Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City Public School Foundation Trying To Pay Off Students’ Lunch Balances
(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City Public School Foundation is trying to pay off student loan balances. The nonprofit group is asking the public to pledge one dollar for 30 days and share what it calls its 30/30/30 program with 30 friends. Through last week the district had a negative balance of almost 13-thousand dollars to its Food Service Department. The foundation says that debt could be an estimated 145-thousand by the end of the current school year.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Shaler Area School District holds annual Homecoming celebration
The Shaler Area School District held its Homecoming parade, game and dance on Sept. 24. The day began early Saturday morning with the annual Homecoming parade, which is always a big hit for students, parents and residents of all ages. This year’s theme was the United States of America.
Comments / 0