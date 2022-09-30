Read full article on original website
Women are shocking their boyfriends by showing them how tampons actually work
Menstrual taboos are as old as time and found across cultures. They've been used to separate women from men physically — menstrual huts are still a thing — and socially, by creating the perception that a natural bodily function is a sign of weakness. Even in today's world...
Texas woman who was staunch pro-lifer says she's now firmly pro-abortion, after she was forced to travel 10 hours and spend $3,500 to terminate longed-for baby who doctors said would die an hour after birth
A Texas woman says she's gone from being staunchly pro-life to firmly pro-abortion after being forced to travel out-of-state to terminate a longed-for pregnancy after being told the fetus would survive no more than an hour after birth. Kailee Lingo DeSpain, 29, together with her husband David, 31, had both...
Two Kids Were Raped. They Had to Flee the State for Abortions.
Two children recently fled Ohio to get abortions after being raped, according to affidavits filed in a lawsuit aimed at halting Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. Abortion providers in Ohio sued the state earlier this month over its six-week abortion ban, which took effect following the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this summer. Last week, a local court agreed to temporarily pause Ohio’s six-week abortion ban. But according to the affidavits, obtained by VICE News and which their signers swore to under oath, Ohio’s abortion ban has already left a trail of misery in its wake.
1 in 3 women will consider ending pregnancy on their own if abortion is out of reach
Abortion access continues to be restricted and outright banned in large swaths of the country, and it’s driving many people to consider self-managing their abortion as the procedure becomes out of reach. Most abortions are banned in at least 14 states following the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe...
Planned Parenthood doctor tells Congress men can get pregnant: ‘This is medicine’
Democrats held a hearing Thursday to stress the importance of widely accessible abortion rights across the country.
A Woman Needed Help After an Abortion. She Had to Wait Because She Wasn’t Dying Yet.
A. had an inkling that something had gone wrong with her abortion. She’d already had to beat an obstacle course just to get one. A. lives in Wisconsin, which has banned almost all abortions in the weeks since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. So when A., whom VICE News is calling by an initial for privacy reasons, realized she was pregnant, she said she headed to Illinois to terminate her pregnancy.
Woman in agony from nonviable pregnancy forced to wait five days for abortion in Texas
Anti-abortion laws in Texas, and the healthcare crisis that followed them, forced a pregnant woman in the state to wait five days to receive abortion care for a nonviable pregnancy facing a severe medical emergency.By the 15th week of Kristina Cruickshank’s pregnancy, a large, fluid-filled sac had surrounded the fetus, and blood-filled cysts covered her ovaries while fluid filled her abdomen, according to the Houston Chronicle, citing medical records shared with the newspaper.The Chronicle reports that she was “frail, vomiting and in pain” when she arrived at Methodist Sugar Land hospital on 3 June. She arrived just three weeks...
I was dying and denied an abortion. Now I’m battling a country’s ban from 6,000 miles away
Andrea Prudente is still processing the “emotional wreckage”, three months after she was refused a life-saving abortion in Malta.“Having a miscarriage is traumatic for all women, especially when it’s a planned birth,” she tells The Independent.“Physically I’m intact, pretty much getting my strength back and more or less healthy. But the psychological damage, that has been really challenging.”Ms Prudente, 38, suffered an incomplete miscarriage while on a babymoon vacation with her partner Jay Weeldreyer in June. Due to the Mediterranean island nation’s total ban on the procedure, even in cases of rape and incest, she spent a week in hospital gravely...
Super rare ultrasound images show babies smiling in the womb as their mothers eat carrots
Kale is a different story.
Men Need to Tell Abortion Stories, Too. Here's Mine.
“We’re pregnant!” My wife, YJ, and I could barely believe it. It was 2018 and we had just started trying, after years of putting it off. Many of our friends had struggled to get pregnant, and we were in our late 30s, so I had prepared myself for a long, difficult process. Yet here we were, looking at a little pink line on the at-home test, the rest of our lives suddenly rushing toward us whether we were ready or not. I was thrilled – I had always wanted to be a dad. YJ was more ambivalent, nervous about giving up her independence and taking on the responsibilities of parenthood. My mother, on the other end of the phone, was over the moon. As she never tired of reminding us, she had been waiting – and waiting – to be a grandmother.
What’s the difference between miscarriage and abortion? For some women, it’s hard to tell
Zoé Champion was 19 when she had an abortion. She was 26 when she realized it was an abortion. Champion, who was sitting her high school exams in France at the time, had developed a pregnancy outside the uterus, threatening to rupture her fallopian tubes – a condition medically known as an ectopic pregnancy. The doctors intervened immediately, ending the pregnancy and saving her life.
They ended wanted pregnancies. Post-Roe, they face new pain.
Ashley Lefebvre hugs her unborn daughter’s urn each night. Sarah Halsey treasures the tiny hat worn by her baby who lived just 38 minutes. Abi Frazier moved away from her home with a furnished nursery. All ended wanted pregnancies because of grave fetal medical problems. It’s a side of...
I'm transgender and started my medical transition when my child was 11 months old. I'm a better parent because of it.
I'm transgender, and when I stopped chestfeeding due to complications with an IUD placement, I started my medical transition. I'm now a better parent.
Planned Parenthood doctor's 'men can have pregnancies' line roasted on Twitter: ‘Ridiculous evil ideology’
A Planned Parenthood doctor for "primary and trans care" was ridiculed on Thursday after insisting that men can get pregnant during a House Committee Hearing.
US anti-abortion extremists are already waging war on IVF
Sign up for the Week in Patriarchy, a newsletter on feminism and sexism sent every Saturday. Going through fertility treatment isn’t fun at the best of times: it’s expensive, invasive and emotionally exhausting. Ever since Roe v Wade was overturned earlier this year, however, getting fertility treatments in the US has become exponentially more stressful; the end of Roe triggered a spate of new personhood bills in Republican states which define a fertilized egg or embryo as a legal human entity. If you know anything about in vitro fertilization (IVF), which I’m not sure any of the men drafting these personhood bills do, you’ll immediately know that makes IVF hugely complex. Numerous embryos are usually created during the IVF process as not all will be genetically viable. Unviable embryos, along with embryos that aren’t donated or frozen for later use, will be disposed. If these collections of cells are considered people then, according to the personhood laws, you’ve committed a crime by disposing of them.
KevinMD.com
My job security relies on another woman taking care of my children
“I’m taking another job,” said our nanny after my husband and I returned home from a rare date night. My immediate numbness was a sign that my mind, body, and soul knew what was about to change in my life. I had thrived over the past three years...
Patients face barriers to routine care as doctors warn of ripple effects from broad abortion bans
Patients seeking drugs to treat everything from arthritis to acne at Walgreens and CVS pharmacies in the dozen-plus states with near-total abortion bans must show extra documentation to prove that they’re not using the drugs to end a pregnancy, the companies confirmed to POLITICO. Those who can’t are, in some cases, being turned away.
Harper's Bazaar
Why People are Soft Launching Their Babies Online
Pregnancy and birth are one of the most intimate and sacred experiences, yet pregnancy itself is very visible, public, and subject to critique. Pregnancy announcements, especially on social media, have become a societal norm. It can create the feeling for some that birthers share every aspect of their pregnancies with us—due dates, registry items, baby names, whether they will chestfeed or opt for formula, with the public often judging every decision. The mix of birth, parenthood, and the intense criticism that is the norm for social media interactions make for a toxic brew.
