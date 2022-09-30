(Sioux City, IA) — The Sioux City Public School Foundation is trying to pay off student loan balances. The nonprofit group is asking the public to pledge one dollar for 30 days and share what it calls its 30/30/30 program with 30 friends. Through last week the district had a negative balance of almost 13-thousand dollars to its Food Service Department. The foundation says that debt could be an estimated 145-thousand by the end of the current school year.

