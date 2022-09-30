ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Berlin!

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Berlin! He's a four-year-old sweetheart currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Berlin, Speed...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

CBS 58 Hometowns: St. Francis

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The next stop for CBS 58's Hometowns series took the team to St. Francis on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Before the visit, we were joined by St. Francis Mayor Ken Tutaj to offer an introduction of what to expect while exploring St. Francis.
SAINT FRANCIS, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

403 words about the Kopp’s / “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” controversy

On Monday, folks in the Milwaukee subreddit noticed that Kopp’s Frozen Custard was planning to honor something called “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” on October 9 with a “Hey Cupcake” custard flavor:. According to the website National Day Calendar, “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” encourages “open dialogue...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Sample beer, taste food and raise money while enjoying the Milwaukee County Zoo after-hours

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is holding a fundraiser and it will allow attendees to drink beer and taste food across the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zoo Brew is back for the first time since 2019, taking place Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. VIP admission will begin at 6:00 p.m. Regular admission is $60, VIP admission is $70 and designated drivers are welcome to attend for a $30 cost.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee lost child reunited with family

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee man shot near 54th and Center Monday night

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 3 around 10:49 p.m. near 54th and Center is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. An argument, police say, led...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Oct. 3 declared Food For Families Day in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As food and gas prices rise, the need for food assistance among Milwaukee residents is growing. According to the City of Milwaukee, local food pantry traffic has steadily increased to over 31,000 people each month. As a response to the rising need, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Milwaukee fire this morning, Oct. 4, under investigation

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Fire Department say they were called out to a one-alarm fire at a residence at 1429 S. 20th St. early this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to the fire department, there was a fire in the walls of the building. No injuries were reported. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Share kindness in the most simple way by celebrating World Smile Day

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Despite difficult times, even the smallest gestures can make the biggest impact. That is the philosophy that drives World Smile Day, celebrated on the first Friday of each October. Despite the dozens of reasons any person could list to frown, such as the pandemic, inflation, climate...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee woman with autisim missing, needs medication

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman. Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue...
MILWAUKEE, WI

