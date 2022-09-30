ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Pocono Update

The Poconos Gets Pickled Again

The Poconos are home to numerous festivals, events, and celebrations but the Pickle Me Poconos Festival, run and organized by our very own Pocono Chamber of Commerce, is one that always seems to be a big dill.
STROUDSBURG, PA
lowerbuckstimes.com

Doylestown Arts Festival welcomes thousands for 31st anniversary

The Doylestown Arts Festival celebrated 31 years of showcasing local and regional art and creativity last month, drawing upwards of 20,000 guests on Saturday, Sept. 10 and several thousand on Sept. 11, despite the rain. The event supported over 150 independent artists and dozens of musicians and local businesses. With...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Bethlehem, PA
Society
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Bethlehem, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com

Photo Recap: 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, located at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Lehigh Valley Style hosted the 2022 Best of the Lehigh Valley Party on Thursday, July 21 at Delta Hotels by Marriott Allentown. Guests enjoyed sampling winning bites from over 15 Best of the Lehigh Valley winning restaurants as well as pop-up experiences, live entertainment from Best Local Musician Kendal Conrad and Best Party DJ Brad Scott, cocktail demonstration and sampling from celebrity chef Robert Irvine and Irvine’s Spirits, a variety of photo-ops by Members 1st Federal Credit Union and Audi Allentown and an LED dance party to finish off the night.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

69 News at 5:00 - OraSure opens new location in Lehigh Valley

OraSure Technologies is expanding in the Lehigh Valley. It has just opened a new facility in Bethlehem Township to help produce more of its at-home COVID-19 rapid test kits. Local leaders and U.S. lawmakers were on-hand for the grand opening. Learn more about how it contributes toward the U.S. pandemic response, tonight on 69 News at 5:00.
BETHLEHEM, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Harvest Fest#Main
WNEP-TV 16

Smokehouse Barbeque at the Riverwalck Saloon

PARRYVILLE, Pa. — The Riverwalck Saloon in Parryville offers a unique and picturesque dining experience. They boast a large outdoor area with multiple bars, umbrella covered tables along Pohopoco Creek and large cozy firepit areas to relax and enjoy the surroundings. In addition to a full casual menu they offer barbeque and other meats which they smoke right on the premises. Jackie Lewandoski stopped by for a visit and the chef prepared a generously stacked pulled pork sandwich and a rack of St. Louis style ribs slathered in their homemade bbq sauce.
PARRYVILLE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Bomb threat briefly closes Walmart as K9s search store

COLEBROOKDALE TWP., Pa. — A bomb threat created some tense moments at a Walmart in eastern Berks County on Sunday. Police said they got the call around 2 p.m. to respond to the store on Route 100 in Colebrookdale Township, north of Boyertown. Employees and customers were evacuated while...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Cleanup continues after row home collapse in Reading

READING, Pa. — When one longtime Reading resident first saw all the commotion, he thought it was a fire. "I walked up the street here and I seen the building had collapsed in the 200 block of Reed Street," said Donald Housholder. Crews said what would be used to...
READING, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner seeks next of kin for West Reading man

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner is seeking the next of kin for a West Reading man who died Monday. Antonini Ortega, 63, was pronounced dead inside his home, according to the coroner. Anyone with information about Ortega's family is asked to contact the coroner's office in...
WEST READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton Area students get free breakfast, lunch, regardless of ability to pay

Easton Area School District children will now get free breakfasts and lunches even if they can afford to pay for them, according to a notice from the school district. Anyone enrolled at an Easton Area school is entitled to one serving of fruit, vegetables, grains, meat and milk, according to the notice issued Friday to parents by Easton Area School District Chief Financial Officer Michael Sokoloski.
EASTON, PA
PhillyBite

Where Are The Best Pennsylvania Thrift Shops

- Thrift stores are a great place to find bargains on various goods. You may even find hidden treasures. And by shopping at a thrift store, you'll be helping a good cause. The Pennsylvania area is home to several thrift stores that offer a variety of goods. Philly AIDS Thrift...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy