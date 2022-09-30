ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa County, CO

Comments / 0

Related
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado

No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

These five Colorado counties are most at risk of natural disasters

Ever wonder whether or not your Colorado home is at risk of serious consequences due to a natural disaster? The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has a map that depicts the level of risk around the entire country by county. While overall risk isn't as high in Colorado compared to some spots along the coast, a few counties have a level of risk worth talking about. In order to determine the level of natural disaster risk that exists in a given county, FEMA considered how...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pueblo, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Mesa, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
Mesa County, CO
Government
County
Mesa County, CO
Local
Colorado Government
PLANetizen

Colorado River Water Crisis Deepens

Lake Mead's famous 'bathtub ring' now sits roughly 180 feet above the water line. | Michael Vi / Lake Mead, Colorado River. In a conversation with journalist Abrahm Lustgarten, NPR’s Dave Davies examines the worsening water crisis on the Colorado River and the difficult choices faced by residents and officials in the seven states affected. As Lustgarten explains, there is “a palpable sense of emergency when you visit those places.”
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#The Collbran Landslide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
News Break
Politics
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
OutThere Colorado

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
COLORADO STATE
pagosadailypost.com

Is Colorado on a Path to ‘Zero’ Income Tax?

This story by Chase Woodruff appeared on Colorado Newsline on October 3, 2022. For the second time in two years — and likely not for the last time — Colorado voters will decide in November whether to approve a cut in the state’s income tax rate. Proposition...
COLORADO STATE
94.3 The X

How Do You Dispose of an American Flag in Northern Colorado

Now that summer is officially over, many of us are putting away the outdoor decor. If you have been flying an American Flag and realize it looks a little worn, read on. It may need to be retired and there is a mostly unknown, correct way to do that. Just throwing it in the garbage is seen as highly disrespectful.
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Grand Junction, CO
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy