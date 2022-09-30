Read full article on original website
Related
Billionaire investor ’Mr. Wonderful’ says the stock market rout is a buying opportunity—especially in China
Billionaire investor Kevin O'Leary says volatility is back and it may be time to buy more stocks. As the geopolitical relationship between China and the U.S. frays, billionaire investor Kevin O’Leary—nicknamed Mr. Wonderful—is advising people to invest more in Chinese stocks. To have no allocation in the...
3 Ideal High-Yield Dividend Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 5% to 7%, can pad aged investors' pocketbooks while making them richer.
This Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer for Bear Market Growth
It may not look like it right now, but Rockwell Automation's business will likely benefit from rough economic times.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
2 Dividend King Stocks That Can Make You Money in Your Sleep
Target and Altria look well positioned to continue rewarding investors.
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Trust as the Market Plunges
These rock-solid income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.8% to 13.8%, are perfectly positioned to make patient investors richer.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Want to Get Richer? 2 Top Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
It's not too late to invest in these well-established market beaters.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 3 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy Before the Recovery
Today's bear market has demolished some of the best growth stocks. But history shows that every bear market recovers, yielding phenomenal gains. These three companies are leaders in their industries and could lead the way. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
3 Dividend Stocks That Can Provide Passive Income for Decades
These stocks have an average yield of 3.1%.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
2 High Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now
Fast-growing companies had high-flying stocks last year, but the tide turned against them in 2022. That made no-brainer buys out of these disruptors.
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
These bargain-bin tech stocks are tied to top-quality businesses.
Motley Fool
2 ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Retirement Savings
The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF focuses on stocks that are outperforming in any given cycle. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF boasts returns that far outpace the S&P 500 over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
4 Trailblazing Growth Stocks That Can Turn $100,000 Into $1 Million by 2040
These game-changing stocks can deliver life-altering wealth for long-term investors.
Why Prominent Tesla Analyst Sees The EV Stock Falling Today
Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are expected to react to a few catalysts in the unfolding week, and an analyst is not too optimistic about their performance on Monday. What Happened: Future Fund’s Gary Black, a Tesla bull, said in a tweet that he expects the stock to fall on Monday as it remains on track to react to a few catalysts.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 3 Powerhouse Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
If you have funds available to invest, you can find deals in companies that are poised to do well.
Comments / 0