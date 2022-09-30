One by one, armed with handfuls of belongings or cellphones and cameras, residents of cities along Florida’s Gulf coast returned to their homes on Thursday to survey the damage. Some of the first signs of the historic destruction left by Hurricane Ian were evident on Interstate-75 near Golden Gate, about 40 miles south of Fort Myers Thursday morning as at least 50 Florida Fish and Wildlife ...

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO