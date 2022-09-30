ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Wes Moore addresses 'experimental learning' program, crime in Maryland

Maryland Democratic candidate for governor, Wes Moore, joined the C4 and Bryan Nehman Show and discussed plans for the increase of crime and a service to help high school graduates. If elected, Moore said Maryland would be the first state to offer experiential learning to every high school graduate in...
MARYLAND STATE
Schumer: Micron to bring microchip plant to upstate New York

NEW YORK (AP) — Micron, one of the world’s largest microchip manufacturers, announced Tuesday it would open a semiconductor plant in upstate New York, promising a long-term investment of up to $100 billion and a plant that could bring 50,000 jobs to the state. The company was lured...
BUSINESS
Kari Lake walks back 'rare and legal' abortion comment

PHOENIX (AP) — A spokesman for Kari Lake said Tuesday the Republican candidate for Arizona governor didn't mean to suggest abortion should be legal, saying she's not calling for changes to abortion laws weeks after a judge ruled that prosecutors can enforce a near-total ban on terminating pregnancies. In...
ARIZONA STATE
State
Maryland State
Uvalde families endorse Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor in emotional ad campaign

(UVALDE, Texas) -- Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke rolled out an ad campaign Saturday featuring tearful endorsements from families of victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde. One ad begins with parents looking straight to the camera, holding photos of their children and sharing what they hoped...
UVALDE, TX
Liz Cheney says Arizona GOP candidates threaten democracy

PHOENIX (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney on Wednesday said the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and secretary of state pose a huge risk for democracy because both say they will refuse to certify election results if they don't like the results. Cheney, a prominent critic of former President...
ARIZONA STATE
Report: Mom of Walker's child says he paid for her abortion

ATLANTA (AP) — A woman who said Herschel Walker paid for her 2009 abortion is the mother of one of his children, according to a new report Wednesday, undercutting the Georgia Republican Senate candidate's claims that he didn't know who she was. The Daily Beast, which first reported Monday...
GEORGIA STATE

