Brewerton man arrested again, now faces burglary and arson charges
OSWEGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– New York State Police say 32-year-old Kevin J. Somers of Brewerton was arrested Thursday night for burglary and arson after unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station in the town of West Monroe and intentionally setting it on fire. State Police say the incident happened sometime between 7 to 9 p.m. when […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Remsen Youth Facing Stolen Property and Weapons Charges
TOWN OF REMSEN-A 17 year old Remsen teen was arrested on guns and weapons charges Friday following an investigation into an incident that reportedly occurred in the City of Utica on September 12. New York State Police from the Remsen Barracks charged the teen, whose name was not released, with one count each of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the 5th Degree, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 4th Degree-Firearm/Weapon: both Class A misdemeanors. The youth was released with appearance tickets and will answer the charges in the City of Utica Court.
Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County
A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
13 WHAM
Police arrest two men for murder in Waterloo, victim identified
Waterloo, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested after a murder in Waterloo early Friday. The Seneca County Sheriff's Office along with New York State Police and Waterloo Police responded around 1:08 a.m. to 121 Route 96 where a man had been shot. When police arrived, the suspects fled...
Beware of New York State Electric and Gas Imposters
Residents throughout the region may want to be cautious about people claiming to be from the electric company. Ithaca Police are investigating several burglaries where a person identifying himself as a New York State Electric and Gas worker is suspected in break-ins at buildings and cars on North Cayuga Street.
WHEC TV-10
Victim, suspects identified in Waterloo murder investigation
WATERLOO, N.Y. The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspects and victim after a murder in the Town of Waterloo around 1 a.m. Friday. The victim is 33-year-old William Waugh, of Euless, Texas. He was shot at 121 Route 96 in Waterloo. Waugh was taken to Geneva General Hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
Two sentenced to prison for parole violations
A Binghamton woman and a Johnson City man were sentenced to prison today after they each violated their own probation.
CNY man who police say crashed truck into jail and cars, caused mom to crash car arrested again
West Monroe, N.Y. — A Brewerton man who has been arrested three times times this month has now been charged with arson in Oswego County, according to State Police. Kevin J. Somers, 32, was arrested Thursday after breaking into an abandoned gas station in West Monroe and setting a fire that got out of control, according to a state police news release Saturday.
Loaded Handgun and 15.4 Grams of Cocaine Allegedly Found During Stop of Unlicensed Driver in Rome, New York
An Oneida County man faces multiple charges following a traffic stop. At approximately 2:22am on Thursday, September 29, 2022 on the 500 block of West Thomas Street in Rome, New York officers stopped the driver of a 2012 Jeep Cherokee with a registration reported to have been suspended. Police identified...
Broome County woman wanted for Grand Larceny
BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) - The Broome County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Laura Juraska on an outstanding warrant and is asking for assistance from Broome County residents.
WETM
Man arrested for home invasion in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested one man for breaking into a home with a knife and robbing three victims on October 1. According to Ithaca Police, officers responded to a home on South Plain Street for a report of a home invasion in progress at 6:02 a.m. Police say three people woke up to a man inside their home armed with a knife demanding money and property. The victims complied with the suspect’s orders. After taking property from the victims, the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and fled the area. Police say the victims and suspect did not know each other.
2 arrests made in Waterloo murder of Texas man
The victim was quickly transported via ambulance to Geneva General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, officials said.
CNY dentist to pay $60K for allowing employee to prescribe herself oxycodone, feds say
Phoenix, N.Y. — An Oswego County dentist has agreed to pay the government $60,000 after he was accused of allowing an employee to prescribe herself oxycodone for five years, federal prosecutors said. The employee used the electronic prescription system at Gentle Dental Care in Phoenix to obtain the drugs...
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
Syracuse fatal hit-and-run driver, knocked out at last court date, pleads guilty as angry mom looks on
Syracuse, NY — A Syracuse driver, whose fatal hit-and-run case was delayed after he was knocked unconscious by the victim’s brother during an earlier court appearance, pleaded guilty Friday. Kedarriel Lavender, 37, accepted a plea offer from County Court Judge Thomas J. Miller that could send him to...
flackbroadcasting.com
State Police: Lewis County resident allegedly violated court order of protection in Croghan
CROGHAN- A Lewis County resident is accused of violating an order of protection, authorities say. Laurie A. Fort, 56, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly after noontime Tuesday. Fort is officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal contempt in the second-degree (disobey court order).
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise
Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
Man arrested for DWI after crash in Conklin
Last night at about 9:45 p.m., Broome County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a motor vehicle accident on Conklin Road in the Town of Conklin.
Two Cortland residents arrested after Walmart theft
Two Cortland residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
