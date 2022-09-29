ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

12newsnow.com

'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian

BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
12newsnow.com

Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
COLUMBIA, SC
12newsnow.com

Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
AUSTIN, TX
12newsnow.com

Texas music group makes song dedicated to Uvalde community

KILLEEN, Texas — Music group Divine Connection, of Killeen, TX, created a tribute song titled 'Little Girl, Little Boy' to encourage and enlighten the Uvalde community. In early August, the group was invited and involved in a back-to-school community event that had taken place in Uvalde, TX named Uvalde's Day.
UVALDE, TX
12newsnow.com

One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?

EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Gov. Abbott names new chief of school safety and security at TEA

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has named the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) first chief of school safety and security, John P. Scott of Dallas. The title was created following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. According to the governor's office, Scott will serve as a "recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature." He will also work to ensure schools are abiding by school safety policies passed by the Texas Legislature.
TEXAS STATE
12newsnow.com

Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General

TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
TEXAS STATE

