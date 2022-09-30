Read full article on original website
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
luxury-houses.net
Listed at $4.45M, Stunning Villa Mirasol in Guard Gated Terracina at Seven Hills, Henderson Comes with City and Mountain Views
The Villa in Henderson, a custom modern contemporary architecture by Richard Luke offers elegant walk-on-water entrance, movie theater, glass wine cellar, game room, office, elevator, pocket doors, linear fireplaces, and more is now available for sale. This home located at 2656 Mirabella St, Henderson, Nevada offers 5 bedrooms and 7bathrooms with over 6,500 square feet of living spaces. Call Kristen Routh Silberman (Phone: 702-467-7100) at Corcoran Global Living for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Villa in Henderson.
Fox5 KVVU
Bellagio Conservatory debuts ‘Artfully Autumn’ display on Las Vegas Strip
A baby born two days after his parents survived One October became a symbol for resilience, now FOX5 checks back with the family and the soon to be five-year-old boy. The Vegas Resiliency Center says trained service dogs have been a crucial support for One October survivors, and one Las Vegas Local shares how their K-9 has helped them heal and thrive.
travellemming.com
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
Officials: Plane headed from Las Vegas to Arizona lands in Lake Mead waters
Officials from Lake Mead said that a plane headed to Arizona landed in Lake Mead waters Saturday night.
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Mezcla Brings Tequila and Ceviche to the Arts District
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. Tequila and ceviche...
news3lv.com
Check out Life Time in Summerlin
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Foam rollers are one of the most under-utilized and overlooked pieces of equipment for all who exercise. Joining us now to tell us all about the benefits of foam rollers is Kendra Cason, a personal trainer at Life Time Summerlin.
Eater
A Bunch of Big Bay Area Chefs Are Saying Viva Las Vegas
It’s no longer just Michael Corleone who’s moving the family business to Nevada. Now, a number of top Bay Area names including star chef Dominique Crenn and Oakland’s Matt Horn are headed east for early 2023 debut of the 40-acre UnCommons development in southwest Las Vegas. The development’s food arm the Sundry serves as the figurative and physical heart of the sprawling 20,000-square-foot development. A robust lineup of culinary stars and personalities from California and Nevada are slated to open restaurants and bars on-site.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend
Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
news3lv.com
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
Gas prices in the Las Vegas Valley once again on the rise
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Gas prices have once again risen and Las Vegas residents have been feeling the pain at the pump, causing drivers to question how often they need to hit the road. “If things get worse, I could definitely see myself having to stop.” Adam Johnston is a Lyft driver but driving lately has […]
Fox5 KVVU
Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
Animal Foundation shelter moves closer to ‘manageable level’ following admission department resignation
After asking the community for help and the shelter's capacity reaching "a critical point," The Animal Foundation announced on Friday that the shelter's population is moving closer to a manageable level.
Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
Desert Inn Implosion
The Desert Inn, which once hosted numerous major stars, was imploded on Oct. 23, 2001, after it was purchased by Steve Wynn. Billionaire Howard Hughes had stayed in the hotel's penthouse in 1966, but when he was asked to leave due to an influx of incoming guests for New Year's Eve, he bought the hotel and spent four years there. This was the first of many Las Vegas resorts Hughes purchased.
Bourbon Street Implosion
Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker - but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.
luxury-houses.net
An Elegant Terracina Home in Henderson with Extraordinary Views of Sprawling Golf Course and The City Asking $3.75 Million
The Home in Henderson, an elegant Terracina estate with classic finishes in a prestigious guard-gated community offers panoramic mountain, sprawling golf course, city, and Strip views is now available for sale. This home located at 2608 Ragusa Ct, Henderson, Nevada offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Erin C Ackerman (Phone: 702-860-5291) at BHHS Nevada Properties for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Henderson.
