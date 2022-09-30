ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

World Bank criticised over climate crisis spending

The World Bank has come under fire for failing to show that its claimed spending on the climate crisis is real, in a report suggesting up to 40% of its reported climate-related spending is impossible to account for. Of $17.2bn that the World Bank reported it spent on climate finance...
SPY

I Test the Best Air Purifiers for a Living, and These Are the 18 That Really Work

I’ve tested dozen of air purifiers — in fact, next to coffee makers and vacuums, they’re my favorite item to test. In part, that’s due to the fact that I’m terribly allergic to tobacco smoke, and unfortunately, my state has the 13th highest smoking rate in the nation. And when 14% of adults smoke, it’s impossible to dodge second-hand smoke from your neighbors. But tobacco smoke isn’t the only thing that can negatively affect indoor air quality. Dust, pollen and animal dander can also make the air inside of your home more polluted than the air outdoors. According to the U.S....
