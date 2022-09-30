ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth

A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
TEXAS STATE
Vice

Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.

Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Indiana State
State
Oklahoma State
Vice

A Woman Needed Help After an Abortion. She Had to Wait Because She Wasn’t Dying Yet.

A. had an inkling that something had gone wrong with her abortion. She’d already had to beat an obstacle course just to get one. A. lives in Wisconsin, which has banned almost all abortions in the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. So when A., whom VICE News is calling by an initial for privacy reasons, realized she was pregnant, she said she headed to Illinois to terminate her pregnancy.
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Woman in agony from nonviable pregnancy forced to wait five days for abortion in Texas

Anti-abortion laws in Texas, and the healthcare crisis that followed them, forced a pregnant woman in the state to wait five days to receive abortion care for a nonviable pregnancy facing a severe medical emergency.By the 15th week of Kristina Cruickshank’s pregnancy, a large, fluid-filled sac had surrounded the fetus, and blood-filled cysts covered her ovaries while fluid filled her abdomen, according to the Houston Chronicle, citing medical records shared with the newspaper.The Chronicle reports that she was “frail, vomiting and in pain” when she arrived at Methodist Sugar Land hospital on 3 June. She arrived just three weeks...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away

Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Foster Children#Abortion Law
Vogue Magazine

Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.

“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Guardian

What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell

Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Women's Health
The Guardian

US anti-abortion extremists are already waging war on IVF

Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter​ on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Going through fertility treatment isn’t fun at the best of times: it’s expensive, invasive and emotionally exhausting. Ever since Roe v Wade was overturned earlier this year, however, getting fertility treatments in the US has become exponentially more stressful; the end of Roe triggered a spate of new personhood bills in Republican states which define a fertilized egg or embryo as a legal human entity. If you know anything about in vitro fertilization (IVF), which I’m not sure any of the men drafting these personhood bills do, you’ll immediately know that makes IVF hugely complex. Numerous embryos are usually created during the IVF process as not all will be genetically viable. Unviable embryos, along with embryos that aren’t donated or frozen for later use, will be disposed. If these collections of cells are considered people then, according to the personhood laws, you’ve committed a crime by disposing of them.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Harper's Bazaar

Why People are Soft Launching Their Babies Online

Pregnancy and birth are one of the most intimate and sacred experiences, yet pregnancy itself is very visible, public, and subject to critique. Pregnancy announcements, especially on social media, have become a societal norm. It can create the feeling for some that birthers share every aspect of their pregnancies with us—due dates, registry items, baby names, whether they will chestfeed or opt for formula, with the public often judging every decision. The mix of birth, parenthood, and the intense criticism that is the norm for social media interactions make for a toxic brew.
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy