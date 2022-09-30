ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

This Entire Neighborhood in Georgia was Mysteriously Abandoned

Georgia is home to dozens of abandoned places. As industry changes and the landscape of America transforms, many communities, buildings, and sometimes entire towns fall into decay. This is the story of a subdivision in Dawson County about an hour north of Atlanta. What was once a thriving community during much of the 20th century now sits in abandoned ruins. Keep reading to learn more.
DAWSON COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Fugitive in 3 states captured at Dalton Walmart

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – Authorities say 50 year old Ernest Paul Shackelford ran from police in Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee. But his luck ran out this morning in Dalton, Georgia. A citizen recognized him from social media posts and reported him to Dalton Police. They got him at the...
DALTON, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Cape Coral, FL
Cape Coral, FL
Society
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Jupiter, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Quilt#Charity#Hurricane Ian#Pins Needles Quilt Shop#Ale House
WDEF

“Team Up for Kids” Boot Drive Raises Thousands for Shriner’s Hospital

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF)- The Whitfield County Fire Department and the Dalton Shrine Club came together today for a great cause. Around 50 personnel from the Whitfield County Fire Department along with Dalton Shriners stationed themselves at five locations in the Dalton area in the “Team Up for Kids” Boot Drive.
DALTON, GA
chattanoogacw.com

Old Kimsey junior college gets the chance to live again

POLK COUNTY, TENN. — Jason Collis is restoring history in Ducktown, Tennessee. Jason Collis and his wife purchased the Kimsey junior college last year. They are restoring the school in hopes preserve this historic building. This old school was built in 1932 and designed by the architect Reuben H....
DUCKTOWN, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Charities
Tennessee Lookout

Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up

Allegations against East Ridge, Tenn., police officers of excessive force, retaliatory arrests of bystanders and filing false charges — buttressed by body camera and bystander footage — are mounting, a review of police and court records by the Tennessee Lookout shows. When a 70-year-old bystander questioned East Ridge police officers about their treatment of a […] The post Suits against East Ridge cops over excessive force and false charges pile up appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
EAST RIDGE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
eastridgenewsonline.com

ERPD Arrests Sept. 26-Oct. 2

According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from Sept. 26-Oct. 2. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy