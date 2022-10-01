ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Wiseman stars as Warriors, Wizards open preseason in Tokyo

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DV6fk_0iGd4eLl00

TOKYO (AP) — James Wiseman, who missed all of last season while rehabilitating after a knee injury, scored 20 points Friday as the defending champion Golden State Warriors defeated the Washington Wizards 96-87 to open the NBA preseason.

Wiseman played 24 minutes, connecting on eight of 11 shots, while adding nine rebounds and one block in his return following a right meniscal tear.

Rui Hachimura, a native of Japan who received a robust ovation from the crowd when he was introduced with the Washington starters, led the Wizards with 13 points and nine rebounds. Wiseman and Hachimura were the only players to finish in double figures as both teams substituted freely, particularly in the second half.

Warriors guard Stephen Curry played 13 minutes, going 1 of 7 from the field — a 3-pointer – and finishing with six points. Wizards guard Bradley Beal played 18 minutes and scored nine points.

The exhibition is part of a two-game series in Tokyo between the Warriors and Wizards, the first played in Japan since the Houston Rockets and Toronto Raptors played a preseason game in 2019.

The sellout crowd got glimpses of stars Curry, Draymond Green and Hachimura, as well as Beal. None of the Golden State starters played more than 20 minutes. By the third quarter, the teams were deep into their benches and gave reserves extended time in the game.

Both teams showed some early turnovers and errant passes and shot under 33% in the first half. Both ended the game shooting under 37%.

THOMPSON OUT

Warriors starting guard Klay Thompson didn’t play, with Jordan Poole starting in his place. Golden State coach Steve Kerr announced before the game that the Warriors were being cautious with Thompson. He returned in January after missing 2 1/2 seasons after suffering a torn ACL in the 2019 NBA Finals, followed by a ruptured Achilles. Thompson is not expected to play in Tokyo.

For the Wizards, Will Barton, who was obtained from Denver in an offseason trade, missed the game with back tightness.

ROOKIE WATCH

Among the draft picks, Patrick Baldwin, the 28th overall pick for the Warriors, played 8 minutes and had seven points. For the Wizards, Johnny Davis from Wisconsin, picked 10th overall, played 22 minutes. He missed all five shots and finished with four points.

CLIPPERS 121, MACCABU RA’ANANA 81

In Seattle, Luke Kennard scored 16 points, Moses Brown added 14 point and 13 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers dominated Maccabi Ra’anana 121-81.

Michael Devoe also had 14 points, while Robert Covington added 13 points for Los Angeles. Anthony Morse led Maccabi Ra’anana with 20 points, while Jason Siggers had 15.

The game was a return to Seattle for the NBA, which left the Pacific Northwest city in 2008, with the SuperSonics relocating to Oklahoma City as the Thunder. And some SuperSonics royalty returned for the game, such as former players Shawn Kemp and Detlef Schrempf, along with Lenny Wilkens, who both played and coached in Seattle.

While former SuperSonics attended the game, several of the Clippers stars sat out the contest with Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, newcomer John Wall, center Ivica Zubac and Reggie Jackson taking off the opening night of the preseason.

Maccabi Ra’anana, was really never in the contest, trailing 65-30 at the half as the Clippers shot 51% before the break, including 9 of 13 from 3-point range. The lead would be 94-59 at the end of three quarters.

Maccabi Ra’anana will play two more games on their tour of the United States, on Thursday against the Portland Trail Blazers and Sunday against Oklahoma City.

Moussa Diabate from Michigan, the Clippers only pick in the June draft at No. 43 overall, finished with 14 points, hitting all five of his shots and grabbing seven rebounds.

___

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Analysis: Wembanyama showed the repertoire, as NBA watched

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Victor Wembanyama didn’t wait long to make an impression. The 7-foot-4 French phenomenon from the club Metropolitans 92 blocked shots at the rim and on the perimeter, got rebounds, ran the floor, set screens, scored on a nifty spin move, showed off his ability to dribble, dove for a loose ball and even played point guard on one possession. Oh, and all that was in the first two minutes. Talk about setting the tone. The 200 scouts and NBA executives who came to see a show didn’t have to pay for their tickets Tuesday night, but if they had, they wouldn’t have been short-changed at any price. Wembanyama showed off all the skills that have him widely presumed to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft.
NBA
The Associated Press

