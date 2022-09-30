ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Americajr.com

PHOTOS: 58th annual Boulder City Art in the Park art fair (2022)

AmericaJR’s Jason Rzucidlo was LIVE in downtown Boulder City for their 58th annual Art in the Park. The annual art fair is a benefit for the Boulder City Hospital Foundation. This year’s Art in the Park was held on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. It features 100s of fine art, fine craft and traditional artists. In addition, there is live entertainment, food vendors and sponsor tents. Free admission for all!
BOULDER CITY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Halloween-themed pop-up bar again opens in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Halloween-themed pop-up bar will once again open in Las Vegas for the spooky season. Marking its third year, the Sand Dollar Lounge will again transform into “Nightmare on Spring Mountain” for the Halloween season. The bar describes the bar’s transformation as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Butterfly habitat exhibit returns to Springs Preserve in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Springs Preserve will once again host its beloved butterfly habitat exhibit this fall. According to a news release, guests are invited to “take flight” as the seasonal butterfly habitat returns to the venue from Saturday, Oct. 1 through Nov. 21. According to...
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

AREA15 offers adventure for the mind, body and soul in Las Vegas

Take a break from the Las Vegas Strip hustle and bustle by visiting one of the coolest spots in the city—AREA15. The arts and entertainment district houses awesome adventures to feed the mind, body and soul. It’s free to enter and explore, although there are plenty of ticketed experiences that you can pick and choose from, depending on what type of fun you want.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas offers a unique night out

Tucked away into a corner off the casino floor of The Cosmopolitan is a spot that is so much more than what it appears. You’ll first come across a petite space designed in the classic barbershop style. Three chairs await those looking for a range of services: hot towel shave, haircuts and more. But that’s only the beginning at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails.
LAS VEGAS, NV
fb101.com

M.E.N.U.S. 2022 to present Casablanca: A Night Dressed in White

Food, beverage, entertainment, and the community comes to benefit Epicurean Charitable Foundation. Lead Photos of M.E.N.U.S. 2021 by Joseph Donato (Cashman Photo) Photo of Big Bad Voodoo Daddy by Rhys A. M.E.N.U.S. 2022 Casablanca: A Night Dressed in White, the dine-around event of the season, showcases the tastings from participating...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rembrandt
Person
Thomas Kinkade
Person
Marc Chagall
Person
Norman Rockwell
Person
Matisse
news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas

The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Desert Inn Implosion

The Desert Inn, which once hosted numerous major stars, was imploded on Oct. 23, 2001, after it was purchased by Steve Wynn. Billionaire Howard Hughes had stayed in the hotel's penthouse in 1966, but when he was asked to leave due to an influx of incoming guests for New Year's Eve, he bought the hotel and spent four years there. This was the first of many Las Vegas resorts Hughes purchased.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Local Life#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Park West Gallery#Ante#Galleries#Museum#Travel Info#What To Do#Goya#C Zanne#The Forum Shops At#The Art Of Oz
lasvegasmagazine.com

Go on an adventure off the Las Vegas Strip at Illuminarium

Head to Illuminarium for some entertainment, drinks and dining—all under one roof. The main attractions are the venue’s immersive experiences. In Space: A Journey to the Moon and Beyond, step inside a gigantic room where 360-degree cinematic technology takes you on a journey through the solar system. Sound and sight immersion will drop you on the face of the moon and fly you through stars and dust and debris and right inside the beauty of the cosmos. For those that like land adventures, there’s also Wild: A Safari Experience.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Bourbon Street Implosion

Opening in 1980 as the Shenandoah Hotel, this property cost $29 million and was named after the Las Vegas estate of singer Wayne Newton, who was a minority investor in the property. The casino president at the opening was John Tucker - but after a Gaming Commission investigation, his gaming license was denied because of a 1975 securities fraud conviction.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

You can ride ‘Train of Terror’ in Boulder City this Halloween season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Looking for a unique experience to celebrate Halloween? The Nevada Southern Railway is offering the “Train of Terror” this Halloween season. According to the Nevada State Railroad Museum, “the mystery of the Nevada Test Site comes to Boulder City” as part of the “Train of Terror.”
BOULDER CITY, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas

Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
OAKLAND, CA
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy