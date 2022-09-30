Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best NJ Town to Visit This Halloween SeasonTravel MavenClinton, NJ
This Huge Flea Market in Pennsylvania is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensSaylorsburg, PA
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
Related
Dinner and drinks closer to coming to an Easton rooftop with river view
The menu at a new rooftop restaurant planned for Easton is closer to featuring a selection of beer, wine and spirits. The city council last week unanimously backed Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board approval of a liquor license for the restaurant planned atop The Commodore mixed-use building under construction at Northampton Street and Larry Holmes Drive.
The Poconos Gets Pickled Again
The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
lowerbuckstimes.com
Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary
The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
Rosanna’s Restaurant renamed with new concept ahead of grand opening
The former Rosanna’s Restaurant in Bethlehem is planned to reopen under a new name and with a new menu. The restaurant will be called Rosa’s Corner and will offer a fusion of New York-style deli favorites, including handmade bagels, matzoh ball soup, challah and chopped salads; and a full bar, according to a post on the restaurant’s renamed Facebook account.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lehighvalleystyle.com
Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party
Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine’s Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
Fire at Trexler Scout Reservation destroys camp’s waterfront tower
A fire last week at Trexler Scout Reservation in Monroe County destroyed the camp’s waterfront tower, pavilion and supplies. No one was hurt and accounting of ruined supplies was underway, the camp and Minsi Trails Council both said in recent days on social media. The waterfront is expected to be back in action next summer.
WFMZ-TV Online
69 News at 5:00 - OraSure opens new location in Lehigh Valley
OraSure Technologies is expanding in the Lehigh Valley. It has just opened a new facility in Bethlehem Township to help produce more of its at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits. Local leaders and U.S. lawmakers were on-hand for the grand opening. Learn more about how it contributes toward the U.S. pandemic response, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
This Beloved Flemington NJ Restaurant to Close Permanently Oct. 14
Inflation has claimed another locally owned-and-operated business. Platform One & CTO Catering, located at 41 Rte. 12, Flemington NJ has announced that it will permanently shutter its doors effective 3 p.m. on Friday, Oct 14. They posted the unfortunate news on their Facebook page a few days ago:. The post...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WNEP-TV 16
Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon
PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton businesses express concerns, while Mayor assures Centre Square construction is nearing its end
EASTON, Pa. - The City of Easton is going to smell different this weekend, since it's Garlic Fest. It's also going to look different, because the Centre Square construction originally projected to be done in June is still ongoing. In Centre Square, you can see new trees and plants are...
WFMZ-TV Online
Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store
COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
WFMZ-TV Online
Cleanup continues after row home collapse in Reading
READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire. "I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder. Crews said what would be used to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
This Bucks County Town Was Listed As One of The Best Halloween Towns in America
A part of Bucks County recently made the list of best Halloween towns in the entire nation, a coveted title this time of year. Charity De Souza wrote about the local spooky town for Visit Bucks County. New Hope made the list of spookiest town in America. Known for their...
Wind Creek continues to employ more Asians and Hispanics than the Pa. average
Wind Creek Bethlehem casino continues to lead the way when it comes to hiring Hispanic and Asian employees. The casino, however, has fewer Black casino employees than the state average, according to the Pennsylvania gaming control board’s annual diversity report. The report, released Friday, covers fiscal year 2021-22 that...
Pottstown to Open What May Be the First Homeless Shelter of Its Kind in the Nation
With homeless statistics on the rise in Montgomery County, the Pottstown Beacon of Hope shelter will be a true asset. A 24/7 shelter for single adults — perhaps the first of its kind in the nation — is being planned by Pottstown Beacon of Hope, a support outreach for displaced borough residents. Emily Rizzo’s story on it was welcomed in at WHYY.
Easton Area students get free breakfast, lunch, regardless of ability to pay
Easton Area School District children will now get free breakfasts and lunches even if they can afford to pay for them, according to a notice from the school district. Anyone enrolled at an Easton Area school is entitled to one serving of fruit, vegetables, grains, meat and milk, according to the notice issued Friday to parents by Easton Area School District Chief Financial Officer Michael Sokoloski.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops
- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Coopersburg Fire Company gets state funding to replace vital equipment
COOPERSBURG, Pa. - A Lehigh County fire company is getting a big boost from the state government. State Sen. Pat Browne presented a $100,000 state grant to the Coopersburg Fire Company. The money will allow the fire company to replace its aging air-pack filling station. Browne says it's important for...
Comments / 0