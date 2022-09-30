I’ve tested dozen of air purifiers — in fact, next to coffee makers and vacuums, they’re my favorite item to test. In part, that’s due to the fact that I’m terribly allergic to tobacco smoke, and unfortunately, my state has the 13th highest smoking rate in the nation. And when 14% of adults smoke, it’s impossible to dodge second-hand smoke from your neighbors. But tobacco smoke isn’t the only thing that can negatively affect indoor air quality. Dust, pollen and animal dander can also make the air inside of your home more polluted than the air outdoors. According to the U.S....

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO