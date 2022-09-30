Read full article on original website
abovethelaw.com
Trump-Backed Attorney General Candidate Wants To Stop Contraception From Entering The State
Ever since the Supreme Court callously undid 50 years of precedent and overturned Roe v. Wade, the writing’s on that wall for every Constitutional right that found its home in the penumbra of privacy. As written by Justice Clarence Thomas in his concurrence in Dobbs, “we should reconsider all of this Court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergefell.”
Texas court confirms the attorney general can’t unilaterally prosecute election cases
AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton‘s last-ditch attempt to regain the power of his office to unilaterally prosecute election cases was rejected by the state’s highest criminal court Wednesday. The Court of Criminal Appeals instead upheld its previous ruling that says that the attorney...
Gizmodo
MyPillow CEO Is Under Federal Investigation for Potential Ties to Colorado Election Security Breach
MyPillow CEO and proverbial yeller at clouds Mike Lindell is under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential identity theft and intent to damage a protected computer potentially connected to a 2020 Colorado voting equipment security breach. Lindell’s legal team published a copy of the search and seizure warrant...
“They called Trump’s bluff”: Legal expert says new DOJ filing “decimates Trump lawyers’ brief”
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Banks County Dragway on March 26, 2022 in Commerce, Georgia. (Photo by Megan Varner/Getty Images) The United States Department of Justice criticized Donald Trump's legal arguments in a 12-page motion filed on Tuesday that mentions potential damage to national security in the first paragraph.
Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court
A Gallatin County district judge has dismissed a complaint against a fellow district court judge in Helena, saying that the complaint is a matter for the state’s judicial standards commission, not a matter for the courts. Attorney Matthew Monforton filed a notice of appeal of the decision on Monday at the Montana Supreme Court, asking […] The post Court dismisses complaint against judge, lawyer appeals decision to Montana Supreme Court appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Delaware judge rules no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional
A Delaware judge ruled Wednesday that a new vote-by-mail law enacted earlier this year is unconstitutional and that voting by mail cannot be used in upcoming November election. Vice Chancellor Nathan Cook ruled that the law, the result of legislation that Democrats rammed through the General Assembly in less than...
Naomi Judd Death Investigation Records – Ruling On Public Access Vacated By Tennessee Supreme Court
Tennessee’s state Supreme Court has vacated a ruling that required police to publicly release their investigation of country singer Naomi Judd’s death. The Supreme Court did not rule on whether the records can be released, but sent the case back to the lower court for another hearing. Judd’s family has requested that police records which contain video and audio interviews with relatives in the immediate aftermath of Judd’s death not be made public. Releasing such details would inflict “significant trauma and irreparable harm” on the family, the Judds petition said. It argued that the police investigative files are covered by an exemption to...
Trump Lawyers Reveal Nearly 200,000 Pages of Documents Were Seized by FBI
Lawyers for Donald Trump recently claimed the FBI seized around 200,000 pages of documents from his Mar-a-Lago resort during the search for classified materials, a number significantly higher than the 11,000 that they said was previously cited by the government. In a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie filed in the...
Judge rules for Trump, blocks review of seized classified records
WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Thursday refused to let the Justice Department immediately resume reviewing classified records seized by the FBI from Donald Trump's Florida estate in an ongoing criminal investigation, siding with the former president.
thecentersquare.com
Taxpayers saved from $10 million hit after Illinois Supreme Court rejects lawmaker pay hike case
(The Center Square) – In a win for taxpayers, the Illinois Supreme Court unanimously rejected a lawsuit from two former lawmakers over pay increases they voted down but later sued to obtain that could have cost state taxpayers $10 million. The case from former state Sens. Michael Noland and...
Washington Examiner
Oath Keepers want to question confidential DOJ human sources during trial
An alleged group of Oath Keepers wants to reveal details about what they say are at least five confidential human sources the Department of Justice has revealed to them related to the case set for trial this week. Defense attorneys for the Oath Keepers filed a motion Monday, just one...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana Supreme Court seeks response from ACLU in birth certificate litigation
The seven seats and court of the Montana Supreme Court (Photo by Eric Seidle/ For the Daily Montanan). Montana’s Supreme Court is giving the ACLU of Montana on behalf of plaintiffs 20 days to file a response to the state’s petition to strike down a lower court’s order that the health department needed to permit gender marker changes on birth certificates.
Feds Ask Appeals Court for Permission to Review Mar-a-Lago Documents: It’s a ‘Criminal Investigation with Direct Implications for National Security’
Federal prosecutors on Friday evening asked the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals to issue a “partial” and “modest” stay of a district judge’s order that blocked a criminal review of materials seized from Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence and resort club. Trump’s attorneys asked for...
U.S. Justice Dept asks appeals court to allow review of classified docs in Trump probe
WASHINGTON, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Friday asked a federal appeals court to let it resume reviewing classified materials seized in an FBI search of former President Donald Trump's Florida estate.
Arkansas senator suspended over filing frivolous complaint
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas state senator won’t have access to Senate offices and can’t participate in legislative meetings after the Senate on Tuesday ruled he made a frivolous ethics complaint against a fellow lawmaker in retaliation for sanctions he received earlier this year. By...
Why DOJ Wants a Faster Ruling in Appeal of Trump Special Master Review
The DOJ proposed an expedited schedule on Friday that would wrap up the written briefs in its appeal of the special master review a month earlier than planned.
Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel
WASHINGTON — Members of the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee grilled the top leader of federal prisons Thursday on how the agency would address staffing shortages and reports of abuse of incarcerated people. “The Bureau (of Prisons) has been riddled with mismanagement and, sadly, with scandal,” said the chair of the committee, Illinois Democrat Dick Durbin. […] The post Federal prisons ‘riddled with mismanagement’ probed by U.S. Senate panel appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Trump hoarded 200,000 pages of federal records, court filing shows
The 11,000 government-owned documents which President Donald Trump hoarded at his Palm Beach property amount to more than 200,000 pages of records, according to a new court filing by his legal team. Mr Trump’s lawyers made the revelation in a letter to Judge Raymond Dearie, the New York-based jurist who...
uschamber.com
Suing the CFPB to Hold it Accountable and Defend the Rule of Law
The Chamber and the business community oppose discrimination and agree it has no place in the marketplace. We also support the rule of law and are steadfast in our position that government agencies must be held accountable to the laws Congress passes. That’s why we sued the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Unfortunately, after we recently sued to keep the CFPB accountable to the rule of law, a political attack dog group mischaracterized our position and alleged that the business community is against anti-discrimination provisions. Nothing could be further from the truth.
