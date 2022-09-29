ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airborne LiDAR Market To Reach US$ 1,412.32 Million by 2027 at 14.30% CAGR | Industry Size, Share And Forecast

Oil And Gas Stocks Are Soaring Monday: Here's Why

Monday was a great day for stocks overall, but one sector absolutely dominated the day: energy. In fact, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund XLE was up more than 6% on the day, nearly double the returns of any other sector. Why Are Oil And Gas Stocks Soaring? OPEC+, the...
US Stocks Open Higher; Dow Jumps 250 Points

U.S. stocks traded higher this morning, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Monday. Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded up 0.90% to 28,983.55 while the NASDAQ rose 0.33% to 10,611.02. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.79% to 3,614.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
As Credit Suisse's Credit Default Swaps Spike To Near 2008 Levels, Rumors Of Lehman-Like Collapse Floated, Bank Steps In To Allay Concerns

Talks of trouble brewing at Swiss investment bank Credit Suisse CS gained ground over the weekend, with Twitterati beginning to raise the specter of a Lehman-like collapse. What Ails Credit Suisse: Credit Suisse has seen its fundamentals deteriorate rapidly, thanks to a combination of macroeconomic factors and company-specific malaise. The bank has been rocked by a string of scandals and mishaps that impacted its financials, with the most notable being the situation that arose from the collapse of U.S. hedge fund Archegos Capital, founded by Bill Hwang, in early 2021.
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests in its push to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland and earns the country recognition as a nuclear state. The United States said it strongly condemns North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan. “This action is destabilizing and shows (North Korea’s) blatant disregard for United Nations Security Council resolutions and international safety norms,” it said.
Naver to Acquire Poshmark

Poshmark stockholders to receive $17.90 per share in cash. Acquisition expands and diversifies Naver's leading e-commerce platform, strengthens its community with a global social network of younger users, and positions it to capitalize on the global online fashion re-commerce and sustainable economy opportunity. Extends Poshmark's leadership and capitalizes on changing...
5 Value Stocks In The Communication Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
Asian shares rise after 'relief rally' on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares rose Tuesday, encouraged by a rally in U.S. shares after some weak economic data raised hopes that the Federal Reserve might ease away from aggressive interest rate hikes. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 2.8% in afternoon trading to 26,959.25. South Korea’s Kospi gained 2.5% to 2,209.98. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 jumped 3.8% to 6,699.30 after its central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate for a sixth consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.6%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s increase of a quarter percentage point to the cash rate was smaller than those at recent monthly meetings. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point at its board meeting in May, it was the first rate hike in more than 11 years. It’s now at its highest point since August 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 2.75% to 2.5%.
SOBR Safe Inc. Stock Soars 84% After Reaching Development, Sales, And Funding Milestones ($SOBR)

SOBR Safe, Inc. SOBR stock soared last week on heavy volume, ripping more than 84% higher and closing the period with its bullish trend intact despite weakening market sentiment. Still, while short-term rips can delight, there's potentially better news behind the move; the week's strength could be setting up $SOBR stock for a more appreciable gain. In fact, following the adage "volume precedes price," the trading pattern established last week may indicate something else- the impressive surge could be the precursor to more significant gains to come.
Bogota Financial Corp. Adopts and Receives Regulatory Approval of Third Repurchase Program

Bogota Financial Corp. (the "Company") BSBK, the holding company for Bogota Savings Bank (the "Bank"), announced that it has received regulatory approval for the repurchase of up to 556,631 shares of its common stock, which is approximately 10% of its outstanding common stock (excluding shares held by Bogota Financial, MHC), as previously approved by the board of directors of the Company. This is the Company's third stock repurchase program.
Dow Tumbles 500 Points, Volatility In Markets Increases Further

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, as higher-than-expected inflation data resulted in losses for the third quarter. Recent personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index data showed an increase of 0.3% for August after declining 0.1% in the previous month. It was the third weekly drop in a row for...
Pound – live: Sterling bounces back in Asia trading after Truss U-turns

The pound rebounded today to an almost two-week high after Liz Truss and chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng took a U-turn on key parts of their controversial tax cuts plan.Sterling rose to $1.1343, a bounce of about 10 per cent from the record low against the dollar it hit last week, as plans for unfunded tax cuts unleashed chaos on British assets.The disquiet among Liz Truss’s own MPs at the Conservative Party Conference is unlikely to stop there, however, with Priti Patel the latest senior backbencher set to take shots at the leader over her fiscal plan.“We are spending today with...
