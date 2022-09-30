ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

Remsen Youth Facing Stolen Property and Weapons Charges

TOWN OF REMSEN-A 17 year old Remsen teen was arrested on guns and weapons charges Friday following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the City of Utica on September 12. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged the teen, whose name was not released, with one count each of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree-Firearm/Weapon: both Class A misdemeanors. The youth was released with appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the City of Utica Court.
REMSEN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
CAMILLUS, NY
WIBX 950

Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County

A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
13 WHAM

Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified

Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
WATERLOO, NY
Big Frog 104

Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters

Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
ITHACA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation

WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
WATERLOO, NY
Syracuse.com

CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again

West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
WEST MONROE, NY
WETM

Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
ITHACA, NY
cortlandvoice.com

County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise

Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
CORTLAND, NY

