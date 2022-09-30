Read full article on original website
usf.edu
Tampa residents say hurricane preparations come at a price
For people living paycheck to paycheck, preparing for a storm like Hurricane Ian comes at a price. Earlishia Oates, a lifelong East Tampa resident and community leader, explained that many households made tough decisions about reallocating money from other monthly expenses to afford hurricane supplies. "Now that you've spent your...
IS NEW TROPICAL WAVE FOLLOWING HURRICANE IAN’S PATH?
VERY EARLY…DON’T PANIC…BUT NOTE POTENTIAL DIRECTION OF NEW WAVE EAST OF FLORIDA… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest forecast update at BocaNewsNow.com. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — We stress that there is no reason to panic at this point, but we also note that it’s difficult […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
LIVE UPDATES: TECO restores power to 243K customers
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Hurricane Ian tore through southwest Florida on Wednesday leaving behind flooded neighborhoods and mass destruction. The storm caused catastrophic storm surge, winds and flooding over the Florida peninsula as it made landfall, the National Hurricane Center said. The center of Ian moved over Central Florida...
usf.edu
Donations for those impacted by Hurricane Ian pour into Sarasota County sites
At Grace Community Church on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota, volunteers unload supplies from cars while others inside organize donated items. Inside the hall were huge piles of pillows and blankets, stacks of boxed diapers and cases of peanut butter, among many other items. Gaby Lodeiro,, of Sarasota, says she...
Unconfirmed death toll rises after Hurricane Ian; 3 fatalities in Tampa Bay area
Officials believe more people may have died from Hurricane Ian in Lee, Charlotte, Collier and Polk counties.
10NEWS
Here's who's eligible for federal disaster assistance in Tampa Bay due to Hurricane Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — President Joe Biden declared a major emergency in Florida due to Hurricane Ian last week, preparing the region to receive federal assistance in the aftermath of the storm. While Individual assistance has been declared by the president for people in the most affected regions, including the...
‘First time I’ve ever lost everything.’ Florida Gulf coast residents in shock at historic devastation left in Hurricane Ian’s wake
One by one, armed with handfuls of belongings or cellphones and cameras, residents of cities along Florida’s Gulf coast returned to their homes on Thursday to survey the damage. Some of the first signs of the historic destruction left by Hurricane Ian were evident on Interstate-75 near Golden Gate, about 40 miles south of Fort Myers Thursday morning as at least 50 Florida Fish and Wildlife ...
20+ FUN Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Weekend
We hope everyone is doing OK in the wake of Hurricane Ian. While we’re grateful that the impact was less than expected in our Tampa Bay Area, our hearts are with our friends down in southwest Florida. We’ve put together a list of Hurricane Ian Relief: How to volunteer and where to donate. Volunteer opportunities […]
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
Hurricane Ian: Video shows washed-out roadway in Plant City
A video shows a washed-out roadway in Plant City after Hurricane Ian caused significant damage across Florida.
Florida man rescued after boat gets stuck in mangroves
A Florida man was rescued by the United States Coast Guard after his boat was stuck in mangroves.
HURRICANE CENTER: THERE IS A NEW SYSTEM EAST OF FLORIDA
TROPICAL DEPRESSION LIKELY TO FORM NEXT WEEK. BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is far away, but there is another system forming in the eastern Atlantic that has what can only be described as a troubling direction of travel. The tropical wave just rolled […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
When will power be restored in Tampa Bay?
Duke Energy, Tampa Electric and Lakeland Electric gave updates on Thursday about power restoration efforts.
wdhn.com
WATCH: Florida man tries riding out Hurricane Ian in boat
MIAMI (WFLA) — A Florida man got ready to ride out Hurricane Ian in his boat Tuesday as seen in a video he posted on Twitter. The video showed heavy rain and wind conditions that hit the Bay of Biscayne in the Miami area. The Twitter user, @diegomrproducer, wrote...
fox13news.com
Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian
WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
Florida Family Barely Escapes as Tree Crashes Through Home During Hurricane Ian: VIDEO
Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida yesterday (September 28) as a Category 4 storm, bringing devastating winds and flooding rain along with it. In all, around 5 million square acres of the west coast of Florida were submerged. The flood waters range from 6 inches to 10 feet in depth.
Photos of destruction in Lee County, Florida from woman with ties to CNY
(WSYR-TV)– As Hurricane Ian made history as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the Sunshine State, Rachel Savage, a woman who spent her summers in Central New York was inside her father’s Fort Myers home watching it all unfold. NewsChannel 9 first spoke with Savage on Tuesday, a day before Hurricane Ian made […]
Click10.com
DeSantis warns 10 days after Hurricane Ian landfall can be deadly
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis warned Friday afternoon during a news conference in St. Augustine that emergency response experts expect the first 10 days after Hurricane Ian’s landfall to be deadly. There have been at least 21 hurricane-related deaths. Medical examiners are tasked with determining the...
Hurricane Ian: House Filmed Floating Down Naples, Florida Street in Dangerous Storm Surge
Hurricane Ian has officially made landfall in Florida and the Sunshine State is already suffering unbelievable damage at the hands of the ever-strengthening storm. One of the most intense hurricanes on record to hit Florida, Ian has produced a catastrophic storm surge along with winds exceeding 150 mph and flooding rainfall.
