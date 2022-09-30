Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Burt's Bees research shows the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health
Burt's Bees, the #1 dermatologist recommended natural skin care brand and a pioneer in this area, announced its latest research findings on the benefits of nature-based regimens to protect and restore skin health across various skin conditions, types, and tones. The studies will be presented at the hybrid in-person and virtual Integrative Dermatology Symposium (IDS) from Sept. 30 – Oct. 2, 2022.
cohaitungchi.com
Hyaluronic Acid for Skin: The Benefits and 8 Best Products To Try
So we all know hyaluronic acid to be the MVP of skincare—or, at least, that’s what you’ve read/heard/seen in every single article, commercial, and product description for the past year, right? (We get it, hyaluronic acid—YOU’RE POPULAR.) And although, yes, this little ingredient is usually the key to plump, glowing skin, it still needs to be used correctly or it could make your face sincerely unhappy. So if you have officially reached peak levels of confusion about WTF hyaluronic acid even is and how to use it, please allow myself and the experts to explain everything you need to know about hyaluronic acid for skin and the correct way to use it in your skincare routine.
The Hottest Aesthetic Medicine Practice in NJ: Meet Dr. Mai Kaga & The Dream Team at The Kaga Academy
Dr. Mai Kaga's dream team. From left to right: Valerie Moniz, Marissa Schulman, Thaisa Simas, and Renee Vacchiano.Dr. Mai Kaga. Cosmetic enhancement is nothing new. For centuries, people have explored alternative methods of amplifying their appearance. Over the last century, the amount of people looking to achieve more permanent results has increased exponentially.
gcimagazine.com
Encapsulation Technology for More Effective Retinol-based Cosmetic Products
Retinol, also known as vitamin A, is a liposoluble retinoid, a group of chemicals including natural and synthetic derivatives of vitamin A. It is an essential nutrient involved in many biological functions such as embryogenesis, bone growth, immune system, reproduction, eyesight and cell cycle. In its natural form, vitamin A exists in animal sources as preformed vitamin A (retinol and retinyl esters) and as provitamin A (carotenoids and specifically β-carotene, β-carotene, and β-cryptoxanthin) in vegetable sources.
Comments / 0