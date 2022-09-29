ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future

Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
Polis among speakers at Commuting Solutions meeting next week

Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse will speak at the Oct. 12 membership meeting of Commuting Solutions, which will also include information about upcoming ballot issues. The meeting will be held 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., at 1st Bank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane in Broomfield. The event is...
Digital guide to EVs now available

Utility customers from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland can now research and compare electric vehicles (EVs) through a uniquely tailored website launched by Efficiency Works, a collaboration of efficiency programs between the communities and Platte River Power Authority (Platte River). The website - EV.EfficiencyWorks.org - provides an EV...
I-25 reopens after semi-truck rollover

Several lanes on I-25 reopened about 9:30 a.m. following a semi-truck rollover near Highway 7 this morning. Broomfield Police tweeted that traffic remains slow as congestion clears and commuters should drive with caution. Police officials had reported I-25 was closed at 6:42 a.m. with traffic being diverted off the interstate.
Broomfield celebrates baseball of old

On Saturday, the Star BBC of Colorado Territory took on the Depot Nine of Broomfield for a baseball game from the past. Players from both teams regaled themselves in uniforms from years past. They took the field at Zang Spur Park for a game like no other. The rules of...
