Diseases & Treatments

MedicalXpress

Long COVID after mild SARS-CoV-2 infection: Persistent heart inflammation might explain heart symptoms

After recovering from a SARS-CoV-2 infection, many people complain of persistent heart complaints, such as poor exercise tolerance, palpitations or chest pain, even if the infection was mild and there were no known heart problems in the past. Earlier studies, predominantly among young, physically fit individuals, were already able to show that mild cardiac inflammation can occur after COVID-19. However, the underlying cause of persistent symptoms, and whether this changes over time, was unknown.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is heart failure with preserved ejection fraction?

Heart failure with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF) is a type of heart failure that affects the left side of the heart. It occurs when the lower left chamber of the heart, called the left ventricle, is unable to relax and fill with blood in the normal way. People may also...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

Top news of September: First partial heart transplant, AF risk from fish oil and more

Healio and Cardiology Today have aggregated a list of the most-read news in cardiology of September 2022. Readers were most interested in the world’s first partial heart transplant in a newborn with truncus arteriosus; assessing CVD risk when considering hormone therapy for menopause symptoms; the effect of routine fish oil intake on incident atrial fibrillation; and more.
HEALTH
Medical News Today

How do beta-blockers help with heart failure?

Beta-blockers are a class of drugs that may help reduce heart rate and blood pressure, which can help lower the risk of heart failure and possible complications. Beta-blockers can help reduce heart rate and lower blood pressure, which can help treat cardiovascular conditions, such as heart failure. In this article,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What is GDMT for heart failure? Medications and what to expect

GDMT, or guideline-directed medical therapy, is for people with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction. Doctors prescribe a combination of drugs to treat people’s different symptoms. Heart failure is a progressive disease for which there is. . However, people who take their medications and make healthy lifestyle choices can...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
shefinds

The One Type Of Meat You Should Stop Eating Because It Ruins Your Gut

Gut health is all the rage in the wellness world these days—and with good reason! If you’ve never given much thought to the role your gut plays in your overall health, it’s time to start paying attention. Unfortunately, getting serious about the state of your digestive system usually means cutting out certain foods—including one type of meat that can wreak havoc on your body for multiple reasons. Sorry, red meat lovers: Health experts tell us all that beef may be taking a toll on your gut.
NUTRITION
survivornet.com

Girl, 13, Had ‘Growing Pains’ In Her Legs And Her Doctors Gave Her Tylenol After Doing Some X-Rays: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

13-year-old Ruby Chiege came home from school one day with pain in her legs. 24 hours later, her mother received the shocking diagnosis that her daughter had leukemia. Ruby had to spend four months in the hospital undergoing chemotherapy, and now needs a life-saving bone marrow transplant to help get her through this. Her brother Rio, age 9, was a match, and is bravely helping his sister in the biggest possible way as her donor.
CANCER
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The Surprising Fruit Doctors Say Boosts Collagen And Prevents Wrinkles

While aging and developing wrinkles are inevitable, your diet can still greatly impact your skin’s radiance and health at any age. As fruit is so often linked to a glowing complexion, youthful-esque skin and elasticity, we reached out to doctors, dermatologists and skincare experts for information regarding one fruit suggestion to combat aging skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight related to blueberries and skin health from Dr. Emmanuel Loucas, MD, Director of SINY Dermatology and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, and Danuta Dudek-Pellon, PhD MSc, founder and chief chemist at beauty brand, Cotarde.
SKIN CARE
Alissa Rose

Scientists found drinking one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing cancer

A recent study published in Current Developments in Nutrition (CDN) found that drinking just one soft drink per day had a 73% higher risk of developing liver cancer. The University of South Carolina led this research, where they examined data from 90,000 postmenopausal women who participated in the Women's Health Initiative. A long-term study started in the early 1990s was analyzed for the current study.
The Atlantic

One of Long COVID’s Worst Symptoms Is Also Its Most Misunderstood

On March 25, 2020, Hannah Davis was texting with two friends when she realized that she couldn’t understand one of their messages. In hindsight, that was the first sign that she had COVID-19. It was also her first experience with the phenomenon known as “brain fog,” and the moment when her old life contracted into her current one. She once worked in artificial intelligence and analyzed complex systems without hesitation, but now “runs into a mental wall” when faced with tasks as simple as filling out forms. Her memory, once vivid, feels frayed and fleeting. Former mundanities—buying food, making meals, cleaning up—can be agonizingly difficult. Her inner world—what she calls “the extras of thinking, like daydreaming, making plans, imagining”—is gone. The fog “is so encompassing,” she told me, “it affects every area of my life.” For more than 900 days, while other long-COVID symptoms have waxed and waned, her brain fog has never really lifted.
PUBLIC HEALTH
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH

