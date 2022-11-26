Black Friday OLED TV deals 2022: all the best sales on offer now

Black Friday itself is behind us, but the best Black Friday OLED TV deals are still going strong. As we're sure you're aware, Black Friday season extends well beyond the day itself, and we expect the current range of great TV deals to extend, at least, to the end of Cyber Monday. As such, we'll be keeping this hub updated with all of the best Black Friday OLED TV deals till then. As we've said throughout this period of deals, though – stock is moving very quickly, so definitely bear that in mind if you're waiting to pull the trigger.

Whether you need the best TV for PS5 and Xbox Series X or the best 120Hz 4K TV to play video games or watch movies, we're spotlighting all the big and small brands – and while we don't expect the following discounts to drop much further over the course of the weekend and into Cyber Monday, we'll be updating this page throughout so be sure to check back in regularly. Now, onto the best Black Friday OLED TV deals live right now.

Black Friday OLED TV deals in the US

LG B2 55-inch OLED TV | $1,299.99 $999.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Offering superior brightness to its A2 sibling, the LG B2 series is just under a grand and one of the cheapest ways to get one of the best brands in the business at this TV size.

Sony Bravia 48-inch OLED TV | $999.99 $799.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - This Sony Bravia TV is one of the cheapest ways to get an OLED TV with a great $200 discount currently available. Don't sleep on it!

Samsung 55-inch S95B | $1,597.99 $1,387.99 at Amazon

Save $210 - An extraordinary price on the 55-inch Samsung S95B right now at Amazon. By far the lowest we've seen for this top-notch OLED.

LG C2 55-inch OLED TV | $1,446.99 $1,266.99 at Amazon

Save $180 - The LG C2 has just dropped another $150 from its latest $1,446.99 sale price, which means you can now pick up the latest display for its lowest price yet. That's all down from a $1,996.99 starting rate kicking off in May.

View Deal

LG C2 65-inch OLED TV | $1,747.05 $1,656.99 at Amazon

Save $90 - The standard LG C2 model here, for $40 less than the last lowest price we've ever seen for this 65-inch model. A brilliant saving on an equally brilliant TV

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV | $1,299.99 $569.99 at Best Buy

Save $730 - This is one of the best Black Friday OLED TV deals we've come across so far - you're grabbing the latest LG A2 OLED TV for only $569.99 at Best Buy. It's an amazing offer with a $700-plus saving off the four-figure MSRP. It doesn't get any cheaper than this, trust us. If you want it, now is the time to act.

View Deal

LG A2 55-inch OLED TV | $1299.99 $796.99 at Amazon

Save $503 - LG's models are getting some hefty discounts at the minute, with this 55-inch model now more than $500 off its typical MSRP. This is the lowest price we've seen at the retailer, so good time to buy.

Vizio 65-inch OLED TV | $1,799.99 $1,079.99 at Best Buy

Save $720 - There's a massive $720 discount on this 65-inch Vizio display at Best Buy right now, bringing that $1,799.99 MSRP down to just $1,079.99. It was priced at $1,199.99 only last week, so it's dropped in price even more. That's an excellent price for a 65-inch set packed with everything you'd expect from a luxury TV.

View Deal

Sony Bravia 65-inch XR A80K OLED TV | $2,299.99 $1,699.00 at Best Buy

Save $600 - This Sony Bravia XR has just hit a brand new record low price in Amazon's Black Friday OLED TV deals today but then sold out. Thankfully, it is now in stock at Best Buy. We previously only ever saw a $1,799 sales price on this luxury panel, but an extra $100 off leaves us with a fantastic $1,699 cost.

View Deal

Samsung 65-inch S95B OLED TV | $2,997.99 $1,777.99 at Amazon

Save $1,220 - You're saving a massive $1,220 on this Samsung panel, and scoring a record-low price at the same time. This 65-inch S95B model has been trickling down in price since May – dropping by another $100 this week alone. Be quick!

LG G2 65-inch OLED TV Gallery Edition | $2,799.99 $2,136.99 at Amazon

Save $863 - This LG model is down by 29% in price, making it more affordable than ever. Its picture quality is up there with the best and is one of the cheapest ways this year to get the Gallery Edition model at this size.

LG 77" 4K UHD Class C2 series | $3,299.99 $2,499.99 at Best Buy

Save $800 - For those wanting something with a bit more oomph, this LG 77" model is hard to pass up. Normally priced at almost $3,300, it's now available for under $2,500 in this great Black Friday deal. That's a huge $800 in savings to be had for a top-of-the-line TV.

Black Friday OLED TV deals in the UK

LG C2 42-inch OLED TV | £1,399.99 £799.00 at Amazon

Save £600 - The LG C2 has just hit a brand new record low price in Amazon's Black Friday OLED TV deals. While we previously only ever saw this smaller 42-inch model at £899 while on sale, you can save an additional £45 right now. That's perfect if you're looking for a smaller screen without sacrificing luxury.

View Deal

LG A2 48-inch OLED TV | £1,299.99 £699.00 at Amazon

Save £599 - This is the cheapest we've come across this LG model with 42% knocked off its typical RRP. It's a great way to get an OLED for well under £1,000.

LG A26LA 48-inch OLED TV | £899.00 £652.49 at Amazon

Save £200 - A chunky discount for an LG model at a respectable 48-inches. Cheap price but stunning quality, perfect for watching all the action at the World Cup. And it's dropped price even more for Black Friday, so another record low for this TV.

LG A2 55-inch OLED TV | £1,099.00 £779.00 at Currys

Save £320 - If you're after a bigger budget OLED TV this Black Friday, it's worth checking out the £779 sale price Currys already has on this 55-inch LG A2 model. Considering this is a 2022 release, that's excellent value - offering up a luxury screen without breaking into the usual four-figure cost.

View Deal

Sony Bravia XR A80J 55-inch OLED TV | £1,399.00 £999.00 at John Lewis

Save £400 - Last year's Sony Bravia is in John Lewis' clearance sale today, dropping from £1,399 to £999 with a five-year guarantee included. That makes for additional peace of mind and you can even save an extra £200 on a Sony home theatre system at the same time.

View Deal

LG C2 55-inch OLED TV | £100 voucher | £1,899.00 £1,079.00 at Box

Save £820 - Box is offering an excellent £820 discount on the latest LG C2 display, which makes for the best saving on this model we've seen to date.

Also available at Amazon



Also available at Amazon

View Deal

Samsung QE65 65-inch QD OLED TV | Samsung B450 soundbar | £2,299.00 £1,549.00 at Currys

Save £750 - Currys' Black Friday OLED TV deals can not only save you £600 on this premium Samsung QD-OLED display, but you're also walking away with a free soundbar on top. That's an excellent offer, and one we certainly weren't expecting to see until later in the month.

View Deal

LG B2 77-inch OLED TV | £3,599.99 £2,699.00 at Amazon

Save £900 - This LG model is at its lowest price ever with stock levels depleting quickly. We can see why as it's a brilliant model with brilliant picture quality.

LG 77" OLED C2 4K Smart TV | £3,699.99 £2,999.00 at Amazon

Save £700 - It will be hard to find a TV of this quality and size for a better price. With limited stock left at Amazon (likely as it's proving popular), the LG OLED TV is one of the best models on the market for a reason.

Samsung S95B 55-inch OLED TV | £1,099.00 £1,059.00 at Amazon

Save £40 - Now at its lowest price ever, this 2022 Samsung Model has practically halved in price since May earlier this year. It even sports the company's Ultrawide GameView, promising a more immersive experience.

Black Friday OLED TV deals: FAQ

When will Black Friday OLED TV deals begin?

Black Friday lands on November 25 this year, but we typically see discounts launching in full force from the start of Thanksgiving week. That means we're expecting to see the best Black Friday OLED TV deals from Monday November 21 this year, and you will likely also see plenty of savings hitting the shelves throughout the next couple of months as well.

How much is an OLED TV on Black Friday?

Even on sale, these panels are towards the top end. Compared to your average 4K TV or QLED TV, you're spending some serious cash if you're after the best in the business. The cheapest Black Friday OLED TV deals generally come in at around $1,099 / £1,099, with a few headline acts sometimes dropping down below $1,000 / £1,000 during flash sales. If you see anything below that, it's well worth jumping on immediately.

We generally see the base LG models at these prices, still offering that premium luxury but without some of the fancier features of the more expensive models. A display with brighter colors and a higher quality picture will usually be around $1,300 - $1,500 over Black Friday.

Where will the best Black Friday OLED TV deals be?

Of course, we'll be rounding up all the best Black Friday OLED TV deals right here. However, if you're after some deal hunting yourself, it's worth keeping the following retailers in mind and checking back often, especially over the weekend. These are the stores that we scour to find the very best offers, so it's worth starting your search here.

US:



Amazon: often has big discounts on the latest models

Best Buy: regularly price matches with extra free gifts included

Newegg: best for older and renewed models

Walmart: often price matches with plenty of stock

UK:

Amazon: regular discounts on Sony, LG, and Philips displays

Argos: same day delivery and excellent bundle deals

Appliances Direct: often has lowest prices but watch for shipping fees

AO: regular discounts on premium models

Currys: big savings and bundle deals often available

John Lewis: frequent savings and excellent warranties

PRC Direct: best for big price cuts on high cost models

Very: often price matches with big savings

Black Friday OLED TV deals: what to expect

There's a massive range of OLED TVs on the market right now, but the main players are LG and Sony. We'd recommend browsing between these two brands for the highest value savings, but if you're going full budget it's also worth checking out Vizio's models as well. We've split our predictions here based on the most popular models currently available from those two top brands.

LG OLED TVs

Among this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals, there are a few models that will likely stand out. For those looking to spend as little as possible, we'd recommend keeping a close eye on the 55-inch LG A1. This is already a budget set, by OLED standards anyway, but with the C1 and B1 likely to also receive some hefty discounts in November, the A1 will need to push its price even further to remain relevant. The $799 sales price we're used to seeing here will likely give way to a $649.99 sales price come November.

With the newer LG A2 model releasing in April 2022, things could drop even further. In fact, we've already seen the newer display hitting $896 at a record low, which bodes particularly well for those who don't want to break three figures in this year's sale. In fact, that $899 sales price has been around for a while now, which means it's likely we'll see Black Friday OLED TV deals drop even further later on in the year, potentially down to the A1's previous $799.99 position.

If you're looking for one of the best TVs for PS5 , you might want to spend the extra cash and pick up that C1 model instead. With HDMI 2.1 and an excellent refresh rate, this is one of our top picks for the latest consoles (you can also kill two birds with one stone with our guide to this year's 120Hz 4K TV Black Friday deals . Last year's OLED TV deals dropped this model down to $1,099 - a rate than should only improve in 2022. Since then, we've seen the 55-inch model drop to $1,096.99 a couple of times and with another release on the shelves (and seeking its own discounts), we may well see this dip below $1,000 this year.

Only after the latest and greatest? The LG C2 has enough months under its belt to be able to see some serious savings this year. That said, this is still a premium display. The cheapest we've seen the 55-inch model drop to so far is $1,346.99 (its MSRP sits at a lofty $1,799.99). That cost has been hanging around for a while now, though, so we might see prices drop to between $1,099.99 (last year's C1 sale price) and $1,199.99 in this year's Black Friday OLED TV deals.

Watchlist:

LG A1 OLED: Predicted price - $649.99 (was $799)

LG A2 OLED: Predicted price - $799.99 (was $899)

LG C1 OLED: Predicted price - $999.99 (was $1,099.99)

LG C2 OLED: Predicted price - $1,099.99 (was $1,349.99)

Sony OLED TVs

The main player in last year's Black Friday OLED TV deals was the A80J, a model that dropped down to $1,399 in last year's offers and has since taken an even bigger price cut in 2022. We've seen the 55-inch model at $1,099.99 in this year's sales, and with some regularity as well. That means we could see costs dwindle down below $1,000 on this particular model come November, potentially hitting that magic $999 threshold.

Last year's A90J has also seen steady price cuts since its Black Friday $2,000+ cost. In fact, we're seeing discounts settling at $1,798 at the moment, and given the rate of savings over the last few months we would expect that cost to trickle down even further before 2022 is over. We'd be hoping (optimistically) for a $1,499.99 sale price on the 55-inch model here.

And then we have 2022's entry. The A95K launched at $2,999 this year, and so far we've only seen $200 off that original price. Based on last year's trajectory we would expect to see a $2,399 sale price at best here - so this is certainly more of an investment.

Watchlist:

Sony A80J: Predicted price - $999 (was $1,099.99)

Sony A90J: Predicted price - $1,499 (was $1,798)

Sony A95K: Predicted price - $2,399 (was $2,999)

Should you buy an OLED TV on Black Friday?

Black Friday is well known for its TV deals, offering up some of the best prices going just before the year closes out. That's because TV models are usually refreshed every year, as technology gets cheaper and more features slip down to mainstream devices. Brands are keen to ship their previous models out while they're still relevant, and Black Friday OLED TV deals are perfectly timed for this.

Of course, it all depends on context and availability. If you see a price that works for you, you should absolutely snap it up now. You might save a little more on Black Friday, but you also run the risk of the model you want not being available.

But should you go all in on an OLED display when other 4K TV prices are so much lower? It really depends on what you're looking to get out of your display.

If you're just after a simple screen to watch for a few hours every now and then, you might be better off investing in a 4K display. However, if you're after the best viewing experience possible, with gorgeous deep blacks, a high contrast ratio and wide viewing angles then there's nothing better than OLED.

Plus, OLED TVs are some of the best TVs for gaming. Not only do LG models like the CX offer up the HDMI 2.1 connection that the PS5 needs for its fastest video transfer rates, but response times are generally fastest on these displays as well.

You'll be paying around $1,000 for one of the cheapest models, but they still offer a luxurious experience. Black Friday OLED TV deals can offer up record low prices on models released in 2021, which means you're getting up-to-date tech under the hood and all the latest apps built straight in as well. November is generally the best time to buy an OLED TV simply because of that infamous sale, so if you're considering investing in a quality display, now's the time to do so.

Last year's best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the US

Sony 55-inch Bravia XR OLED TV (A80J Series) | $1799.99 $1398.99 at Walmart

Save $400 - Perfect for those who need a large 2021 model to accompany their gaming and viewing habits, the Bravia XR was one of the best 55-inch TVs on the market. This one was also sold out at Best Buy early on in the sale, and the price was $1 more over there. These TVs were going fast.

LG 48-inch A1 Series OLED TV | $100 credit | $1199.99 $899.99 at Best Buy

Save $300 - This price kept changing, but this was among the lowest we'd seen all Thanksgiving week. The A1 is a fantastic OLED screen, and sold out on Amazon at this price point.



Sony 48-inch A9S OLED TV (XBR48A9S) | $1,499 $1,199 at Best Buy

Save $300 - Packaged in with Best Buy's Black Friday OLED TV deals was this 48-inch Sony model. This $1,199 sales price was saving you $300. That meant you were getting the cheapest price we'd ever seen here, though unfortunately this model was not included in the Black Friday price guarantee.



LG C1 48-inch OLED TV | $1,296.99 $1,099.99 at Best Buy

Save $200 - Another one that sold out at Amazon. The 48-inch LG OLED C-Series was introduced in 2020, but 2021 was the first year it offered good value. You were certainly getting a strong offer here, with a $200 discount at Best Buy offering up a low price at $1,099.99 – it was only $3 cheaper on Amazon anyway.



Vizio 55-inch OLED TV | $1,299 $999 at Best Buy

Save $300 - We expected this Vizio to drop further during official Black Friday OLED TV deals (as opposed to the sales in the weeks leading up), and it did so. It was well over $1,000 the week before, before dropping to $999.



Last year's best Black Friday OLED TV deals in the UK

LG A1 48-inch OLED TV | £1099 £649 at BT

Save £450 - This one was £450 off on BT, but they sold out exceedingly quickly. We then went back to £799 on other websites, which was still a decent price for this set.



Philips 55-inch OLED 805 TV | £1299 £999 at Currys

Save £300 - This had sold out on Amazon at £999 and was quickly heading that way at Currys. This 55-inch Philips stunner comes with a thin display that doesn't overwhelm a room and Ambilight, which means a night in watching movies feel like a night out at the movies.



Sony Bravia 55-inch OLED TV (KE55A8/P) | £1,599 £1,149 at Amazon

Save £450 - Amazon had a record low price on the 55-inch Sony Bravia OLED. That was particularly impressive considering the lowest we'd seen that cost go before these sales was £1,399. That means you were saving over £200 more than usual here.



After more? We're also showing you everything we expect to see in this year's Black Friday Samsung TV deals and Black Friday Sony TV deals as well. Or, if you're after a smaller screen, take a look at the best Black Friday gaming monitor deals we expect to see in November.