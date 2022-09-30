ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The Colorado State volleyball team is now 4-0 in the Mountain West conference and one of only two unbeaten teams thus far in conference play after the Rams traveled to Albuquerque Saturday afternoon and left with another win on their resume beating New Mexico, 3-1. After the Lobos took Wyoming to five sets in another conference matchup Thursday night, the Rams knew that New Mexico was going to be a tough opponent, especially on its home court. The Rams playing in only their fourth true road game of the season needed to serve the ball more aggressively and be able to hit around the strong New Mexico block.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO