in closed sales in more than a decade,” said Virginia REALTORS Chief Economist Ryan Price. “We expect the slowdown will continue in 2023, as higher interest rates will continue to stifle market activity.”
WAVY News 10

Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WNCT

Coastal Va., Outer Banks prepare for potentially severe flooding

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Residents of coastal Virginia and parts of the Outer Banks were bracing Sunday for the potential of severe tidal flooding, beginning overnight Monday. CLICK HERE for the latest weather conditions Remnants of Hurricane Ian have moved offshore and formed a nor’easter that is expected to pile even more water into an already inundated […]
VIRGINIA STATE
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13newsnow.com

Live updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
HAMPTON, VA
multifamilybiz.com

Former JoJo’s Site in Florida Keys Set for Transformation to Single-Family Community Following Sale by Tobin Real Estate

MARATHON, FL - The former home of the iconic JoJo’s Restaurant in the Florida Keys is poised to become a single-family residential development following a sale of the Marathon site arranged by Tobin Real Estate. Tobin’s successful sale paves the way for the 3.7-acre site’s new owners to start construction in October 2022.
MARATHON, FL
peninsulachronicle.com

Bay Transit Expanding Service In Gloucester

GLOUCESTER – Bay Transit is expanding its Express Service Zone to Gloucester Point beginning Tuesday, October 11. Bay Transit is the public transportation division of Bay Aging, and Bay Transit Express is a shared ride service that shuttles riders to the Gloucester Courthouse area. Mike Norvell, the marketing and...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, VA
