Las Vegas, NV

news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

Listed at $4.45M, Stunning Villa Mirasol in Guard Gated Terracina at Seven Hills, Henderson Comes with City and Mountain Views

The Villa in Henderson, a custom modern contemporary architecture by Richard Luke offers elegant walk-on-water entrance, movie theater, glass wine cellar, game room, office, elevator, pocket doors, linear fireplaces, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 2656 Mirabella St, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Henderson.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip

A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Check out Life Time in Summerlin

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Eater

A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas

It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
LAS VEGAS, NV
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend

Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road.   “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.”  Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
OAKLAND, CA
8 News Now

Desert Inn Implosion

The Desert Inn, which once hosted numerous major stars, was imploded on Oct. 23, 2001, after it was purchased by Steve Wynn. Billionaire Howard Hughes had stayed in the hotel's penthouse in 1966, but when he was asked to leave due to an influx of incoming guests for New Year's Eve, he bought the hotel and spent four years there. This was the first of many Las Vegas resorts Hughes purchased.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Bourbon Street Implosion

Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker - but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
luxury-houses.net

An Elegant Terracina Home in Henderson with Extraordinary Views of Sprawling Golf Course and The City Asking $3.75 Million

The Home in Henderson, an elegant Terracina estate with classic finishes in a prestigious guard-gated community offers panoramic mountain, sprawling golf course, city, and Strip views is now available for sale. This home located at 2608 Ragusa Ct, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin C Ackerman (Phone: 702-860-5291) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.

