Read full article on original website
Related
963xke.com
New group of CASA volunteers to be sworn in
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Children in our community are entering the child welfare system at an alarming rate. These children are victims of child abuse and neglect stemming from a myriad of causes – e.g. substance abuse, homelessness, domestic violence, and mental health concerns for both children and parents. A team of community members is dedicated to making a difference in these kids’ lives – they are Court Appointed Special Advocates.
963xke.com
One dead in shooting close to South Wayne Elementary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – One man is dead after a shooting Sunday night south of downtown Fort Wayne. Police say officers responded to the 300 block of West Wildwood, close to South Wayne Elementary just after 9:15 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was...
963xke.com
One person hurt in three-vehicle crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Police say one person was hurt in a crash involving three vehicles in DeKalb County Friday. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, 29-year-old Samuel Wildman of Columbia City told officers he had gotten off of the I-69 exit for County Road 11A around 1:20 p.m. He said he stopped at the stop sign but proceeded into the roadway.
Comments / 0