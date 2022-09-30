ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Mysuncoast.com

Second storm-related death reported in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A second storm-related death has been reported in Manatee County, the medical examiner’s office said Monday. Dr. Russel Vega, the medical examiner for District 12, which includes Manatee County, confirmed two storm-related deaths attributable to Ian. No details on the circumstances were released. At...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Longboat Key Cops Corner: Feet don't fail me now

Traffic hazard: An officer investigating a traffic backup found a landscaping company’s disabled dump truck in the middle of the Longboat Pass bridge. A bridge tender said the driver told him it broke down, a mechanic was on his way and then ran off, never to return. While the bridge tender and a fellow employee directed traffic, aided by the bridge’s safety gates, the truck’s owners were called by police and made aware of the situation. A tow truck and mechanic were sent to the scene, though the truck’s owners said they did not know why the driver ran off and wouldn’t answer his mobile phone.
LONGBOAT KEY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
Bradenton, FL
Business
Bradenton, FL
Lifestyle
Sarasota, FL
Lifestyle
City
Tampa, FL
Sarasota, FL
Business
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Bradenton, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

SRQ Airport reopens, multiple flights cancelled

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Sarasota-Bradenton international Airport has reopened to the public but multiple flights have been cancelled. The airport closed Tuesday due to Hurricane Ian and had only been open for emergency response flights. Rick Piccolo told ABC7 Thursday that the airport was going to reopen Friday at 9:30 a.m., but urged individuals to check flights before arrival.
SARASOTA, FL
mymanatee.org

Manatee County Beaches Survive the Storm

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (October 2, 2022) – Residents and visitors are relieved to discover that Manatee County’s world-famous beaches have survived the impact of Hurricane Ian—almost completely intact. Staff conducted before and after measurements of the beach along 25 different sites and determined there was essentially “zero...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
amisun.com

Anna Maria Island dodges Hurricane Ian’s bullets

ANNA MARIA ISLAND – Hurricane Ian inflicted significant damage on some mobile homes in Bradenton Beach, but Anna Maria Island as a whole survived the hurricane without the widespread devastation many feared. On Monday, Sept. 26, Manatee County ordered a mandatory evacuation of all three Island cities, to be...
ANNA MARIA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Srq#Roof Tiles#Clean Up#Roofing#Computers#Southwest Airlines
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota County sets up storm debris drop-off sites

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota County residents who don’t want to wait for the county to pick up storm debris can drop it off themselves,. Two public drop-off sites for Sarasota County residents will be opening Monday, Oct. 3. The sites will be open from 8 a.m. to 6...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
fox4now.com

North Port Fire Chief: 7-8 feet of water remains in the city

North Port Fire Chief Scott Titus told CNN early Saturday that some parts of the city remain under 7 to 8 feet of water. He said that 150 water rescues were conducted overnight as residents were brought to area shelters. The city warned residents on Friday of a water control...
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County sets recycling, yard waste schedules

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - After the storm, the clean-up begins. And as Manatee County residents begin to pick up the pieces post-Ian, collections for garbage and yard waste will go back to typical scheduling — with one major change. Recycling collections will be suspended until further notice. This is to allow drivers to concentrate on trash and debris collection.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice to begin storm debris pickup Oct. 5

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice is hiring a contractor to pick up debris caused by Hurricane Ian. Pickups could begin as early as Oct. 5, officials said. Items such as yard waste and construction debris must be separated. See the chart below to comply with the city’s instructions.
VENICE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy