Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
CBS 58
Meet CBS 58's Pet of the Week: Berlin!
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Angela Speed from the Wisconsin Humane Society joined CBS 58 News on Tuesday, Oct. 4 to introduce us to our new pet of the week: Berlin! He's a four-year-old sweetheart currently housed at the WHS Milwaukee campus. Not only did she introduce us to Berlin, Speed...
CBS 58
CBS 58 Hometowns: St. Francis
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The next stop for CBS 58's Hometowns series took the team to St. Francis on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Before the visit, we were joined by St. Francis Mayor Ken Tutaj to offer an introduction of what to expect while exploring St. Francis.
milwaukeerecord.com
403 words about the Kopp’s / “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” controversy
On Monday, folks in the Milwaukee subreddit noticed that Kopp’s Frozen Custard was planning to honor something called “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” on October 9 with a “Hey Cupcake” custard flavor:. According to the website National Day Calendar, “National Pro-Life Cupcake Day” encourages “open dialogue...
CBS 58
Sample beer, taste food and raise money while enjoying the Milwaukee County Zoo after-hours
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Zoological Society of Milwaukee is holding a fundraiser and it will allow attendees to drink beer and taste food across the Milwaukee County Zoo. Zoo Brew is back for the first time since 2019, taking place Thursday, Oct. 6 from 7:00 - 10:00 p.m. VIP admission will begin at 6:00 p.m. Regular admission is $60, VIP admission is $70 and designated drivers are welcome to attend for a $30 cost.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee lost child reunited with family
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police said a lost child found Sunday afternoon, Oct. 2 near 61st and Morgan was reunited with his family Sunday evening. Police said the boy is between the ages of 3 and 5. He was found around 3 p.m. Sunday. By 6 p.m., he was back with...
CBS 58
Milwaukee man shot near 54th and Center Monday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting that happened on Monday, Oct. 3 around 10:49 p.m. near 54th and Center is being investigated by Milwaukee Police. Police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and taken to an area hospital where he is expected to survive. An argument, police say, led...
One Of America’s Most Haunted Bars Is In Wisconsin
Want to have a spirit with a spirit? Want to hang out with the ghost of a little girl while throwing back a cold one? There's a place in Wisconsin where you can do all of this and more - if you dare. Wisconsin is no stranger to haunted places....
CBS 58
Oct. 3 declared Food For Families Day in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- As food and gas prices rise, the need for food assistance among Milwaukee residents is growing. According to the City of Milwaukee, local food pantry traffic has steadily increased to over 31,000 people each month. As a response to the rising need, Mayor Cavalier Johnson has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
nbc15.com
Rock County family grieves the loss of beloved chef at popular supper club
MILTON, Wis. (WMTV) - A family in Rock County is devastated after losing their son to depression and alcoholism last year. They’re now sharing their story in the hopes that they may help save someone else’s life. Kevin Pope had plenty of family and friends who loved him....
CBS 58
Custard controversy: Kopp's apologizes after linking flavor to 'Pro-Life Cupcake Day'
GREENFIELD, Wis. -- A popular Wisconsin custard shop is causing a stir across social media. On Monday, controversy erupted after posts from the Kopp's Frozen Custard website indicated their flavor of the day for Oct. 9 would be "Hey Cupcake," in honor of National Pro-Life Cupcake Day. According to the...
Fond du Lac couple makes physical therapy a personal mission
Veteran and amputee Saul Bosquez and his wife, physical therapist Jessica Bosquez opened a cash-only physical therapy clinic to help people overcome life-changing injuries.
CBS 58
Milwaukee fire this morning, Oct. 4, under investigation
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Fire Department say they were called out to a one-alarm fire at a residence at 1429 S. 20th St. early this morning, Tuesday, Oct. 4. According to the fire department, there was a fire in the walls of the building. No injuries were reported. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Wisconsin Bakery Serves The Best Apple Pie
'Tis the season for mouth-watering apple pie.
CBS 58
Share kindness in the most simple way by celebrating World Smile Day
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Despite difficult times, even the smallest gestures can make the biggest impact. That is the philosophy that drives World Smile Day, celebrated on the first Friday of each October. Despite the dozens of reasons any person could list to frown, such as the pandemic, inflation, climate...
CBS 58
Family and church thank first responders for help during deadly July 3rd incident
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- We're hearing from the family of a man killed after a fireworks display in Menomonee Falls on July 3rd. An 18-year-old woman hit 24-year-old Benjamin and 25-year-old Emily Grace Reimers driving into the parking lot of the Pick N' Save near Appleton and Stadium, killing Benjamin and almost killing Emily Grace.
CBS 58
Gourmet fried chicken making its way to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Fried chicken has long been a staple of down-home American cuisine, and has even seen a growth in popularity worldwide. A new local restaurant is opening a 3,150 sq. ft. location that aims to celebrate fried chicken while doing so in a gourmet style. Here Chicky...
Milwaukee woman rescues puppy while battling through two hurricanes
Christina Lloyd finally made her way home to Milwaukee after finding herself in not one but two hurricanes between Puerto Rico and Florida.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman with autisim missing, needs medication
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for your help in their search for a missing 23-year-old woman. Elena Ammerman was last seen near 69th and Cleveland in Milwaukee around 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. Ammerman is described as a female, white, 5'5" tall, weighing about 125 pounds, with blue...
Comments / 1