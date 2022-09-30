Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
What steps high school sports have in play to protect players from concussions
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Many parents of student-athletes are talking about Thursday night's hit that took Miami Dolphin's quarterback Tua Tagovailoa out of the game. The concern is directed toward student-athletes and goes beyond football. "The evolution of the football helmet has been dramatic," said Gary Swenson, the...
Glenwood Cougars football league suspended for 13-year-old player who tested into 10th grade
Too smart to play? He's the same age as his teammates, but his high academic abilities have cost his team a shot at the playoffs.
Southeast Polk boys golf team prepares for postseason
The Southeast Polk boys golf team is headed toward the postseason with the district meet on the horizon. The Rams closed down the regular season by competing in the CIML conference meet on Sept. 28, where the team finished sixth with 297 points. Head coach Scott Powell said the conference...
