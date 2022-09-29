Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver is Preparing For an Influx of Migrants From TexasTom HandyDenver, CO
Aurora approves $65 million in ARPA grantsDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Opinion: Homeless people not deserving of hate onlineDavid HeitzRock Island, IL
Denver jails will expand medication-assisted addiction treatmentDavid HeitzDenver, CO
El Salvadoran sister city wins initial approval in AuroraDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
broomfieldleader.com
Questions loom on 1stBank Center’s future
Broomfield needs a makeover. One of the fastest-growing communities in Colorado is starting to outpace its existing resources, and city and county leaders are considering a slate of capital projects with a price tag reaching hundreds of millions, including expanding the police headquarters and courts, a new police station, a library expansion and new branch.
broomfieldleader.com
Polis among speakers at Commuting Solutions meeting next week
Gov. Jared Polis and U.S. Congressman Joe Neguse will speak at the Oct. 12 membership meeting of Commuting Solutions, which will also include information about upcoming ballot issues. The meeting will be held 9 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., at 1st Bank Center, 11450 Broomfield Lane in Broomfield. The event is...
broomfieldleader.com
Diverging Diamond Interchange coming to Johnstown as part of the I-25 North Express Lanes Project
By Monday, the Colorado Department of Transportation and the I-25 North Express Lanes Project will reopen the Colorado Highway 60 and I-25 interchange, and traffic will follow a single lane Diverging Diamond Interchange traffic pattern. The CO 60 and I-25 interchange will be closed no longer than 21 days so...
broomfieldleader.com
Digital guide to EVs now available
Utility customers from Estes Park, Fort Collins, Longmont and Loveland can now research and compare electric vehicles (EVs) through a uniquely tailored website launched by Efficiency Works, a collaboration of efficiency programs between the communities and Platte River Power Authority (Platte River). The website - EV.EfficiencyWorks.org - provides an EV...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
broomfieldleader.com
I-25 reopens after semi-truck rollover
Several lanes on I-25 reopened about 9:30 a.m. following a semi-truck rollover near Highway 7 this morning. Broomfield Police tweeted that traffic remains slow as congestion clears and commuters should drive with caution. Police officials had reported I-25 was closed at 6:42 a.m. with traffic being diverted off the interstate.
broomfieldleader.com
Broomfield celebrates baseball of old
On Saturday, the Star BBC of Colorado Territory took on the Depot Nine of Broomfield for a baseball game from the past. Players from both teams regaled themselves in uniforms from years past. They took the field at Zang Spur Park for a game like no other. The rules of...
Comments / 0