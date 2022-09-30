Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms
After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
Medical News Today
What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?
Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
healio.com
Top news of September: First partial heart transplant, AF risk from fish oil and more
Healio and Cardiology Today have aggregated a list of the most-read news in cardiology of September 2022. Readers were most interested in the world’s first partial heart transplant in a newborn with truncus arteriosus; assessing CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopause symptoms; the effect of routine fish oil intake on incident atrial fibrillation; and more.
Medical News Today
How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?
Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
Medical News Today
What is GDMT for heart failure? Medications and what to expect
GDMT, or guideline-directed medical therapy, is for people with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Doctors prescribe a combination of drugs to treat people’s different symptoms. Heart failure is a progressive disease for which there is. . However, people who take their medications and make healthy lifestyle choices can...
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
A 37-year-old in the UK died after taking herbal supplements, according to a coroner report. The coroner said an Ayurvedic practitioner prescribed the woman herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Doctors are calling for greater regulation of supplement use.
How often you go to the toilet every day can ‘predict your risk of heart attack’
WE'RE often told a 'normal' digestive tract cleanses itself of waste after each meal - suggesting regular pooping is healthy. But new research on toilet habits may have just flipped our understanding of healthy bowel movements on its head. Scientists from China have discovered that pooping frequently throughout the day...
Scientists found going to bed before 9 p.m. has a 70% higher risk of developing dementia.
In a recent study, scientists found early sleeping had a 70% higher risk of developing dementia. Sleep may impact both physical and mental health and has been linked to various health conditions such as heart disease, stroke, dementia, depression, and obesity.
You Should Avoid Broccoli If You're Taking This Medication
Broccoli generally is delicious and incredibly healthy. While it has long been enjoyed by many worldwide, it can actually be dangerous to some people.
Urgent warning to anyone who’s had Covid in the last year over killer complication
WE all know that coronavirus can leave some people with dreaded long Covid. But now, researchers have discovered the bug can leave sufferers with a potentially deadly complication. While relatively rare, British experts have warned Covid-19 increases the risk of life-threatening blood clots - for at least a year after...
I’m a psychologist – and I believe we’ve been told devastating lies about mental health | Sanah Ahsan
Society’s understanding of mental health issues locates the problem inside the person - and ignores the politics of their distress, says psychologist Sanah Ahsan
The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut
Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
How a simple thumb test can reveal if you’re at risk of deadly illness
WE all worry about our health from time to time. But if you're looking at a way to detect your risk of deadly illness, there's one quick check you can do. A simple thumb test that you can do from the comfort of your own home can reveal if you're at risk of a deadly heart problem.
STD expert warns of an 'out of control' situation as gonorrhea and syphilis cases rise in the US
STD experts are warning of all-time-high cases of syphilis and gonorrhea. At a Monday conference, one expert called the situation "out of control." They say at-home tests, more condom use, and better STD clinics could help.
survivornet.com
Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer
13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately
This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles
While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer
A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood
On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
marthastewart.com
Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age
There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
