Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
IN THIS ARTICLE
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Beaten-Down Dow Stocks to Buy Before the Market Bounces Back
All bear markets since 1928 have recovered. Ensuing bull markets can provide breathtaking long-term returns.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Here's Why This Dividend King Is a Buy
Shares of this drugmaker have far outpaced the S&P 500 index in 2022.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
Motley Fool
This Fast-Growing Tech Stock Pays a Solid Dividend, and No One Talks About It.
Accenture's high return on invested capital makes it a top stock to invest in. A 1.5% dividend yield plus solid growth makes it a solid stock for investors near retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040
These game-changing stocks can deliver life-altering wealth for long-term investors.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today
Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
Credit Suisse slides 8% as markets fret about the risk of a Lehman Brothers-style collapse
Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend trying to reassure large clients about the bank's health, according to a report.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 Powerhouse Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
If you have funds available to invest, you can find deals in companies that are poised to do well.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats That Can Double Your Money by 2027
Though all three major U.S. stock indexes are in a bear market, the Nasdaq's 34% peak decline has been the steepest. Buying dividend stocks is a smart way for investors to hedge against a volatile market. Two Dividend Aristocrats, with yields ranging from 4.1% to 5.9%, are prime bounce-back candidates.
Benzinga
Stocks on Pace to See Third-Straight Losing Quarter for First Time Since 2009
(Friday Market Open) The last day of an ugly stock market quarter is finally here, with stocks nursing their wounds after Wednesday’s rally got wiped out in a tidal wave of Thursday selling. The S&P 500® (SPX) sputtered to another new 2022 low yesterday amid heavy selling across the entire range of S&P sectors.
Motley Fool
1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%
The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
tickerreport.com
Investors Research Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0