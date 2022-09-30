ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend

Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas offers a unique night out

Tucked away into a corner off the casino floor of The Cosmopolitan is a spot that is so much more than what it appears. You’ll first come across a petite space designed in the classic barbershop style. Three chairs await those looking for a range of services: hot towel shave, haircuts and more. But that’s only the beginning at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Nugget#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Dws#Photography#Friends With Benefits
vegas24seven.com

Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24

Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas

Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
news3lv.com

Timed reservations for Red Rock return

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas

It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)

I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
LAS VEGAS, NV
KRON4 News

Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
OAKLAND, CA
lasvegasmagazine.com

LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas

The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy