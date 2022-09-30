ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mix 104.3 KMXY

25 Types of Drivers You'll Encounter in Colorado

No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How Does Colorado Rank When it Comes to Natural Disasters?

Thousands of people in Florida and all along the east coast are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, and while Coloradans can't relate to dealing with this kind of natural disaster, the Centennial state certainly sees its own share of weather-caused catastrophes. Natural disasters can occur seasonally and without...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Charming Colorado Barns to Book on Airbnb

When it comes to booking vacation accommodations, a barn might not be the first kind of place that comes to mind. However, some of the converted Colorado barns featured on Airbnb will likely change your thoughts. Rent One of These Beautiful Colorado Barns on Airbnb. The exterior of these barns...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Bear Found Hiding Under Porch Of Colorado Home

It's that time of year when the bears in Colorado (and everywhere else for that matter) are looking to eat a lot of food to fill their bellies and fatten up for the hibernation season. Bears will commonly consume between 20.000 and 25,000 calories a day to prepare for their...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Competitor Makes Top 25 in National Mullet Finals

A Colorado resident will represent the Centennial State in the upcoming National Mullet Championships. Can Colorado bring home the gold in the USA National Championships 2022 'Mane' Event?. After several rounds of regional and online competition, along with several rounds of voting, the event is down to its 25 finalists....
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

LOOK: Marvel Movie Director James Gunn's Colorado Wedding Crashed By Moose

You know you're really good at your job when you write and direct movies for the two biggest comic book companies in the entire world (meaning of course, Marvel & DC). Director James Gunn is still working for both brands, but recently took the time off to marry his longtime girlfriend, actress Jennifer Holland (who currently stars in her hubby's show, Peacemaker), on Dunbar Ranch, located in Aspen, Colorado.
ASPEN, CO
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Watch Out For These Invasive Species Found in Colorado

Invasive species are non-native aquatic and terrestrial plants, animals, and pathogens that harm or negatively impact natural resources and the human use of those resources. Oftentimes, these threatening species will displace native plants, or eliminate necessary forage, shelter, and habitats for wildlife in an area. Once invasive species establish themselves,...
COLORADO STATE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Grand Junction, CO
ABOUT

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

