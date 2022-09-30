Read full article on original website
Taylor Rene Parker: Trial of woman accused of murdering pregnant friend to steal baby reaches closing argumentsLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Rene Parker: Day 4 of trial reveals unstable finances and more alleged webs of liesLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Opening statements shock in a trial for a woman accused of murdering a pregnant woman and taking the babyLavinia ThompsonNew Boston, TX
Taylor Parker found guilty of capital murder
A jury in Bowie County has found Taylor Parker guilty of capital murder in the death of Reagan Hancock and the kidnapping and murder of her unborn baby, Braxlynn Sage Hancock.
Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out Tuesday
Texarkana Texas Police are busy getting ready for National Night Out next Tuesday evening. TTPD said that they can’t wait for National Night Out. Here is the list of the block parties in Texarkana, Texas that have signed up so far:. * Williamsburg/Colonial – Williamsburg Circle cul de sac....
Texarkana, Arkansas Hires New Police Chief
Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report
Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
Cass County woman still missing one week later
64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. A house fire...
New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman
Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County
TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
Grass Fire at 209 East 14th in Hope
The Hope Fire Department answered a call to a grass fire at 209 East 14th Monday about 10:30am. Upon arrival it was determined the fire was under control and the homeowner had be burning some yard waste. He was informed the county is under a burn ban and asked to refrain from burning. There was no damage.
Prescott man arrested for financial identity fraud, theft, computer fraud
Mr. Loe was arrested and charged financial identity fraud, theft of property, and computer fraud. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope, AR. Mr. Loe was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas
Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
PD: Suspect flipped truck after chase, climbed out before being arrested
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – Texarkana Police released a statement detailing the arrest of a young man after he allegedly tried to evade them, first by speeding away, then running away after crashing and flipping the vehicle he was driving. According to Officer Austin Butts of the Texarkana Police, he spotted a GMC Sierra pickup driving […]
Former Bossier resident finds himself in the path of Hurricane Ian
(KSLA) — A former Bossier Parish resident has found himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. And now Jason Colgin, who was involved in missions work while in Louisiana, says he stands ready to help his fellow Floridians once the storm passes.
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession
25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter
TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
