Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO