Read full article on original website
Related
Angelo State University receives $1M gift
SAN ANGELO, Texas — History education is a priority at Angelo State University and a donation is allowing the department to flourish. The Hardeman Family Foundation has given ASU $1 million to finance the Dorsey B. Hardeman Endowed Chair in History, which will go towards a chosen professor for research and educational purposes.
ASU:$1 Million Gift for Endowed Chair in History
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University has received a $1 million gift from the Hardeman Family Foundation to fund the new Dorsey B. Hardeman Endowed Chair in History in the Dr. Arnoldo De Leon Department of History, a component of ASU’s College of Arts and Humanities. The Dorsey B. Hardeman Chair is given to […]
2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo
SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
Texas Haunted History: The Cactus Hotels “Straw Suit Man”
The Cactus Hotel, previously known as the Hilton Hotel has a rich history dating back to the Great Depression and carries a haunted past that lingers to this day.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SAPD: Central caller made false threats to multiple Texas high schools, including SAISD
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Officers with the SAPD were dispatched to Central High School in reference to a hoax call indicating that shots had been fired on the Central High School campus. The Central High School administration along with SAPD placed the campus on lockdown for the safety of the students. Working quickly, law enforcement […]
A San Angelo Native is the Lead Singer of Lonestar Performing Here Oct. 15
SAN ANGELO, TX — On October 15, San Angelo welcomes home native Drew Womack, headlining the Texas Strong Concert Series as a lead singer of the popular country music band named Lonestar. If the name Drew Womack doesn’t ring a bell, his accomplishments certainly will. Growing up in Brownwood and in San Angelo where he attended Central High School, Womack came from a large blended family. He had two brothers that dabbled in the music business, so it was no surprise he followed in their footsteps. When his older brother was given a guitar for Christmas, Womack immediately began picking around…
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Tom Green County COVID-19 report: September 30, 2022
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Positive cases of COVID-19 decreased again in Tom Green County over the week, according to the weekly COVID-19 report issued by the City of San Angelo on Friday. In the latest report, released on Friday, September 30, 2022, the Tom Green County Health Department reported...
San Angelo bar fight leads to homicide
SAN ANGELO, Texas — 40-year old Ray Vera has been charged with the murder of a 28-year old man following an altercation on Oct. 2 in the parking lot of Whiskey River Saloon on 125 E. Concho Ave. According to the San Angelo Police Department, Vera and multiple other...
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Angelo LIVE!
Extended Closure of a Section of College Hills Blvd. Begins Monday
There have been several temporary street closures in the area on College Hills from Millbrook to Ave. N recently because of the construction, but this one is notable because it will last for over a month from Monday, Oct. 3 to Monday, Nov. 14. The closure is part of a...
San Angelo LIVE!
Economic Developers Firebomb City Hall
SAN ANGELO, TX — City Hall was firebombed during the City of San Angelo Development Corporation meeting Wednesday morning and it’s still burning. John Bariou, COSA-DC’s vice chair, took most of the time during the regularly-scheduled corporate meeting expressing his frustration with policies, procedures, manpower, and fiduciary decisions at the corporation. Bariou, known for his long Santa Claus white beard and tenacity to serve the community, arrived in San Angelo as a retired intelligence analyst with the U.S. Air Force who was educated in engineering. He said he applied those skills to open up a long-festering wound at City Hall.
Human Bones Under Your Feet at Central Freshman Campus
It's the Halloween season and people are often vexed by stories of the paranormal. You can hardly switch through channels anymore without finding a paranormal show on one of the cable channels. They often say truth is stranger than fiction. Here in San Angelo, that can definitely be true. The...
Chipotle is not the Only New Restaurant Opening in San Angelo
We all got caught up in the excitement. It seems affirming somehow when another national restaurant chain opens in San Angelo. It almost feels like a big piece of the outside world says "hello, San Angelo. We See You". This was compounded by the fact that Chipotle announced another San...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
Coke County Sheriff no longer enforcing Robert Lee city ordinances
According to Coke County Sheriff's Office, there is no longer a contract between the office and the City of Robert Lee to enforce city ordinances or answer calls regarding violations of city ordinances.
San Angelo LIVE!
Miles Sausage Festival Featuring the Best Homemade Sizzling Sausage Plates Around Is Sunday
MILES – The annual Miles United Methodist Church Sausage Festival is Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 in downtown miles featuring drive thru sausage meal plates for $12, cooked and raw sausage by the pound and a raffle. According to information from the Miles UMC social media, the Miles Sausage Festival...
The Chicken Farm Has Two Fun Events Tonight & Tomorrow
The Chicken Farm Art Center's monthly Concert In The Yard is tonight and their First Saturday celebration is tomorrow, October 1st. Both events are a lot of fun!!. The Chicken Farm's Concert in the Yard this evening (Sept 30th) is being held from 6 – 9 pm. Bring your friends and family and enjoy a night of free live music, shopping, and fun as the Chicken Farm keeps you entertained with local performing artists in the shaded main courtyard area and stage. The music is free but a performers hat will be passed and donations to the band are always greatly appreciated. You're encouraged to bring your own picnic baskets and lawn chairs for comfort. Some indoor resident artist shops will also be open. Enjoy great amplified acoustic music and socializing in a beautiful and creative cultural center. Rooms are available at the Inn at the Art Center if you would like to spend the night. Find out more by visiting innattheartcenter.com. The Chicken Farm Art Center is located at 2505 Martin Luther King in San Angelo. For more information, call 325-653-4936.
San Angelo restaurants that opened their doors in September
Have you tried these places yet?
asurampage.com
Illegal pickers strike campus parking
Three catalytic converters have been stolen from vehicles across the campus of Angelo State University in the past year to harvest precious metals worth hundreds of dollars. According to the University Police Department crime logs, the first theft occurred between 1 and 5 p.m. on April 11. The converter was stolen from a vehicle in parking lot 42A, near the Carr Education-Fine Arts Building, and no witnesses or suspects were found. A report was made, and the case was suspended.
San Angelo LIVE!
San Angelo Teen Arrested for School Shooting Threat
SAN ANGELO, TX — The San Angelo Police Department gave an update on Tuesday about the shooting threat that occurred at Lake View High School last week. As previously reported, on Sep. 22, LVHS was put on lockdown following a threat at the school. Now police say they have arrested the suspect.
Comments / 0