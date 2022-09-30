Read full article on original website
3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market
Plenty of excellent companies are on sale; investors just have to know where to look.
This Dow Jones Stock Is a No-Brainer for Dividend Growth
The Dow is volatile, but American Express will offer increasing passive income for years to come.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
2 High Growth Stocks That Are on Sale Now
Fast-growing companies had high-flying stocks last year, but the tide turned against them in 2022. That made no-brainer buys out of these disruptors.
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Energy Sector
PDC Energy PDCE - P/E: 4.5. PDC Energy's earnings per share for Q2 sits at $5.11, whereas in Q1, they were at 3.66. Most recently, the company reported a dividend yield of 2.06%, which has increased by 0.08% from last quarter's yield of 1.98%. ConocoPhillips saw an increase in earnings...
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
3 Stocks You'll Be Glad You Bought at These Prices
These stocks are bound to recover once sentiment changes.
5 Top Stocks for October
This basket of growth and dividend stocks has some worthy additions to a diversified portfolio.
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Voya Financial Stock (NYSE:VOYA) Ticked Up Today
Voya Financial ticked up after a new rating at Piper Sandler. The reasons behind that rating, and a few others, combine to make Voya a fairly attractive offering in an otherwise risky market. Financial services firm Voya Financial (NYSE: VOYA) has plenty of options available to its customer base. Some...
Where Will the Bear Market Bottom? Here's What the Most Bearish Indicator Suggests
If this indicator, which has called bear market bottoms before, is accurate, the stock market would have a lot further to fall.
Like Passive Income? Buy These 2 No-Brainer Warren Buffett Stocks
These dividend-paying Berkshire Hathaway holdings could help power your portfolio.
Motley Fool
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Crashed Today
Carnival Corporation "missed earnings" for Q3 this morning, reporting a $0.65-per-share loss. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
tickerreport.com
Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,480 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 19,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by GAM Holding AG
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 764 Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HTLD. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Heartland Express by 148.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 353.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Heartland Express by 135.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Heartland Express by 26.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heartland Express during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
tickerreport.com
Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $966,000 Stock Position in Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC)
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,753,000 after purchasing an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Stewart Information Services by 297.1% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 28,347 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
tickerreport.com
Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 9,996 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Lynch Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 301,105 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $49,694,000 after purchasing an additional 64,564 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,879 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,417,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 69,177 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after purchasing an additional 43,509 shares during the period. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Credit Suisse slides 8% as markets fret about the risk of a Lehman Brothers-style collapse
Credit Suisse executives spent the weekend trying to reassure large clients about the bank's health, according to a report.
tickerreport.com
Bogart Wealth LLC Has $78,000 Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910,495 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,792,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $544,462,000 after purchasing an additional 988,042 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,699,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,601,000 after buying an additional 1,178,606 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,747,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,612,000 after buying an additional 1,559,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.
