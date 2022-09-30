ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Once Far-Flung Communities Are the Next North Texas Boomtowns

If you ask homebuilders where they think the growth of Dallas-Fort Worth is headed, they’ll start listing off towns almost as far away as Oklahoma. “Even in my nine years of being in Dallas, it seems like we’ve reached out further east, west, south and north to find opportunities and to go where the growth has gone,” said Ken McDonald, Dallas-Fort Worth-area president of David Weekley Homes. His company is planning to build as far south as Waxahachie and has looked all the way north to Sherman.
Cadrene Heslop

Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month Plan

Limited details are available on the program because it recently gained approval. The state will need to clarify program features. They will decide who qualifies, distribution periods, and the application process. But the money got sourced and will create another guaranteed income initiative. (source)
ketr.org

Decades-old debate over proposed Marvin Nichols Reservoir has become part of Northeast Texas political landscape

The Marvin Nichols Reservoir remains a theoretical project that its proponents believe will solve the Dallas-Fort Worth’s water problems for what they hope would be forever. However, the reservoir is no closer to becoming a reality now than it has over the past 30 years it has been the subject of heated debate throughout North and Northeast Texas.
advocatemag.com

Kayak rental business closes amid ‘vendor criteria’ changes

White Rock Paddle Company is calling it quits after 13 seasons on White Rock Lake. Owners say new “vendor criteria” is making it difficult to compete “as a small business.”. In a note posted on Facebook, the kayak rental company thanked customers and said they were honored...
Eater

These Dallas Restaurants Are Offering State Fair-Inspired Dishes

If you can’t make it out or just want the fair experience in a more chill atmosphere? Alternatives around the Metroplex give you a taste of the fair, ranging from high to lowbrow. Try them out because you can do better than a frozen corn dog from the supermarket for your fair-season treat.
cravedfw

Riscky’s BBQ Celebrating 95 Years on Oct. 20, 2022 / 95-cent Food Specials, More

Riscky’s Barbeque, the second-oldest restaurant in all of Fort Worth and a Texas barbeque legend since 1927, is celebrating its milestone 95th anniversary on October 20, 2022. In addition to offering 95-cent specials at all locations and $95 gift card giveaways all week long on social media, Riscky’s is hosting a free and open-to-the-public celebratory event from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, October 20, at its Fort Worth Stockyards location at 140 E. Exchange Ave.
blackchronicle.com

DFW winter weather updates: School closings, icy roads, radar

DALLAS — Make positive to get up with Greg Fields on Daybreak and watch Pete Delkus on WFAA News at 10 earlier than mattress to get the newest. Winter weather has returned to North Texas, with sleet and freezing rain a risk to trigger points on the roads on Wednesday and Thursday.
planomoms.com

5 of our favorite Family Road Trips from North Texas

There’s nothing quite like packing up the family and hitting the open road for any of these summer family road trips! If you’re looking for some ideas on where to go, we’ve got you covered. Here are our favorite family road trips from North Texas. We are...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New State Fair Food Vendor Living His American Dream

When the State Fair of Texas opened today, Jesus Carmona experienced it through a completely new lens...as a food vendor. "I love food. I enjoy food. It's my passion," Carmona said. Carmona owns Milagro Tacos Cantina near Trinity Groves in Dallas. He moved here from Mexico when he was 17-years...
nypressnews.com

Meals On Wheels in Urgent Need of Volunteers to Deliver Meals in Fort Worth

Meals On Wheels of Tarrant County is asking for help, saying they are desperately in need of people to help deliver meals. Meals On Wheels said Friday that over the last several weeks they have seen a steady increase in the number of clients requesting meals in Fort Worth’s Eastside and in the Handley-Woodhaven area.
Fast Casual

Cowboy Chicken tackles food costs with dark meat offering

As inflation soars, Dallas-based Cowboy Chicken is trying to keep prices down by launching two dark meat chicken specials. They include a two-piece dark special with two sides, a regular drink, and a roll for $10, and a family meal special that feeds four and includes dark meat chicken, three Texas-size sides and rolls for $29. Sides include ranchero beans, baked mac and cheese, green beans, sweet potato, roasted broccoli, Mexican street corn, fried okra, creamed spinach and more.
thehypemagazine.com

Meet Riza the Asian-American Hip Hop Artist of Dallas Texas

He is of Laotian decent. Riza is an Asian-American born and raised in Dallas, TX. He is quickly making his name through the streets of Dallas Fort Worth. With his unique sound and his creation in his music videos are getting people to keep coming back for more. Coming from a humble background raised from the streets and jumping from couch to couch his only way out was music. Riza and a handful of friends all had the same idea to drop whatever music that sounds good to them. It has been a rollercoaster of a journey for them, but perseverance and hard work lead them to the top. Riza now officially dropped his new single hearing, including a music video has definitely been getting more attention than ever before.
ntdaily.com

Increased enrollment brings changes to transportation, campus life

Overall enrollment at the university has increased 5.6 percent compared to the previous fall semester, with the most notable increases occurring with freshman, graduate students and new degree holders. This marks the fourth consecutive year of growth in the freshman class. The growth has caused additional changes on campus, especially...
