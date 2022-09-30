Read full article on original website
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now
Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
wuft.org
Drivers are struggling to get through Southwest Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian
Coastal hurricane evacuees who live north of Ian’s wrath are eager to get back to their unscathed homes, their jobs and the lives they left behind. But there’s a problem, the Peace River has crested making their journey home difficult. The river crested two days after Hurricane Ian...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
Mysuncoast.com
SRQ Airport reopens, multiple flights cancelled
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota-Bradenton international Airport has reopened to the public but multiple flights have been cancelled. The airport closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian and had only been open for emergency response flights. Rick Piccolo told ABC7 Thursday that the airport was going to reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m., but urged individuals to check flights before arrival.
mymanatee.org
Manatee County Beaches Survive the Storm
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Residents and visitors are relieved to discover that Manatee County’s world-famous beaches have survived the impact of Hurricane Ian—almost completely intact. Staff conducted before and after measurements of the beach along 25 different sites and determined there was essentially “zero...
amisun.com
Anna Maria Island dodges Hurricane Ian’s bullets
ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on some mobile homes in Bradenton Beach, but Anna Maria Island as a whole survived the hurricane without the widespread devastation many feared. On Monday, Sept. 26, Manatee County ordered a mandatory evacuation of all three Island cities, to be...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
fox4now.com
North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city
North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
fox13news.com
Curbside debris pickup after Hurricane Ian: Here's what to expect across Bay Area
TAMPA, Fla. - Over the weekend, many residents across the Tampa Bay region began cleaning up their yards after the storm. Starting Monday, it will be a busy week for sanitation workers. Just about every county in the area is scheduled to begin curbside garbage pick up Monday, but the...
fox4now.com
Some Florida residents sleep in cars overnight as they wait for resources to arrive
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fl. — Resources are trying to make their way to southwest Florida, but flooding shut down the interstate leading to the people who need help most. Now, families impacted by Hurricane Ian are left waiting —hoping they can get food and gas. “No internet, no phones,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hurricane Ian leaves roads across Sarasota County 'impassable', drivers urged to use extreme caution
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Those who evacuated away from Sarasota County during Hurricane Ian's impacts and are now returning must use extreme caution when driving around the area, officials say. People living in the county have made many calls about power outages in their homes and downed trees or...
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
Thousands in Sarasota and Manatee counties still without power
Sarasota and Manatee counties are reporting the highest numbers of residents with power outages in the Tampa Bay area.
Mysuncoast.com
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
10NEWS
‘It’s disheartening’: Englewood family business of 32 years destroyed by Hurricane Ian
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — Driving down Placida Road in Englewood, the damage from Hurricane Ian progressively gets worse with fences knocked down and business signs strewn about parking lots. Further down the road, it's hard to miss the huge pile of sheet metal on top of several damaged cars and...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
usf.edu
Hundreds of North Port residents trapped by flooded waters after Hurricane Ian
Todd Grimm parked his truck on the shoulder of exit 182 off I-75 Friday morning and looked at a body of water where pavement is typically present. He wasn't the only one to queue up near large orange and white hazard signs that indicated the off ramp was closed. Several...
Mysuncoast.com
Venice to begin storm debris pickup Oct. 5
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is hiring a contractor to pick up debris caused by Hurricane Ian. Pickups could begin as early as Oct. 5, officials said. Items such as yard waste and construction debris must be separated. See the chart below to comply with the city’s instructions.
Comments / 0