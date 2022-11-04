Black Friday gaming headset deals 2022: what to expect this year

Black Friday gaming headset deals are just the best time and place to look for a great audio upgrade. We see prices crashing all across the saturated market, and it's probably your best opportunity to save on all kinds of headsets, from entry-level sets, to premium headsets vying to be the very best gaming headset going.

We're always on the lookout for the best Black Friday gaming headset deals across all platforms too, as upgrading your audio setup on console, handheld, or PC is a surefire and simple way to enhance your gaming experience. There are official headsets from Microsoft, and Sony, of course, and it's always worth looking into pieces from third-party manufacturers like SteelSeries, Logitech, Corsair, Razer, and Turtle Beach.

As the headset market is so full, and because we've had another generation of console with us for another year, the choices have become even wider and better - we're going to see some premium sets' first-ever price cuts, some established crackers from 2022's lowest ever, and it's always worth looking at those slightly older ones too.

Read on to carry on wotting up on Black Friday gaming headset deals in 2022 and what to expect, and to have a quick look at what happened last year. But just before that, here are some of the latest and lowest prices on some of our favourites.

When will Black Friday gaming headset deals start?

Black Friday headset deals officially kick off on November 25 . However, as is always the case, some stores just won't b able to help themselves though and will launch their Black Friday offers way ahead of this date.

With some retailers going so early, we've got used to seeing some really tasty discounts start to roll in from around mid-October in the past, so we should all have our eyes ready from that point. However, we should all have our wallets ready probably from early November as this is when some of the best Black Friday gaming headset deals come along that will be worth pouncing on.

Where will the best Black Friday gaming headset deals be?

You know it'll be the usual suspects playing the Black Friday gaming headset deals game again this year, and to get you straight o the right place, we reckon our very webpage here is a great place to launch off from.

However, because it's those known players, we can already point you in the right direction: the below retailers are ones to get familiar with and will almost certainly be the location for the biggest and best deals.

US

Amazon: the mega-retailer will have almost any headset you need

Best Buy: an excellent place to check out other big-brand options

Walmart: the big retailer will have plenty of headsets online and in its stores

Newegg: always worth a look and especially for PC-focused headsets

Razer: go direct to one of the best and peruse some premium sets

UK

Amazon: your first stop for gaming headset deals this year

Very: a valuable retailer to check out in the hunt for deals

Overclockers: worth a look as an outside et for good headset deals

ebuyer: PC gaming specialist that's bound to have the goods

Currys: a UK favourite retailer of tech and gaming gear

Razer: going straight to one of the best in the business is a good move



Black Friday gaming headset deals: what do we expect?

In general, this year's Black Friday gaming headset deals will offer up discounts on a far wider range of products and many more devices specifically built with the new-generation console in mind. That's because many of the cups that were released alongside the new console, and those from last year, have had loads of time on the shelves.

We're hoping to see premium wireless models like the Astro A50 get a big price cut - it's come down from its lofty $300 price tag to $239.99 in previous Black Friday sales and we'd like that to be bettered. What gives us confidence that this might happen, is that the headset has some serious competition from a new brother in the form of the A30 which could usurp the A50's traditional top-of-the-tree position. Elsewhere we really want to see the new Nova Pro range from SteelSeries get some serious price cuts. The Nova Pro Wireless has not seen a price cut yet, and while the Pro Wired one has seen one, it's only been about $40 and not part of a sales event. We're expecting Black Friday to bring the first big cuts on those.

Of course, definitely don't forget the budget-wired sets at the other end of the spectrum: when we saw the excellent SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wired and Razer Kaira X for PlayStation both at record lows - $25 and $45, respectively - last month, we knew that this would (probably) be setting the scene for the winter too. If these return to those prices or lower, they are the easiest recommendation to make and will cover you across all platforms too.

Platform-specific gaming headsets like the Pulse 3D and Microsoft Xbox Wireless Headset are going to be tougher to call. The former particularly, as Sony has raised prices of its consoles in many regions so might not be keen to cut it elsewhere. However, the Pulse did get a solid $10 off last year so we'd hope for the same again there.

Looking at PC specifically (using abroad brush, I know) look out for there to be deals on the Razer Barracuda line that got a full release this year. In the 2021 Black Friday gaming headset deals, the 2021 Barracuda X got a major price cut and dropped to about $69 from its $100 MSRP - this bodes well for the models that came this year.

The Corsair's RGB Wireless Virtuoso XT is our top PC gaming headset and is a pricey unit. However, it has regularly had its price chopped during sales events: we saw nearly $70 come off it last year in the winter, and it also drops in Priem Day events too, though this is never quite as much.

If you're after something a little more portable, it's also worth checking out this year's Black Friday AirPods deals and Black Friday earbuds deals as well.

Should you wait for the Black Friday gaming headset deals?

Even though we're starting to see more and more early Black Friday deals and offerings, we really recommend holding fire now (at time of writing, it's November 4th). The biggest and best Black Friday gaming headset deals are yet to come, and will always come nearer the big day itself.

You may find a great deal that's really tempting now, and you can always check prices with CamelCamelCamel or similar to ensure you're getting good value - and maybe the early, guaranteed purchase is more of a deal-breaker for you than an extra 10 or 20 bucks. Look out also for any Black Friday price guarantees tat retailers might offer - some did last year - where you can get refunded the difference if a price does drop further, as these could prove vital when thinking about pulling the trigger.

