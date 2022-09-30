Read full article on original website
Related
wyrz.org
Traffic shift happening on or after Oct. 3 for I-65/State Road 267 interchange project
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation announces a shift in traffic at the State Road 267/I-65 interchange on or after Monday night, October 3 and into Tuesday morning, October 4. This will allow crews to begin the final phase of the ongoing interchange modification project, near Whitestown, weather permitting. This will move traffic into the permanent traffic pattern.
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Injuries report in I-65 crash in southern Indiana
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — UPDATE: The road has reopened. A crash has caused all northbound lanes of Interstate 65 to be closed in southern Indiana. The crash happened near mile-market 8.5, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation. That's just before Exit 9, which goes to Sellersburg, in Clark County.
963xke.com
Three killed in Indiana Toll Road crash
ST. JOSEPH CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – A crash on the Indiana Toll Road in St. Joseph County last night killed three and left two others badly hurt. It happened just before 8 p.m. when a westbound SUV hit a deer and crossed the median, hitting an eastbound pickup truck head-on. The driver and passenger in the SUV were killed along with a passenger in the pickup.
963xke.com
ICJI: Watch for pedestrians as fall brings increased risk
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (ADAMS) – Pedestrian fatalities are on the rise across the state and nation. As the fall season settles in, shorter days and more hours of darkness bring an increased risk of crashes involving pedestrians, making this October’s Pedestrian Safety Month more important than ever. To prevent...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WANE-TV
3 killed after SUV hits deer on Indiana Toll road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Three people died and two others were hurt after a multi-vehicle crash involving a deer on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening in St. Joseph County. The crash took place just before 8 p.m. west of South Bend according to Indiana State Police. The preliminary...
‘Graffiti Road’ is a Nearly Forgotten Stretch of Pavement Outside of Indianapolis
Thousands of vehicles travel along I-70 every day heading across central Indiana, and likely none have any idea there is a hidden gem located just a few feet from the interstate. About 40 minutes outside of Indianapolis there is a unique and colorful stretch of road that is aptly known...
WTHI
Duke Energy customers in Indiana to see the second rate increase of the year
WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy customers will be paying even more on their bills. The Indiana Regulatory Commission approved a temporary increase. The typical residential customers using 1,000 kilowatts an hour will see an increase of about seven percent, or around $11.71 additional each month. Duke Energy customers...
Atlas Obscura
Seven Pillars of the Mississinewa
Along the Mississinewa River in Peru, Indiana, is a set of seven limestone pillars that reach some 25 feet tall. This area has long been considered a sacred space for the Miami people of Indiana, who have called these lands home for hundreds of years. The stone pillars were shaped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Diamond Pet Foods' $259 Million Indiana Facility to Open in 2024
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Diamond Pet Foods revealed an update on...
WISH-TV
Indiana Task Force 1 continues mission in Florida after Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Task Force 1 continues to help with search and rescue efforts in Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. In a Sunday tweet, the team said it was conducting search operations in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, two of the areas hit hardest by the hurricane.
WOWO News
NACS leader named Superintendent of the Year
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Wayne Barker was named Indiana’s Superintendent of the Year in Indianapolis on Monday. The Journal Gazette reports that the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents announced the award at its fall conference. Barker was hired to the top spot at NACS earlier this year and began his tenure on July 1.
Northern Indiana Taco Bell Abandoned for Decades is in Pristine Condition
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Somewhere along the highways of Northern Indiana, hidden a bit from the road by overgrowth is a long abandoned Taco Bell. The restaurant, discovered by a YouTuber who explores 'dead malls,' is in remarkably good condition after being seemingly forgotten for decades.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Inside Indiana Business
Jiffy Lube owner hopes to prevent catalytic converter thefts
The owner of more than 50 Jiffy Lube locations across Indiana says thieves damaged a couple of company vehicles when they cut and stole the catalytic converters from the exhaust system. That prompted Steve Sanner to launch a campaign to help protect other Hoosiers from what he calls an “invasion of privacy.” First launched in Marion County last month, Sanner says the catalytic converter identification initiative is now in effect indefinitely statewide.
seniorresource.com
Best Cities in Indiana for Retirement Living
The Midwestern state of Indiana might be most well-known for the Indy-500 and the Pacers. Of course, anyone who lives in the Hoosier State also knows it’s home to vast farmlands, the legend of Johnny Appleseed, and the largest children’s museum in the world!. Compared to the rest...
city-countyobserver.com
Individual Income Tax Rates to Rise in Five Indiana Counties Effective Oct. 1
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Effective Oct. 1, 2022, five Indiana county income tax rates will increase, according to the Indiana Department of Revenue (DOR). Local income tax rates are determined by county officials and provided to DOR for review regarding compliance with Indiana law. Below are the five counties impacted...
3 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
When it comes to food, pizza remains an all-time favorite for my people and it's easy to see why: it's absolutely delicious. However, not all pizzas tastes the same, that's for sure. And if you love to eat it often, then you absolutely know when a pizza is fantastic and it's even worth traveling for, or if it's averaging and you be better off if you prepare yourself in the comfort of your home. However, if you don't want to do that, here are three amazing pizza places in Indiana that serve absolutely delicious food.
WISH-TV
Florida turns away Indiana National Guard hurricane relief
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana National Guard soldiers are returning to Indiana after the Florida National Guard assets were deemed sufficient. More than a dozen Indiana National Guard soldiers with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade headed to Florida on Thursday morning to help with hurricane relief and recovery efforts. The soldiers were joined by three flight crews and mechanics, along with two UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters to assist military and civilian agencies.
WNDU
Indiana tax refund checks printed, on the way
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - The State of Indiana has announced that all automatic refund checks have been printed and mailed!. Indiana State Auditor Tera K. Klutz said the last checks were sent out on Sept. 22!. In April, Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an original return of $125 to taxpayers. This...
Hoosier native to represent Indiana at Miss USA Monday night
RENO, Nev. — Local royalty is headed to the national stage. Samantha Toney, crowned Miss Indiana USA 2022 in April, will represent the Hoosier state Monday night in Reno, Nevada, where she will be competing for the title of Miss USA 2022. Toney currently works as a marketing specialist...
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian
Brownsburg native Lori Shearer rode out the worst of Hurricane Ian in her garage in Port Charlotte, Florida. ”Once that second wall hit, it was almost immediate 150 mile-per-hour winds, lots and lots of rain, sideways, everything blowing the opposite direction,” she said. ”Trees were coming down, things were flying through the air, mainly branches and siding and soffits, things like that.”
Comments / 0