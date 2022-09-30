Read full article on original website
Iowa outlet center is now an “Outlet & Marketplace”
Outlet centers are seeding their national-name tenant mixes with local brands to cater to local consumer needs and wants. One has added so many that it’s changed its name. Outlets Williamsburg, located in that Iowa town, has changed its name to Outlets & Marketplace Williamsburg after adding more than 10 locally owned boutiques to its tenant roster that women’s fashion, home décor, antiques, among other things.
Another Huge Eastern Iowa Flea Market is Happening in October
The Summer Flea Market, Antique, and Collectible Show in Monticello, IA was a roaring success. It was one of the largest flea markets in Iowa, and from the social media buzz I saw, it didn't disappoint!. It was the first year the event was held in Monticello after 37 years...
One person was seriously injured after a Cedar Rapids house fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -One person was seriously injured following a house fire on the northwest side of Cedar Rapids Saturday night. Officials were called to the 1700 block of 11th Street northwest around 11:30 last night for a report of a house fire. Upon arrival, crews found a two story home with heavy fire from the front of the house. Crews initiated an aggressive fire attack and were able to knock down a significant amount of the fire.
Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident’s food and drinking their wine
A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
First ADA accessible fishing piers are being installed in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is taking steps to make sure anyone can cast a line in the water, and fish. They’re in the process of installing three ADA-compliant fishing piers, and they’re being built right now at the Prairie Park Fishery. Fishing...
A New BBQ Place is Opening Soon in Cedar Rapids
NewBo City Market in Cedar Rapids will soon be home to a new food vendor! CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is preparing to start serving up BBQ to hungry Eastern Iowans. CR Midnight Smoker BBQ is owned by Greg Stoll, who was also the owner of Skippy’s Custom Tile for 22-years. He told me he that he installed tile in the Cedar Rapids area until his body couldn’t do it anymore, and he's been trying to figure out what he wants to do next for the past three years. Greg and his family have been co-hosting neighborhood BBQs with their friends for around 20 years, trying out different recipes and styles, and now he's finally ready to bring some of his recipes to the public! He said, "my daughter Lily and I always thought we would like to have a restaurant together someday, so I hope that once she is done with high school and college she can come in and help me build this into something we can love for a long time."
More than a dozen nurses protest over staffing ratio at Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A nurse manager at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics said staffing at the hospital in October will be some of the most challenging it has been. In an email to TV9, the nurse manager said nurses might have to take care of more patients. There will be an increase in the number of intensive care unit patients.
Multiple crashes on I-380 Friday afternoon
Multiple crashes happened Friday afternoon along Interstate 380 between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. The crashes impacted northbound traffic near the Wilson Avenue exit in Cedar Rapids and near the Swisher exit in Johnson County. According to Iowa 511, both shoulders are blocked near Swisher heading north due to a...
Cedar Rapids man charged with brandishing gun during Iowa City robbery
Two Cedar Rapids men were arrested Friday night after an alleged armed robbery in Iowa City. Police responded to the 500 block of South Van Buren Street at 9:10pm on reports of an armed robbery that had just occurred. The victim and a witness stated that a person approached their car brandishing a firearm and pointed it directly at his face. He allegedly threatened to “blow his head off” if he didn’t hand over cash and property.
She Divorced Her Husband, Dated His Uncle, And Disappeared. What Happened To Naomi Wilson?
Naomi Wilson was born and raised in Birmingham, Alabama. After graduating high school, she moved to Chicago, Illinois, where she met Bennie Wilson. The couple soon fell in love, married, and then moved to Cedar Rapids, Iowa. In 1978, Bennie and Naomi divorced, she purchased a new house and new car, and Naomi began dating her ex-husband's uncle, Colbert Beets, Unresolved Mysteries reports.
Chicago woman accused of trying to cash forged check
A Chicago woman was arrested Thursday afternoon after allegedly trying to cash an unauthorized check. Police say the incident occurred just after 1pm at the Midwest One Bank location on First Avenue in Coralville. 29-year-old Jasmine Ford brought in an unauthorized check in the amount of $929.61 and an Illinois Driver’s license for someone else. The staff at the branch were familiar with checks issued from the account holder, and noticed the check that Ford brought in didn’t match other checks.
Iowa City schools announce semifinalists for National Merit Scholarship Program
The Iowa City Community School District announced 32 students as Iowa National Merit Semifinalists Sept. 14. West High School has the highest number of semifinalists this year in the state of Iowa. The National Merit Scholarship Program is an annual academic competition that recognizes high school students with the highest Preliminary Scholarship Aptitude Test (PSAT) scores. If selected as finalists, the students are eligible to receive various scholarships.
Driver sustained minor injuries after Linn County Crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At around 12:17 a.m. Sunday morning Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies, Coggon Fire, Prairieburg Fire, Center Point Ambulance Service, and Delaware County Ambulance were called to the scene of a two vehicle head-on accident on Highway 13 near the Linn Delaware Road intersection. At the...
Wrongfully convicted Iowa school counselor awarded $12 million
A wrongfully convicted former Iowa City school counselor is owed $12 million for emotional suffering by the State of Iowa due to an ineffective public defender, a jury ruled on Thursday.
Linn County to hold public hearing on possible solar moratorium
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On October 3rd, the Linn County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing and first consideration on an ordinance that would place a moratorium on accepting rezoning applications for the Renewable Energy Overlay District for up to a year. A moratorium period will allow...
Two hurt in house fire in southwest Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt in a fire that took place on Thursday afternoon, according to officials. At around 12:27 p.m, the Cedar Rapids Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at 2120 Ninth Street SW. Firefighters observed smoke and flames upon arrival to the location and took steps to extinguish the flames. Other crews helped tend to an adult male who was inside the structure at the time.
Cedar Rapids Superintendent Resigns While On Leave For Cancer Treatment
(Cedar Rapids, IA) — The superintendent of the second-largest public school district in Iowa is undergoing treatment for cancer and has submitted her resignation. Fifty-one-year-old Noreen Bush, superintendent of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, was diagnosed with cancer two and a half years ago. She went on medical leave last week and her resignation will be effective at the end of the school year. Bush says the decision will give her the opportunity to “zoom in and focus” on her health and her family. Bush started as superintendent in February of 2020, leading Cedar Rapids schools through a pandemic and the derecho that struck the community that August.
No one hurt after car fire in Iowa County on Friday morning
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — No one was hurt after a car caught fire early Friday morning in Iowa County. Williamsburg firefighters responded to the 2300 block of H Avenue around 5:40 am. The car was completely engulfed in flames when crews arrived and all occupants were out...
Officials in Michigan-Iowa game are getting blasted for perceived bias
Iowa fans were quick to call out the officials in the Hawkeyes B1G home opener. The referees were apparently starting to favor Michigan in the first half of the game. Fans noted that Michigan started to outplay the Iowa defense, but the Hawkeyes were not getting any help from the referees. The Iowa defense was able to slow down the Michigan offense, however.
