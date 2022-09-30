ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A crash on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County last night killed three and left two others badly hurt. It happened just before 8 p.m. when a westbound SUV hit a deer and crossed the median, hitting an eastbound pickup truck head-on. The driver and passenger in the SUV were killed along with a passenger in the pickup.

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO