25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters
Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
KRDO
School district disputes Colorado GOP governor candidate’s claims that ‘many’ students identify as cats
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In an appearance on conservative talk radio on Sept. 24, Republican candidate for Colorado Governor, Heidi Ganahl, said she moved her kids out of one Colorado school district and into another four years ago to escape 'furries' in their schools. Ganahl told KNUS host Jimmy...
Grand Junction Colorado’s New Blood Donation Center Now Open
The big day has finally arrived. Grand Junction, Colorado's new blood donation center officially opened today, Monday, October 3, 2022. If you're a blood donor, the new blood donation center is open and ready to serve. Here's where you'll find them. Grand Junction, Colorado's New Blood Donation Center. A few...
What Entertainment Options are Missing in Grand Junction?
Grand Junction and western Colorado are one of the best places to live in Colorado if you love the outdoors. We have tons of fun stuff to do here if you like to hike, fish, camp, or mountain bike. Sadly, not everyone likes these activities or is able to do...
How to Protect Yourself — and Your Pets — From Bot Flies in Colorado
If you've ever heard of a bot fly, you know how disgusting these pesky insects are. If you haven't, you'll want to learn about them — because we have them in Colorado. Read on to see how you can protect yourself (and your pets) from bot flies in the Centennial State.
PLANetizen
Colorado River Water Crisis Deepens
Lake Mead's famous 'bathtub ring' now sits roughly 180 feet above the water line. | Michael Vi / Lake Mead, Colorado River. In a conversation with journalist Abrahm Lustgarten, NPR’s Dave Davies examines the worsening water crisis on the Colorado River and the difficult choices faced by residents and officials in the seven states affected. As Lustgarten explains, there is “a palpable sense of emergency when you visit those places.”
Colorado seniors turn to gig work for unemployment solution
Many older workers have been left behind during the labor market recovery, so some Colorado seniors are starting their own businesses in an effort to leverage the gig economy.
KRDO
Colorado Parks and Wildlife conducts checkpoints during a busy hunting weekend
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Saturday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) had crews out at checkpoints about an hour east of Colorado Springs at Punkin Center. They were stopping drivers that had been hunting. Hunters were required to go to the check station to get their vehicles checked. According to CPW, they have been planning this for around 6 months.
Annoying Things Coloradans Say That Simply Are Not True
Did you realize Coloradans say a lot of things that just aren't true? It's true. All of us who live in Colorado have probably been guilty at one time or another of misstating the reality of Colorado or spreading fictitious Colorado stereotypes. We probably can't really help ourselves. People Need...
Colorado Ranked As Top 10 State for Psychiatric Service Dog Prescriptions
You may have noticed a lot of service dogs living here in Colorado and there's a good reason as to why. According to a report from Veterinarians.org, Colorado is one of the top 10 states in the U.S. when it comes to psychiatric service dog prescriptions. What is A Psychiatric...
Spanish dialect unique to portions of Colorado and New Mexico is fading away
SAN LUIS, Colorado — When I hear my grandmother or anyone else from northern New Mexico or southern Colorado speak Spanish, it feels like a warm, familiar blanket from my childhood. Sadly, that blanket is quickly unraveling, and soon I’ll only have threads of it left. It’s a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado
Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
5 Closed Colorado Restaurants We Wish We Still Had
With so many new restaurants coming to Colorado, we tend to forget all of the great ones that have closed and we've lost along the way. Here are 5 restaurants that Coloradoans wish we had back. 5 Restaurants We Miss In Colorado. Having lived in Colorado my entire life, I...
'First turns' reported at Colorado ski resort, following recent snowfall
According to Silverton Mountain, the recent accumulation of snow made it possible to ski the first turns of the season at their remote, southwestern Colorado ski area over the weekend. "Any turns are good for turns on October 2," wrote the resort, noting that "moist" snow at varied depths was...
Watch a Ticked-Off Colorado Elk Challenge All of the Vehicles
Generally speaking, it's always a good idea to keep your distance from wildlife. This is especially true of elk who this time of year are particularly aggressive. One big elk in Colorado recently proved that point by challenging all of the vehicles everywhere. This is just in. No matter where...
pagosadailypost.com
Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?
This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado
Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
