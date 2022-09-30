Read full article on original website
New site lets NoCo utility customers determine electric vehicle costsMatt WhittakerFort Collins, CO
New CSU Spur partnership focuses on global food securityMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Newly released video shows a handcuffed suspect in the back of a police cruiser getting hit by a trainJames PatrickWeld County, CO
3 Great Steakhouses in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Colorado Architecture Firm Does More than Just Draw. They Grow Gardens!Inside the Firm PodcastLongmont, CO
csurams.com
Rams remain undefeated in the Mountain West with win over Lobos
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Colorado State volleyball team is now 4-0 in the Mountain West conference and one of only two unbeaten teams thus far in conference play after the Rams traveled to Albuquerque Saturday afternoon and left with another win on their resume beating New Mexico, 3-1. After the Lobos took Wyoming to five sets in another conference matchup Thursday night, the Rams knew that New Mexico was going to be a tough opponent, especially on its home court. The Rams playing in only their fourth true road game of the season needed to serve the ball more aggressively and be able to hit around the strong New Mexico block.
Dorrell out as coach at Colorado after 0-5 start to season
BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado fired football coach Karl Dorrell after an 0-5 start in which the Buffaloes have been blown out by more than 20 points in each game. The school announced the decision Sunday, a day after a 43-20 loss at Arizona. It’s only the fourth 0-5 start in the history of Colorado (1980, 1984 and 2006).
4 intriguing head coach candidates for Colorado Football
Colorado football has finally moved from head coach Karl Dorrell and here are four candidates the Buffaloes should strongly consider. Another week and another head coach is fired in college football as Colorado football has finally moved on from Karl Dorrell after an ugly 0-5 start to the season. Colorado...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football Power 5 head coach reportedly fired following latest lopsided loss
The coaching carousel is spinning earlier than normal in 2022. Starting things off was Nebraska’s firing of Scott Frost in early September, followed more recently by Herm Edwards at Arizona State and Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech. On Sunday, another P5 coach was relieved of his duties, as Colorado...
Jayden de Laura throws for 6 TDs as Arizona blasts Colorado
Jayden de Laura passed for 484 yards and tied a 40-year-old Arizona school record with six touchdown passes as the
denverite.com
Things to do in Denver this weekend
Can you believe it’s already October? The start of a new month means new events are kicking off, including the Magic of the Jack O’Lanterns at The Hudson Gardens & Event Center. If you want to sick with the fall and spooky season theme, check out a cooking class, painting class or the 13th Floor Haunted House. It’s also the last weekend to visit City Skate in downtown Denver.
Coloradans impacted by Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday in South Carolina, and some Coloradans were in its path.
4 Colorado bourbon bars named ‘Best in the West’
If you are a bourbon enthusiast looking to celebrate National Bourbon Heritage Month with a pour, Colorado has four of the best bourbon bars in the west, according to The Bourbon Review.
Peak fall color: Everything you need to know for this weekend
This weekend will be the peak of fall color in Colorado. If you are planning to get out and about and do some leaf-peeping, we have you covered.
CU students scared after shooting feet from campus
Boulder Police are actively investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened near 12th Avenue and Pennsylvania early Sunday morning.
Marshall Fire victim rebuilding his Louisville home himself
It’s going to be long road to recovery after Hurricane Ian left a path of destruction through Florid. That extensive recovery period is something people in Boulder County know all too well.
Cold front will bring rain, snow this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecast morning sunshine and a 10% chance of afternoon rain showers in Denver on Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s.
denverite.com
Colorado’s oversaturated cannabis industry has plateaued, and public programs could feel the impact
Cannabis revenue has grown consistently since legal sales started in Colorado. Dispensaries broke records month after month early on in the pandemic, and industry figures believed at the time that business was unlikely to slow down. But for nearly a year, sales have done just that, raising questions about the future of Colorado cannabis.
WATCH: Colorado Tourists Walk Right Past Huge Bull Elk, Nearly Get Gored After it Charges
A group of tourists in Estes Park, Colorado should have been paying attention to where they were going because they almost walked right into an elk herd. In a video courtesy of the Tourons of Yellowstone Instagram page, a group of leisurely tourists crossed paths with a bull elk and nearly got charged.
Investigation underway into death of CSU student
A student at Colorado State University died Sunday morning in Durward Hall, according to a spokesperson for the Fort Collins university. The student was found unresponsive and not breathing in Durward Hall in the early hours of Sunday. CSU Police and area paramedics were dispatched to the dormitory tower Sunday morning on a report of a student having medical issues. CSU issued a statement saying first responders attempted lifesaving procedures on the student, which were not successful. While there is no reported threat to students on campus, the university said CSUPD is investigating the student's death. The cause of death will ultimately be released by the Larimer County Coroner's office. A spokesperson for the university expressed condolences to friends and family of the deceased student, who has not been publicly identified.
Here’s how much snow could fall above 12,000 feet this weekend
The Pinpoint Weather Team is forecasting a pattern change this weekend that will bring snow to the mountains.
coloradopols.com
Heidi Ganahl Just Implodes in Candidate Forum on Friday
The candidates for Governor in Colorado got together today for a candidate forum at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science hosted by Colorado Concern. Republican Hiedi Heidi Ganahl and incumbent Democratic Gov. Jared Polis took turns answering questions from moderator Dean Singleton, the longtime publisher of The Denver Post and a well known conservative voice in Colorado.
This Is Colorado's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Centennial State.
Fort Collins police detective attacked in Loveland
A Fort Collins police detective is recovering after being confronted and struck by a man in East Loveland.
