Kiplinger

10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More

The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Motley Fool

2 ETFs That Can Supercharge Your Retirement Savings

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF focuses on stocks that are outperforming in any given cycle. The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF boasts returns that far outpace the S&P 500 over the long run. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector

PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
Benzinga

Why Prominent Tesla Analyst Sees The EV Stock Falling Today

Tesla Inc. TSLA shares are expected to react to a few catalysts in the unfolding week, and an analyst is not too optimistic about their performance on Monday. What Happened: Future Fund’s Gary Black, a Tesla bull, said in a tweet that he expects the stock to fall on Monday as it remains on track to react to a few catalysts.
