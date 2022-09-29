Read full article on original website
12newsnow.com
'Pets are family': Pets rescued with their owners after severe flooding from Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — After heavy rains and flooding across Florida, officials in Orange County shared photos of pets being rescued with their owners in high waters. "Pets are family. Period," Orange County Government wrote in a Facebook post. Orange County Fire Rescue, the Orange County Sheriff's Office, and...
12newsnow.com
'It's almost like a warzone' : Cajun Navy founder describes destruction seen in Florida as they help survivors of Hurricane Ian
BEAUMONT, Texas — The founder of a disaster relief non-profit organization described the devastation seen in Florida as crews work to help survivors of Hurricane Ian. Ian made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 hurricane. State officials said the powerful storm left parts of Florida “not habitable," left hundreds of thousands without power and claimed more than 70 lives.
12newsnow.com
Warm, dry Tuesday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Variable high cloudiness, warm with low humidity. High near: 85° in Beaumont, High near: 85° in Orange and High near: 85° in Port Arthur.
12newsnow.com
Entrepreneur sister duo help Latinos thrive in Southeast Texas community
Vania and Tania Castelan are Mexican-American entrepreneurs. Vania owns Beaumont's beloved snow cone stand 'Mabel's' and Tania is a realtor with Connect Realty.
12newsnow.com
Mostly sunny, warm & dry Monday in Southeast Texas
Triangle Today: Mostly sunny, warm with low humidity. Highs in the middle 80's. Winds: Northeast 3-8 mph.
12newsnow.com
Power returning quickly, but Ian recovery in South Carolina may take time
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Less than a day after the now-former hurricane known as Ian wreaked havoc on residents across South Carolina, recovery efforts are already underway - and that includes the restoration of power. During a press conference with state officials including Gov. Henry McMaster on Saturday, Nanette Edwards,...
12newsnow.com
Willie Nelson joins Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Democratic candidate for Texas governor Beto O'Rourke rallied with supporters on Sunday afternoon at the Moontower Saloon in South Austin, with a special appearance from country music legend Willie Nelson. The free “Vote ‘Em Out” rally focused on issues such as abortion rights for Texans, making...
12newsnow.com
Texas music group makes song dedicated to Uvalde community
KILLEEN, Texas — Music group Divine Connection, of Killeen, TX, created a tribute song titled 'Little Girl, Little Boy' to encourage and enlighten the Uvalde community. In early August, the group was invited and involved in a back-to-school community event that had taken place in Uvalde, TX named Uvalde's Day.
12newsnow.com
One debate, two candidates for Texas governor. Did anything change?
EDINBURG, Texas — Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and Democrat Beto O’Rourke spent 57 minutes together in an empty auditorium on the campus of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in their first and only debate before the November election. While O’Rourke is asking for more debates, Abbott...
12newsnow.com
Gov. Abbott names new chief of school safety and security at TEA
AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott has named the Texas Education Agency's (TEA) first chief of school safety and security, John P. Scott of Dallas. The title was created following the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. According to the governor's office, Scott will serve as a "recognized expert on school security and public safety issues and a resource to school districts and the legislature." He will also work to ensure schools are abiding by school safety policies passed by the Texas Legislature.
12newsnow.com
Texas A&M political science professor breaks down Texas gubernatorial debate
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Democratic candidate Beto O'rourke are in a tight race for governor, with a recent KVUE and Texas Hispanic Policy Foundation poll showing that O'Rourke is seven points behind Abbott. One issue some voters are concerned about is abortion rights. The two...
12newsnow.com
Democrat looking to make up ground in race for Attorney General
TEXAS, USA — With less than six weeks to go before the midterm election, Rochelle Garza says there’s still time for her to make a move in the race for Attorney General. The Democrat trails by 5% in the latest poll. But Garza says abortion, a central message of her campaign, is an issue that moves people and can help her close that gap.
