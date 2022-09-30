ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

1 Stock-Split Stock Set to Soar 641% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Cathie Wood

Cathie Wood is well known for making big bets on some of the most popular tech stocks. Tesla's core electric vehicle business generates explosive growth, but the company has other opportunities ahead. If Cathie Wood's price target for Tesla stock becomes a reality, investors are set for significant gains. You’re...
Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
Motley Fool

This Fast-Growing Tech Stock Pays a Solid Dividend, and No One Talks About It.

Accenture's high return on invested capital makes it a top stock to invest in. A 1.5% dividend yield plus solid growth makes it a solid stock for investors near retirement. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
tipranks.com

Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today

Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
Benzinga

Stocks on Pace to See Third-Straight Losing Quarter for First Time Since 2009

(Friday Market Open) The last day of an ugly stock market quarter is finally here, with stocks nursing their wounds after Wednesday’s rally got wiped out in a tidal wave of Thursday selling. The S&P 500® (SPX) sputtered to another new 2022 low yesterday amid heavy selling across the entire range of S&P sectors.
Motley Fool

1 Wall Street Analyst Says Salesforce Stock Will Soar 115%

The stock's run since its 2004 IPO has yielded spectacular returns. Salesforce is in a better position than ever to grow its profits. The stock is down this year, but one Wall Street analyst believes it will defy the bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
tickerreport.com

Investors Research Corp Makes New $73,000 Investment in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN)

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.
