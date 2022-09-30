ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thenexthoops.com

Adair ready to pave her own path at Arizona State

Natasha Adair has done this before. Well, not this exactly. Taking over an Arizona State program that is looking to reclaim its place among the consistent contenders in the Pac-12 is a new gig. But coming into a program on the heels of a long-time head coach to put her...
TEMPE, AZ
thenexthoops.com

FIBA Hall of Fame adds Leslie, Auriemma and seven others

Lisa Leslie and Geno Auriemma are already icons in the Naismith Hall of Fame. On Friday, FIBA announced that they would be enshrined in another hall. Leslie and Auriemma headline the nine-person Class of 2022 in the FIBA International Basketball Hall of Fame. Joining the Americans will be players Robyn...
NBA
thenexthoops.com

Mourning the Loss of Tiffany Jackson

On Monday, the news of the passing of Tiffany Jackson was felt by not only her loved ones but the entire University of Texas, Wiley College and the basketball community. At the tender age of 37, Jackson lost her battle to breast cancer. Yet, her impact on her collegiate program, the WNBA and the friends and mentees she made along the way will be remembered forever.
COLLEGE SPORTS