You can check out some highlights from las t year below which will further illustrate that the Black Friday gaming headset deals are very much worth waiting for rather than trying to get ahead of.

Last year's Black Friday gaming headset deals in the US

Turtle Beach Recon 200 headset | $59.99 $29.99 at Best Buy

Save $30 – The Recon 200 from Turtle Beach is a really good option for those looking for a good headset that won't decimate your budget - and this $30 discount offered exactly that.



SteelSeries Arctis 3 | $69.99 $33.99 at Amazon

Save $36 - The lowest we'd seen the SteelSeries Arctis 3 ever go for and it was much closer to $100 originally too. A solid wired headset you can use with multiple platforms that feels and sounds great.





HyperX CloudX Stinger Core | $39.99 $24.99 at Amazon

Save $10 - The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core is a great entry-level headset that will pair smoothly with your Xbox console, and sound great no matter the game. Savings on an officially licensed Xbox product aren't common, so snatch this one up while you still can.





SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless Gaming Headset | $99.99 $86.94 at Walmart

Save $13 - A small saving on this versatile headset was most welcome last year, but we're expecting this to be even cheaper this year.



Sony PS5 Pulse 3D headset | $100 $89.95 at Amazon

Save $10 - The official companion headset is an absolute cracker and offers great value at its full price, so getting it with a neat 10% off was as close to a no-brainer as it got last year.



SteelSeries Arctis 7 wireless gaming headset | $149.99 $121.99 at Best Buy

Save $28 - While not a record low price, this was the best discount we'd seen on the SteelSeries Arctis 7 in the Black Friday gaming headset deals. You were saving nearly $30, and picking up one of the highest-quality sets available.



Turtle Beach Recon 500 | $79.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $ 32 - The Turtle Beach Recon 500 was one of our top picks in 2021, and it was hacked down to one of its lowest-ever prices of the whole year during last year's sales.



SteelSeries Arctis 9X Wireless Headset | Just $190 at Amazon

Save $10 – The award-winning Arctis 9X gaming headset had a small but notable discount at Amazon during last year's Black Friday gaming headset deals.



Razer BlackShark V2 X | $59.99 $34.99 at Amazon

Save 42% - The BlackShark V2 from Razer ranks as one of the best headsets from the manufacturer in years, and the X edition is a slightly more affordable alternative that doesn't compromise on quality. This price drop was a steal.



Razer Kaira Wireless Headset | $99.99 $69.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – Razer delivers fantastic headsets, and this ideal on the Kaira was a great option if you're working with a budget but don't want to sacrifice comfort or quality.



Last year's best Black Friday gaming headset deals in the UK

Sennheiser GSP 670 | £260 £189 at Amazon

Save £71 - A premium headset that offers that exquisite Sennheiser audio quality for its lowest ever price? Yup, that's a deal that was very much worth highlighting last year.

Turtle Beach Recon 500 | £59.99 £43.99 at Amazon

Save £ 16 - Considered to be one of the very best wired gaming headsets on the market, the Recon 500 reached a historic low price last year thanks to this Amazon sale.



Razer Kraken Kitty Edition | £92.99 £65.99 at Currys

Save £27 - Not gonna lie, this one got us excited: the infamous Razer Kraken Kitty Edition headset, in adorable baby pink, was steeply discounted in last year's sales.



Razer Barracuda X wireless gaming headset | £99.99 £55.99 at Amazon

Save £40 - We rarely see wireless Razer headsets, especially not those as new or celebrated as the Barracuda X, sitting below £60 so this was a particularly great deal last year.



Razer Nari Ultimate headset | £199.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £120 - The Razer Nari Ultimate was never cheaper than this price last year and saw you get a premium headset for a Not Premium price.



SteelSeries Arctis Pro Wireless headset for PS4/PS5/PC | £299 £229 at Amazon

Save £70 - A saving of £70 on the Arctis Pro Wireless headset, which comes with a dedicated wireless transmitting station for high-fidelity audio, was a solid deal at the premium end of the spectrum last year.



Astro A10 gaming headset | £59.99 £39.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - If you were after a super cheap headset, then this excellent £20 discount on the Astro A10 at Amazon was perfect for you - that was just £1 away from a record low price.





Razer Blackshark V2 | £99.99 £55.19 at Amazon

Save £44.80 - The Razer Blackshark V2 is one of our favorite gaming headsets, so picking it up for just £55 was a truly splendid deal last year.



Astro A40 wired gaming headset + MixAmp Pro TR | £249.99 £164.99 at Amazon

Save £80 - This is the cheapest we've ever seen the Astro A40 PS5 gaming headset with the MixAmp Pro. Previous discounts only managed to shave this bundle down to £190, which means you're saving an additional £10 in today's offers. That's perfect for anyone after some high end audio for their new-gen console. Buying this will also get you Xbox Game Pass for £7.99 instead of £23.99 thanks to an Amazon promotion.





Logitech G Pro X wired gaming headset | £109.99 £53.38 at Amazon

Save £48 - There was nearly £50 off this Logitech G Pro X gaming headset at Amazon, which was a discount that nudged this final price down to a record low.



