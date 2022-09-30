Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
President Trump is Coming Back to Phoenix on Oct. 9 After Appearing in Las Vegas on Oct. 8Mark HakeMesa, AZ
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
Related
Mezcla Brings Tequila and Ceviche to the Arts District
Follow our friend @dtlv for all the news and happenings in downtown Las Vegas. Tequila and ceviche...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Las Vegas Strip Brings on Another Rock Legend
Las Vegas has had a reputation for hosting the world's top entertainers dating back almost 80 years to when pianist Liberace began his residencies in Sin City in the 1940s. Liberace continued his residencies for over 40 years, ending with his final performance in Las Vegas in August 1986 at Caesars Palace on the Strip, six months before his death in February 1987. Frank Sinatra began residencies in Las Vegas in the 1950s and would bring the Rat Pack to the Strip in the 1960s.
news3lv.com
El Dorado Cantina celebrates National Taco Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Taco Tuesday will have a special meaning this week. Why is that, you might ask?. National Taco Day is celebrated on Oct. 4. If you need somewhere to celebrate, El Dorado Cantina will have $5 street tacos in all their valley locations and $10 shots of Don Julio 1942.
lasvegasmagazine.com
The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails in Las Vegas offers a unique night out
Tucked away into a corner off the casino floor of The Cosmopolitan is a spot that is so much more than what it appears. You’ll first come across a petite space designed in the classic barbershop style. Three chairs await those looking for a range of services: hot towel shave, haircuts and more. But that’s only the beginning at The Barbershop Cuts & Cocktails.
IN THIS ARTICLE
vegas24seven.com
Ferraro’s Announces Special Thanksgiving Day Menus For Nov. 24
Pictured: Interior of Ferraro’s Ristorante. (Photo courtesy of Ferraro’s) FERRARO’S ANNOUNCES SPECIAL THANKSGIVING DAY MENUS FOR NOV. 24. Ferraro’s Ristorante will feature special Thanksgiving menus on Thursday, Nov. 24, for dine-in and take-out. Both meals include a traditional four-course Thanksgiving menu with Italian flare. The Thanksgiving...
news3lv.com
Local wins $128K jackpot at South Point Hotel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A lucky local is now $128,000 richer. South Point Hotel announced via Twitter on Saturday that a Vegas local hit their Pai Gow Progressive Jackpot. If you love playing poker here in Vegas, you might want to go test your luck.
Iconic Singer Has to Cancel Las Vegas Strip Plans (for now)
Las Vegas is the live music capital of the world, and it has something for nearly all tastes. In recent years, promoters such as MGM Resorts (MGM) have made an effort to appeal to a younger clientele by booking pop acts such as Katy Perry and Lady Gaga for residencies.
lasvegasmagazine.com
‘Fantasy’ continues to have ageless appeal in Las Vegas
Beauty takes many forms. For some, it’s a smile; for others, it’s a warm, affable personality; for others, it’s a sense of humor; and for others, it’s a body that won’t quit. Fantasy, one of the Las Vegas Strip’s longest-running adult revues, combines all these elements into one irresistible, timeless package.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Timed reservations for Red Rock return
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When heading up to Red Rock Canyon this fall, be sure to book a reservation in advance. Timed reservations will be required until May, including fee-free days. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Lake Mead reopens several hiking trails during fall season. To grab your daily...
WATCH: Video history of Las Vegas implosions
During the 1990s and well into the 2000s, Las Vegas gained a worldwide reputation for imploding older hotels and casinos with style to make way for newer and bigger resorts.
electronic.vegas
Prepare for this weekend’s Lost in Dream festival with map & schedule
Insomniac Events will host the second annual Lost in Dreams Festival this weekend — Fri., Sept. 30 and Sat., Oct. 1 — at the Downtown Las Vegas Event Center. Lost in Dreams aims to showcase future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal-driven dance music. The 2022 festival lineup includes...
963kklz.com
Carla Rea Is Being Eaten Alive By Bloodsucking Mosquitoes In Las Vegas
It’s the most beautiful time of the year in Las Vegas – FALL. It’s so nice outside, and it’s just fun to finally be able to spend time outdoors once again. You know what’s not fun? Getting eaten alive by mosquitos! Those evil little suckers have done a number on my legs, and it’s miserable!! Why ME? What did I do? Why am I in itchy hell, and my friends are fine??
cohaitungchi.com
Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!
Are you looking for the best Las Vegas nightlife for couples?. You are reading: Best bars in vegas for couples | Las Vegas Nightlife for Couples – 14 amazing bars and nightclubs you’ll LOVE!. If you heading to Las Vegas as a couple, you might be wondering what...
travellemming.com
15 Best Hikes Near Las Vegas (By a Local)
I’m a Vegas local and in this guide, I share the best hikes near Las Vegas for all skill levels. From Red Rock Canyon and Mount Charleston to trails near Lake Mead, you’re sure to be stunned by the incredible scenery. Read on to discover popular Las Vegas hikes plus a few hidden gems featuring caves and hot springs!
foxla.com
Family sees video of loved one 5 years after Las Vegas massacre
LOS ANGELES - Tracy Shipp was not at the Route 91 Music Festival in 2017. Her sister, Laura, and her nephew, Corey were there. Corey made it out, Laura did not. Oct 1 is always hard for Shipp but this year there's a little bit of comfort. A few days...
news3lv.com
Forever Home Friday: Meet Layla
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Today is a Forever Home Friday!. Today we introduce you to a dog named Layla. Here's Kelsey with The Animal Foundation.
Oakland’s Kowbird restaurant to open Las Vegas location
LAS VEGAS (KRON) — A favorite Oakland restaurant will soon be available in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Kowbird will open a branch in a new food hall that is coming to Southwest Las Vegas, roughly eight miles southwest of the strip. Kowbird is located at 1733 Peralta Street in West Oakland. […]
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosts 2nd annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation hosted its second annual Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade on Sunday in Henderson.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: 'SkySummit' offers indoor and outdoor bliss in Las Vegas
The Summit Club is truly one of a kind in the Las Vegas Valley, Southern Nevada’s only private residential lifestyle club community. It sits on 555 acres between Red Rock Canyon Conservation Area and the Strip, and offers the ultimate in five-star living, including an 18-hole, Tom Fazio-designed championship golf course, wellness and recreation programs, and 260 residences. And one of those residences is now up for sale, a true stunner that might just redefine your concept of desert living forever.
8newsnow.com
1 October survivor says that night gave him a second chance at life
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)–Many lives were changed on 1 October however, one local man claims that night changed him for the better. Mark Strickland shared his story of motivation and his passion for giving back after he was shot at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017. “It’s...
Comments / 0