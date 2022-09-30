Read full article on original website
Top 10 electric vehicles of September 2022
In a world where sustainability is running on everyone’s mind, and the consumption of fossil fuels is quite literally looked down upon – Electric vehicles have been slowly and steadily taking over the world! Electric vehicles ditch the age-old fossil fuels and instead run on large traction battery packs which are in turn powered via charging equipment. They may not run on engines, but they still manage to be sleek, swift, and powerful. And, we’ve curated a collection of EV designs that we felt were the best of the lot! From an electric train with a transparent panoramic roof to a MUJI x Honda electric bike – these innovative and groundbreaking automotives promise to be the future of urban commute and automobiles!
Citroen Oli EV Concept Is A Quirky Truck Made From Recycled Materials
The vehicle uses cardboard for some body panels, showcasing what an affordable, sustainable EV could look like. The Citroen Oli is the company's latest take on electric mobility, and it's just as quirky and odd as the Ami that launched in 2020. The Oli is an urban pickup that's designed for simplicity, sustainability, and affordability while previewing future Citroen vehicle features.
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
2023 VW ID Buzz First Drive Review: The Bus Is Back as a Stellar, Retro-Chic Electric Van
Aaron ColeThe new electric van is cute without being tacky, and it drives better and more comfortably than the old versions.
Toyota Has No Plans To Change Its Strategy On Electrified Vehicles
Toyota will not alter its strategy on electrified vehicles and doesn’t believe selling only EVs in the future is the correct move. While many of its competitors have made commitments to transition their line-ups solely to electric vehicles over the coming decade, Toyota chief executive Akio Toyoda remains steadfast in his belief that the smarter option is to offer consumers a host of powertrain options that includes EVs but also hydrogen-powered vehicles, ICE models, and hybrids, Bloomberg reports.
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
Fisker Aims to Start Ocean EV Production November 17
The 2023 Fisker Ocean is almost ready for production, with 95 prototypes built so far by assembly partner Magna Steyr in Austria. Fisker is aiming to begin building the Ocean SUV on November 17. The top trim will cost nearly $70,000 and travel 350 miles on a charge, according to...
Toyota Still Isn't Sold On An All-Electric Future
Despite helping mainstream electrification with the hybridized Prius, Toyota still isn’t “all-in” on EVs. This is counter to the corporate rhetoric shared by many automakers and governments around the world. But CEO Akio Toyoda doesn’t see customers jumping onto the bandwagon as quickly as Toyota’s industrial rivals originally assumed.
E-bike company releases over-the-air update boosting its electric bike speed over 50%
As if we needed any more evidence proving how tech-integrated the latest generation of e-bikes are, look no further than the OKAI EB50. The company has just released an over-the-air (OTA) update that lets users significantly increase the top speed limit of the bike. Originally launched earlier this summer as...
Wisk Aero Introduces World’s First Autonomous, Four-Seat Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing Air Taxi
Joby Aviation will have some competition from Wisk Aero and their sixth-generation autonomous, four-seat electric takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi when it receives FAA certification. This Boeing-backed startup leverages the same proven technology that accounts for more than 93% of automated pilot functions on today’s commercial flights, complete with innovative new technologies such as improved detect / avoid capabilities as well as sensors.
Charge Cars debuts all-new Charge ’67 EV
The Charge ’67 is manufactured from all-new parts, boasts classic looks, carbon fiber bodywork, 536-horsepower, and more. Los Angeles – Charge Cars, the London-based company, is bringing its all-new electric-powered machine to the United States for the first time. The US launch of the Charge ’67 will take place at the legendary Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles in late October, followed by a series of events across the West Coast and beyond, headlined by the Los Angeles Auto Show in mid-November.
Thermoplastic Swing Doors For The VW ID. Buzz Is Worth Getting Excited About
Magna recently introduced a world-first innovation in the shape of rear thermoplastic swing doors. These doors will debut on the all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz, which is just one of many confirmations that VW's electric family bus will be adapted for the commercial market. Rear swing doors aren't all that exciting,...
