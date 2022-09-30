ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Top 10 electric vehicles of September 2022

In a world where sustainability is running on everyone’s mind, and the consumption of fossil fuels is quite literally looked down upon – Electric vehicles have been slowly and steadily taking over the world! Electric vehicles ditch the age-old fossil fuels and instead run on large traction battery packs which are in turn powered via charging equipment. They may not run on engines, but they still manage to be sleek, swift, and powerful. And, we’ve curated a collection of EV designs that we felt were the best of the lot! From an electric train with a transparent panoramic roof to a MUJI x Honda electric bike – these innovative and groundbreaking automotives promise to be the future of urban commute and automobiles!
Citroen Oli EV Concept Is A Quirky Truck Made From Recycled Materials

The vehicle uses cardboard for some body panels, showcasing what an affordable, sustainable EV could look like. The Citroen Oli is the company's latest take on electric mobility, and it's just as quirky and odd as the Ami that launched in 2020. The Oli is an urban pickup that's designed for simplicity, sustainability, and affordability while previewing future Citroen vehicle features.
Toyota Has No Plans To Change Its Strategy On Electrified Vehicles

Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports.
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant

Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
Fisker Aims to Start Ocean EV Production November 17

The 2023 Fisker Ocean is almost ready for production, with 95 prototypes built so far by assembly partner Magna Steyr in Austria. Fisker is aiming to begin building the Ocean SUV on November 17. The top trim will cost nearly $70,000 and travel 350 miles on a charge, according to...
Toyota Still Isn't Sold On An All-Electric Future

Despite helping mainstream electrification with the hybridized Prius, Toyota still isn’t “all-in” on EVs. This is counter to the corporate rhetoric shared by many automakers and governments around the world. But CEO Akio Toyoda doesn’t see customers jumping onto the bandwagon as quickly as Toyota’s industrial rivals originally assumed.
Wisk Aero Introduces World’s First Autonomous, Four-Seat Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Air Taxi

Joby Aviation will have some competition from Wisk Aero and their sixth-generation autonomous, four-seat electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi when it receives FAA certification. This Boeing-backed startup leverages the same proven technology that accounts for more than 93% of automated pilot functions on today’s commercial flights, complete with innovative new technologies such as improved detect / avoid capabilities as well as sensors.
Charge Cars debuts all-new Charge ’67 EV

The Charge ’67 is manufactured from all-new parts, boasts classic looks, carbon fiber bodywork, 536-horsepower, and more. Los Angeles – Charge Cars, the London-based company, is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time. The US launch of the Charge ’67 will take place at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a series of events across the West Coast and beyond, headlined by the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise Drones Unveiled, Boast 56x Zoom Camera and RTK Module for the Ultimate Precision

While it takes a skilled pilot to fly a drone through Tesla’s Gigafactory Berlin, the DJI Mavic 3 Enterprise drones are designed to help companies transition toward drone platforms by offering enterprise-grade features needed for commercial operations. Available in Mavic 3E and Mavic 3T models, the former can be used for efficient mapping as well as surveying missions without the need for Ground Control Points, thanks to its 20MP wide-angle camera.
