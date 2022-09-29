Airborne LiDAR Market To Reach US$ 1,412.32 Million by 2027 at 14.30% CAGR | Industry Size, Share And Forecast

Read full article on original website
Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why
Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Holders: Will Crypto Be Confiscated Like 'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Author Predicts?
This article was originally published on March 13, 2022. Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. This week, we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga readers...
Bill Gates Called Out By Farmer For Secretly Buying Up US Farmland: 'I Don't Want Him To Control A Single Acre'
This article was originally published on Aug. 6, 2022. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is well known for his philanthropy and his crusade against climate change. The billionaire recently came under severe criticism from a fourth-generation farmer in South Georgia for his farmland ownership in the U.S. Will Harris, who owns...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points
U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Musk Worries About Declining Birth Rate, Say This Country Will 'Eventually Cease To Exist'
This article was originally published on May 8, 2022. On Saturday, May 7, a Twitter profile named @WholeMarsBlog shared a post about the declining population of Japan. Reacting to the tweet, Tesla CEO Elon Musk responded and raised his concern about the falling birth rate and rising death rate. @WholeMarsBlog...
World Cannabis Stock Index Meltdown in September, 'Didn't Matter Much, Expert Says
In September, the Global Cannabis Stock Index closed low on 9/30 and ended the month down 25.9%, wrote Alan Brochstein, CFA and founder of New Cannabis Ventures and 420 Investor. Cannabis Companies Affected. According to New Cannabis Ventures, the strongest 4 names in September all fell:. Innovative Industrial Properties IIPR:...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns
Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
Britain's tax backdown bounces stocks and sterling
SYDNEY, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Asian stocks bounced on Tuesday after Britain scrapped bits of a controversial tax cut plan, tentatively improving global market sentiment and rallying bonds and the pound.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
Naver to Acquire Poshmark
Poshmark stockholders to receive $17.90 per share in cash. Acquisition expands and diversifies Naver's leading e-commerce platform, strengthens its community with a global social network of younger users, and positions it to capitalize on the global online fashion re-commerce and sustainable economy opportunity. Extends Poshmark's leadership and capitalizes on changing...
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector
A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street
TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.5% to 2,209.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. It’s now at its highest point since August 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5%.
SOBR Safe Inc. Stock Soars 84% After Reaching Development, Sales, And Funding Milestones ($SOBR)
SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR stock soared last week on heavy volume, ripping more than 84% higher and closing the period with its bullish trend intact despite weakening market sentiment. Still, while short-term rips can delight, there's potentially better news behind the move; the week's strength could be setting up $SOBR stock for a more appreciable gain. In fact, following the adage "volume precedes price," the trading pattern established last week may indicate something else- the impressive surge could be the precursor to more significant gains to come.
Here Are The 10 Wealthiest Cities In The World, 5 Of Them Are In The US
New York City is home to more than 345,600 millionaires and is considered the wealthiest city in the world. That’s what a new report claims. The San Francisco Bay Area, the second-richest city in the U.S., holds the third spot among the world’s wealthiest cities. According to the...
Bogota Financial Corp. Adopts and Receives Regulatory Approval of Third Repurchase Program
Bogota Financial Corp. (the "Company") BSBK, the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which is approximately 10% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC), as previously approved by the board of directors of the Company. This is the Company's third stock repurchase program.
Russia-Owned Energy Giant Strikes Natural Gas Deal With Pro-Putin Hungary After Stopping Supply To Italy
Hungary has won a three-year delay on gas bills coming due in the next six months. The agreement is between Gazprom and Hungary’s state-owned energy company MVM Zrt. Additional purchases of natural gas from Gazprom will lead to an extra cost of 740 billion forint ($1.7 billion) this year.
Energy experts sound alarm on Europe's energy crisis as 'clear and present warning' for America
A group of energy experts warned GOP lawmakers against "blindly" following the European Union's climate policies, noting the bloc's major crisis pushing consumer prices higher.
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further
U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
Pound – live: Sterling bounces back in Asia trading after Truss U-turns
The pound rebounded today to an almost two-week high after Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng took a U-turn on key parts of their controversial tax cuts plan.Sterling rose to $1.1343, a bounce of about 10 per cent from the record low against the dollar it hit last week, as plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.The disquiet among Liz Truss’s own MPs at the Conservative Party Conference is unlikely to stop there, however, with Priti Patel the latest senior backbencher set to take shots at the leader over her fiscal plan.“We are spending today with...
Britain's Greggs shows resilience with quarterly sales rise
LONDON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - British baker and fast food chain Greggs (GRG.L) said on Tuesday it traded well in its latest quarter, showing its resilience against the backdrop of a worsening cost of living squeeze.