Former Texas standout and WNBA player Jackson dies at 37

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer, the school announced. She was 37. Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, died Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April. Jackson was a three-time All-Big 12 selection and was voted the national freshman of the year by the U.S Basketball Writers Association in 2004. She finished her Texas career ranked in the top five in career points, rebounds and steals. She is the only Longhorns player to reach 1,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 300 steals and 150 blocks in a career. “Tiffany had a great career and was an impact player,” former Texas coach Jody Conradt said. “She was recognized for her all-around game and the fact that she was tremendously mobile and could play multiple positions. She was beloved by teammates, and we share in the sadness of her passing.”
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Washington, DC
Sports
Washington, DC
Basketball
State
Wisconsin State
City
Washington, DC
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
The Associated Press

Close calls happening at record-setting pace in NFL

Games are going down to the wire in the NFL at an unprecedented rate. With a record 15 of 16 games last week within one score in the fourth quarter, the league is having the most competitive start to a season in its history. Of the 64 games, 50 of them have been within one score in the fourth quarter for the most ever through four weeks. There have been a record 23 games decided by three points or fewer and 38 decided by eight points or fewer, tied with the 2018 season for the most through four weeks.
NFL
The Associated Press

Home run hands! Dallas fan catches Judge's 62nd homer on fly

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — As he walked through a concourse in the outfield at Globe Life Field, high-fiving with fans and surrounded by a sea of cameras, it was almost as if Cory Youmans had hit a huge home run. Instead, he hit the jackpot. Youmans made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night, snagging the ball New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge launched for his American League-record 62nd homer. The historic souvenir came sailing into the front row of section 31 in left field, a drive Judge hit to lead off the second game of a day-night doubleheader against the Texas Rangers. Youmans snared it on the fly.
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

Padres wrap up 5th seed in NL playoffs, beating Giants 6-2

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sean Manaea allowed only one hit in six shutout innings and the San Diego Padres wrapped up the fifth seed in the NL playoffs, beating the San Francisco Giants 6-2 on Tuesday night. “Fantastic — his pitch count, breaking ball, change-up, everything,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said about Manaea. “He had to get out of a jam in the first inning and then just rolled from that point on.” Wil Myers homered and drove in two runs for the Padres. They got the second wild-card spot with the victory and Philadelphia’s 10-0 loss at Houston. San Diego will travel to New York for a a best-of-three set at the fourth-seeded Mets, starting Friday night. “We have to go on the road and play against a tough team and beat some of the best pitchers in the game,” third baseman Manny Machado said. “It is about going out there and enjoying the moment.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Lenny Wilkens
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Detlef Schrempf
The Associated Press

Mets sweep 2 games from Nats but eliminated in NL East race

NEW YORK (AP) — New York was eliminated from the NL East race even as Brandon Nimmo, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeill opened with three straight homers to spark the Mets to an 8-0 win over the Washington Nationals and a sweep of a doubleheader on Tuesday night. The Mets won the first game, 4-2. The Braves were batting in the sixth with a 2-1 lead in Miami when the Mets started the second game with three straight homers for the first time in team history. Atlanta closed out its fifth straight division title with the 2-1 win over the Marlins as the Mets finished batting in the fourth, A few groans could be heard from the crowd, who earlier were chanting “Let’s Go Marlins.”
QUEENS, NY
The Associated Press

Catcher Torrens gets win, Mariners sweep Tigers in DH

SEATTLE (AP) — Luis Torrens had to wait four hours before his place in Seattle Mariners history could be celebrated. After earning a history-making win on the mound, Seattle’s backup catcher still had nine innings of work to do behind the plate. “That was the first time ever and probably the last one, too,” Torrens said of his victory celebration. Abraham Toro homered and drove in four runs, Cal Raleigh hit his 27th home run of the season and the Mariners beat the Detroit Tigers 9-6 on Tuesday night to complete a sweep of their doubleheader.
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Lauer pitches 6 no-hit innings as Brewers blank D-backs 3-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Eric Lauer pitched six innings of no-hit ball before getting removed from the game in the Milwaukee Brewers’ 3-0 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Jake Cousins and Peter Strzelecki worked the final three innings of the one-hit shutout. Lauer said he didn’t realize he had a no-hitter going until someone told him after he’d left the game. Lauer assumed the error he committed on a fourth-inning bouncer from Jake McCarthy had been ruled a hit. “I just didn’t look, I guess,” Lauer said. “It was in the back of my mind that there weren’t a ton of guys on base. I’d walked a few but I didn’t really know. I was just trying to put up zeroes man, just trying to finish the year with some zeroes.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy