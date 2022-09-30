ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

ktoy1047.com

Kramm selected as Arkansas-side police chief

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm as Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
TEXARKANA, AR
txktoday.com

Texarkana, Arkansas Hires New Police Chief

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager E. Jay Ellington has announced the appointment of Michael Kramm Texarkana’s next Police Chief. Kramm’s predecessor is Kristi Bennett who resigned to accept the Police Chief position in Hot Springs Village. Chief Kramm’s first day on the job will be October 24. Kramm...
TEXARKANA, AR
Good Time Oldies 107.5

76 Total Arrests Last Week in Bowie County, Here’s Your Sheriff’s Report

Arrests were up for your Bowie County Sheriff's Office last week, thankfully other areas they were down a bit. There were 27 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 49 people were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO which were turned over to Bowie County. Thursday and Friday were the busiest days this past this week, thankfully Saturday and Sunday things calmed down a little. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents.
TEXARKANA, TX
KSLA

Human remains found in heavily wooded area east of Idabel

McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found in a wooded area during the first weekend of October. Sheriff Kevin Clardy says on Saturday, Oct. 1, someone found the remains in a heavily wooded area east of Idabel in the area of Goodwater/Redland off Goodwater Road. The scene has been secured so that on Friday, a team of anthropologists and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation can search the area more thoroughly.
IDABEL, OK
ktoy1047.com

Cass County woman still missing one week later

64-year-old Kathleen Spanel, whose name was not originally released by law enforcement, wandered away from her home in Atlanta on September 18. Spanel was described as very weak and frail and suffers from hallucinations. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a purple shirt, and tennis shoes. A house fire...
CASS COUNTY, TX
txktoday.com

New True Crime Podcast Focuses on Suspicious Death of Texarkana Woman

Burden, is a new podcast series that was released on September 30th that focuses their investigation into the suspicious death of 21 year-old Billie Jean Letterman from 1991 from Texarkana, Arkansas. The partners of Burden include Attorney Stephanie Harris and Journalist Karen Tricot Steward. While their investigation into the suspicious death of Billie Jean is a focus for the first season, they also spend a significant amount of time examining the Arkansas justice system.
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: stolen hay baler recovered over a year later

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Titus County Sheriff’s office released a statement on Friday with details of a hay baler and controller stolen in May 2021 being recovered. According to a statement, in May 2021, the sheriff’s office opened an investigation into the theft of a John Deere Model 460M hay baler from the […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Sheriff: Illegal gambling devices seized in Titus County

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – According to a press release, during the week preceding Thursday, Sept. 29, Titus County Sheriff’s Office received information that illegal gambling was occurring at the Hana Travel Plaza on the 100 block of East 7th Street in Winfield, Texas. The sheriff’s office said, an undercover investigation established probable cause that […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
hopeprescott.com

Grass Fire at 209 East 14th in Hope

The Hope Fire Department answered a call to a grass fire at 209 East 14th Monday about 10:30am. Upon arrival it was determined the fire was under control and the homeowner had be burning some yard waste. He was informed the county is under a burn ban and asked to refrain from burning. There was no damage.
HOPE, AR
Eagle 106.3

Texarkana Man Snags Monster Alligator Near Fouke, Arkansas

Fouke, Arkansas is famous for the legendary Fouke Monster now it will be known for another monster, a monster alligator that was caught near there in the Sulpher River Management Area in Southwest Arkansas. Jagger East from Texarkana and a buddy Carson Bumgardner along with his cousin Gil Elam were...
FOUKE, AR
KSLA

Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police arrest man for vehicle theft, evading, possession

25-year-old Alphonso Taylor was observed driving a stolen GMC Sierra by an officer yesterday on West 4th Street. When the officer attempted a traffic stop, Taylor took off across Lake Drive at a high rate of speed. Once the truck had traveled about two blocks, Taylor flipped it into a...
TEXARKANA, AR
KETK / FOX51 News

Texarkana PD arrest 24-year-old suspected of manslaughter

TEXARKANA, Texas (KETK) – The Texarkana Police department released a statement Wednesday saying they have arrested 24-year-old Cole Arendt for manslaughter. According to officials, Arendt was driving his Chevrolet Camaro on West 7th Street on Aug. 30, when he swerved to avoid a Dodge Ram truck that had turned left in front of him. Reports […]
TEXARKANA, TX

